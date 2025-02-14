When a top player is on a hot streak, there is a sense of inevitability that comes with every passing game, that they are going to strike at some point.

Players who have put together iconic runs grab the attention of the football world, with fans, the media, players, pundits and managers all hailing the 'stars' of the moment. Most players might get one run throughout their entire career that reaches a level like that, but some have careers full of moments like that.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take on the unenviable task of choosing 10 of the best unstoppable runs we've seen from players that have lasted across months or seasons or beyond, ranked on how unstoppable and incredible those achievements were.

Ranking Factors

Trophies won: Trophies won during their time together.

Quality: The overall quality of how they scored/assisted

Legacy: How well revered the combination is in history.

Playing Level: What competition/s they starred in.

Records Broken: Whether it is goals in a season or most goals in a row.

Top 10 Runs of Unstoppable Form Rank Player Team Year/s Stats 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2011-2012 92 Goals in a Calendar Year, 3 Club Trophies (Champions League, La Liga, Supercopa Espana) 2 Diego Maradona Argentina 1986 World Cup, Golden Ball Winner 3 Ronaldo Nazario's Peak Barcelona 1996-1997 47 Goals in 49 Games, FIFA Best Player, 3 Club Trophies 4 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2014-2015 84 Goal Contributions in 54 Games, 2 Club Trophies 5 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2002-2004 110 Goal Contributions in 2 Seasons, Invincibles Season and 20 Goals and 20 Assists in the Premier League 6 Luis Suarez Liverpool 2013-2014 31 Goals, 13 Assists in 33 Games, Player of the Season 7 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022-2023 36 Goals in 35 Games, 4 Hattricks, PL Goal Record, Player of the Year, Treble Campaign 8 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 2021-2022 Ballon d'Or, 10 Goals in UCL Knockouts, La Liga, Champions League 9 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2019-2021 Bundesliga Record Season (41 Goals) Treble, Super Cup, Club World Cup 10 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 1969-1970 Most Consecutive Games Scored in Bundesliga History (16) Second Best Run in Europe's Top Five Leagues

10 Gerd Muller

1969-70

The German legend was the original serial goalscorer in Europe who managed to put the ball away at a frightening rate for Bayern Munich and Germany. Gerd Muller's overall record for the club was an incredible 570 goals and 103 assists in 613 games, but his record in the 1969/70 campaign was impressive, to say the least.

His record of netting in 16 consecutive games is still the Bundesliga record, with Robert Lewandowski coming close with 11 during his time in Germany. Not only did he score in all of those games, he managed 23 in 16 games, smashing the record, before netting 38 in 33 league matches. We simply had to include one of Europe's greatest-ever goalscorers, with his 16 consecutive games scoring in a row only being beaten by Lionel Messi, who managed 21 in a row.

9 Robert Lewandowski

2019-2021

Bayern's frontman is still scoring goals at an exceptional rate at 36 years of age, but his peak came between 2019 and 2021 when he seemed to score every single week. He broke the Bundesliga record for the most goals in a season with 41 in just 29 games, securing the record on the final day of the season to beat Muller's record.

He went on to net 15 goals in their Champions League campaign in the 2019-2020 season as they won the competition, meaning he won the Bundesliga (twice), the German Cup, the German Super Cup (twice), the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup all within two years. Furthermore, having been awarded FIFA's Best Player award, he was robbed of a Ballon d'Or as they cancelled the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Messi later said that the Polish forward deserved the award - and he truly did after a sensational run of form.

8 Karim Benzema

2021-2022

Having played the role of the selfless one during the years of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale at their peak, Karim Benzema finally stepped into the light during the 2021/22 season, where he enjoyed a Ballon d'Or winning campaign that played out like a triumphant film. Firstly, let's take a look at his numbers: 44 goals in 46 with 15 assists as he captained them to a La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup triumph.

However, the focus here is on his European campaign. Having managed five goals in the groups, he was the sole reason they reached the final. With his side 2-0 down on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg, he netted an extraordinary second-half hat-trick. Then, against Chelsea, he scored another treble at Stamford Bridge before netting the winner in the second leg. Next came three goals in two games against Manchester City, making it 10 goals in five games across the Last 16, Quarter-Finals and Semis - it was a truly incredible run that was breathtaking to watch unfold live, giving us some unforgettable moments.

7 Erling Haaland

2022-2023

When Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, there was a sense of the inevitable that this powerhouse goalscorer was about to erupt in England. And those feelings were right. In his first season, he helped fire the Citizens to a historic treble-winning campaign, breaking the record for goals in a single 38-game season, managing 36 strikes.

