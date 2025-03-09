Summary Victories in football now involve more than on-field performance due to the impact of money and business.

Unique and unusual football clubs such as Wrexham, Hashtag United, and Athletic Bilbao are emerging.

Inspiring stories of clubs like Dalkurd and Forest Green Rovers show that football is turning into a sport of innovation.

Success has always been the most important reward in football, with clubs forming attached to the primary aim of conquering their region, or even nation. To earn silverware, you need ambition from the very moment the club is created. However, money and business have taken away the regularity of a beautiful underdog story in the sport.

Teams like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - who have some of the richest owners in the world - were catapulted into the limelight when they achieved takeovers that changed the future of their club completely. For others, it's now become increasingly hard to challenge the elite, making football evolve into a sport of invention and curiosity.

All across the globe, clubs have sat down and conjured up various ways in which they can stand out from the crowd - adding a splash of uniqueness to the sport. With that in mind, we've picked out the ten most unusual football clubs in the world right now.

Ranking factors

Identity - whether the club holds distinctive values

Ownership - how the club was formed

Location - whether the team's geographical position matches up to their league affiliation

10 Most Unusual Football Clubs in the World Right Now Rank Name Country 1. Forest Green Rovers England 2. St Pauli Germany 3. Hashtag United England 4. Deportivo La Coruna Spain 5. Atletic Bilbao Spain 6. Wellington Phoenix New Zealand 7. Sheffield FC England 8. Berwick Rangers England 9. Dalkurd Sweden 10. Wrexham Wales

10 Wrexham

Wales

Following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of National League club Wrexham, a few eyebrows were raised around the decision to invest so much money into a random team with the oldest stadium in the United Kingdom (built 1801). The duo, known for their talents in the acting world, were keen to dip into the English football market, after becoming gripped by documentaries surrounding sporting ownership.

They both outlined their true intentions to help the club grow into a 'global force', and an overwhelming 98% of Wrexham fans were in favour of the big-money move. The club, now competing in League Two, are one of only four Welsh teams competing in the English Football League and Wrexham's unique roots were a key reason as to why the multi-millionaire Hollywood stars invested.

Reynolds said:

"Wrexham is home to one of the most beautiful stories on Earth. What it's given Wales and the rest of the world is immeasurable. Rob and I walked in with a pretty crazy idea a few years ago and Wrexham ran with that idea."

9 Dalkurd

Sweden

The media haven't really given any attention to the inspirational story that kick started the journey of Sweden's Dalkurd. All the way back in 2004, a group of Kurdish refugees found a new home in Scandinavia and had their heart set on sporting success.

Ramazan Kizil founded the club and acted as the coach, guiding them to the top flight of Swedish football in 2017. It was an incredible journey which created a heart-warming community full of Kurdish and Swedish fans. who supported from the sidelines in the team's quest for glory. Unfortunately, the fairytale was dented by financial problems and the club plummeted to the country's sixth division.

8 Berwick Rangers

England

When you hear of Berwick Rangers, most football supporters would immediately envision a team playing on the cold, muddy pitches of Scotland. While they'd be right, Berwick Rangers are actually situated 2.5 miles south of the Scottish border, officially being a town in England instead.

As the sport of football became more popular in the region, Berwick Rangers took the sensible decision to join the Scottish Football League, and turned down the chance to join the lower ends of the English footballing pyramid. Now sitting in the fifth tier of Scotland, the club found the expenditure would be a lot more if they were competing in their own country, with Edinburgh being closer to them than the city of Newcastle.

7 Sheffield FC

England

Football has been the glue for the Steel City for over 150 years. Sheffield FC is only a small team in the suburbs of the area, but, in fact, has a huge influence on the entirety of world football. In 1857, Nathaniel Creswick and William Prest created the oldest football club in the world.

You could even go as far as saying Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - two of the greatest players in football history - have two random Yorkshire men to thank for their undoubted greatness in the sport. A thoroughly detailed rulebook also joined the clubhouse in Sheffield a year after its creation, setting out the regulations for things like free-kicks, yellow cards and corners. Their nickname of 'The Club' paints a perfect picture of their identity and, despite being all the way down in the eighth tier of English football, the club's significance should never be understated.

6 Wellington Phoenix

New Zealand

Much like Berwick Rangers, the geographical situation of Wellington Phoenix wasn't the most ideal of scenarios. The Sky Stadium, in the heart of New Zealand's capital city, is bizarrely home to an Australian A-League side. Owners and supporters have always been keen to keep the Kiwis in and around the battle for continental success.

Being over 1,400 miles away from any of their domestic competitors, Wellington Phoenix regularly undertake lengthy trips for away games. However, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the club had a new friend in the A-League, with Auckland FC being the second team based in New Zealand to play football in Australia. Well, on paper it may look like a new friend but, in reality, Auckland FC are having a fantastic debut season and sit top of the league by some way.

5 Athletic Bilbao

Spain

Athletic Bilbao are one of the most successful clubs in Spain, winning eight league titles and 24 Copa del Rey's. Their achievements are made that much more impressive when you take into account their policy of only fielding individuals from the Basque region.

Who knew that a small area in Northern Spain could possess so much footballing talent? Only three teams have never been relegated from La Liga in their history, and Athletic Bilbao sit alongside the giants of Real Madrid and Barcelona in achieving this impressive feat. The story of 'Los Leones' ('The Lions'), as they are known in Spain, encapsulates what pride and resilience can still accomplish in the modern game.

4 Deportivo La Coruna

Spain

Whether it's having the same pre-match meal before games, or cutting the same holes in your socks, footballers themselves have some of the weirdest superstitions in their matchday routine. Over in the Galician region of Spain, Deportivo La Coruna fans scatter garlic around the pitch in an attempt to ward off any evil spirits nearby.

The idea, something you would expect from witchcraft rather than football, has been engulfed into the club's identity, and some fans thank their pre-match ritual for the 1999/2000 La Liga title. However, someone needs to check on the garlic's sell by date, as Deportivo La Coruna have been missing from the Spanish top-flight for over seven years.

3 Hashtag United

England

With technological advances becoming more and more impressive as time goes on, football clubs have sat down and thought of a way to use these developments to their advantage. Popular YouTube star Spencer Owen created Hashtag United, a club which was formed to promote the community of social media in the grassroots of England.

Many of the older folk involved in the game turned their nose up to the newly formed team, questioning its legitimacy and promise. From filming mere kickabouts in the local park, Hashtag United now sit in the seventh tier and Owen fronted the rise of his newly birthed club, switching videography for football ownership - an entirely different ballgame.

2 St Pauli

Germany

Without fans, there is no football. The majority of clubs, however, have fallen at the first hurdle and accepted any interest from a business with a bit of money. However, St. Pauli in Germany remain committed to keeping the support elements well and truly in the game.

Their fan-driven ownership has moulded them into one of the most unique clubs in the world, becoming a global symbol of left-wing politics. Over 30,000 passionate St Pauli followers look over the logistics of the team, and adopt the skull and crossbones as their unofficial emblem to signify their love for rebellion. In a sport dominated by billionaires, the Hamburg-based outfit have defied the odds and currently play in the Bundesliga against some of the world's most talented clubs, like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

1 Forest Green Rovers

England