He went on to record 52 goals in 53 games, with nine assists to boot, completing an outstanding season. That run included six hat-tricks and a minutes-per-goal ratio of 79. Plus, the forward managed 18 goals in the first 12 Premier League games, which grabbed everybody's attention before he went on to make light work of the hardest league in the world.

6 Luis Suarez

2013-2014

Luis Suarez Liverpool 2014

Having sat out the first five league games due to a ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic the season prior, Luis Suarez then went on to terrorise the Premier League. Starting the next 33 games, his goals, assists and general all-round play nearly gave Liverpool an unlikely league title, which would have been their first at the time. He broke the record for the most goals in a 38-game season at the time with 31 goals and 12 assists in just 33 games.

Of course, the stats speak for themselves, but the quality of his goals and the football arrogance he displayed were a true joy to behold. Many class this as the greatest individual season by a player in Premier League history, and it is tough to argue against. His four goals at home against Norwich were something from a video game and his incredible season was just the beginning, as he later transferred to Barcelona to win the treble a season later. But this season will stand the test of time for being truly unstoppable.

5 Thierry Henry

2002-2004

Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003

Regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play in the Premier League, Thierry Henry was the crown jewel in Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side in the early 2000s. Having become the only player ever to record 20 goals and 20 assists in the same season in the 2002/03 campaign, the Frenchman then continued that form a season later as Arsenal went unbeaten, etching their name into history.

The 'Invincibles' season is iconic and while many people like to pick apart the fact they drew 12 games, they should be talking about the brilliance of Henry. He followed up that ridiculous season a year earlier with 30 goals in 37 games, with six assists too, and 39 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, proving that from 2002-2004, he was at the absolute peak of his powers.

4 Cristiano Ronaldo

2014-2015

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2014

One player who was bound to feature was Ronaldo. We could have easily picked any number of spells across his career, but we chose to pluck out the 2014/15 season where he was at the absolute peak of his powers halfway through his Real Madrid career. His 61 goals and 23 assists (84 goal contributions) in 54 games is the absolute epitome of unstoppable. It was the manner of the goals; he combined the dribbling quality we saw at United with the clinical and brutal finishing he developed in Spain to become the ultimate striker.

He rounded off the La Liga campaign with three hat-tricks in four games and a season-high 9-1 demolition of Granada. However, while it was the best goalscoring season of his career, Madrid only won the Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, as bitter rivals Barcelona won the treble, with Madrid missing out by two points. Regardless, Ronaldo's form was truly insatiable and fans spent every week waiting for his inevitable goal - which always came.

3 Ronaldo Nazario

1996-1997

Ronaldo Nazario (R9) is heralded as the most fearsome and skillful striker in football history by most, with his frightening peak before his injury struggles leaving an indelible mark on the sport. At Barcelona during those two years, he managed 47 goals in 49 games in the 1996-1997 season, winning the FIFA Best Player Award, three club trophies and the Copa America with Brazil.

But the manner of his performances is still watched and studied for nearly 30 years. He dribbled past midfielders, defenders and rounded keepers for fun. "O Fenomeno" was an instant hit in Spain and, at just 20 years old, he had the football world in a headlock. Strangely enough, R9 had just one incredible season at Barca before moving for a world-record transfer fee to Inter Milan, where he carried on to be exceptional, but that year at Camp Nou was the definition of unstoppable.

2 Diego Maradona

1986

The World Cup in 1986 is remembered for one thing: Diego Maradona. Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, this was his defining moment, the tournament when he single-handedly led his country to the biggest sporting triumph, earning the Golden Ball as the undisputed best player of the competition. His 10 goal contributions were crucial to their second World Cup victory.

Maradona's highlights show a player of his talent fully motivated at the peak of his powers, beating players at will and going on incredible dribbles on the world's biggest stage. The quarter-final against England is remembered for the infamous 'Hand of God' moment but also for one of the greatest goals of all time as he dribbled from halfway before rounding Peter Shilton and finishing off an incredible solo goal.

1 Lionel Messi

2012

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2012

Given Lionel Messi is considered the greatest player of all time, it was inevitable he would be on this list. Truthfully, the whole top 10 could be runs of form from his career. However, the standout run from the Argentinian has to be in 2012, when he broke the record for the most goals in a calendar year, netting 91 times in all competitions.

That broke Muller's 85-goal record from 1972, which he managed for both Germany and Munich. In terms of the breakdown of that year, Messi scored 59 goals in 38 matches in La Liga, the most ever scored in a single Spanish league campaign. That helped to reach a total of 79 for Barcelona in all competitions, coupled with 12 for Argentina. His strikes came at an average of every 66 minutes he was on the pitch in 2012, and it is a season that is truly like no other as he was at his unstoppable best, running the game, assisting and applying a deadly finish almost every single time.

