Market values are a strange phenomenon, aren’t they? Especially with the ever-growing financial powers that be in the beautiful game, transfer fees are expected to exponentially grow as the years go on. The likes of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho are among the names listed as the most expensive transfers in football history – but that doesn’t mean that their market values were at their highest given an array of factors that come into play.

With each market value, a player’s age, contract length, reputation, league level, performance and current performance are all taken into consideration. That said, which names are involved in the most valued 11 in football history? Many would assume that Cristiano Ronaldo during his Real Madrid heyday would be involved, but spoiler alert: he isn’t. Using figures from the folks at Transfermarkt, here’s the most valuable 11 in football history, position by position.

The Most Valuable XI in Football History Position Name Club Season Value GK Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 20/21 £83.34m (€100m) RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 20/21 £91.67m (€110m) CB Raphael Varane Real Madrid 18/19 £66.67m (€80m) CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 19/20 £83.34m (€100m) LB Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 20/21 £66.67m (€80m) CM Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 23/24 £150m (€180m) CM Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 18/19 £125m (€150m) RW Lionel Messi Barcelona 18/19 £150m (€180m) ST Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 18/19 £166.68m (€200m) ST Erling Haaland Manchester City 24/25 £166.68m (€200m) LW Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 24/25 £166.68m (€200m)

Goalkeeper + Defence

Jan Oblak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies

In between the sticks is Atletico Madrid and Slovenia mainstay Jan Oblak, who has been trusted by club boss Diego Simeone since he joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2014. Throughout the veteran’s 462-outing stay at the club, there have been very few able to rival his shot stopping ability – as evidenced by his place in this XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has gone from strength to strength on the right-hand side of the Liverpool back line, often shifting infield to add another body to the engine room. Linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer, the Scouser’s highest market value - £91.67 million (€110m) - came in his side’s Premier League-winning campaign.

Reaching his highest market value of £66.67 million (€80m) in the 2018/19 season was then-Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane, who was the personification of a rock at the heart of the Los Blancos back line between 2011 and 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Varane won four Champions League titles during his 360-game stay in Spain.

As has Virgil van Dijk been for Liverpool since his high-profile move from Southampton in 2018. Widely recognised as one of the greatest defenders of the Premier League era, the apex of the Dutchman’s market value was present in the 2019/20 season, when the Reds were crowned Champions League winners. For reference, he is now valued at €30 million.

From a fresh-faced youngster to one of the best left-backs in world football right now, Alphonso Davies has enjoyed a fruitful journey to the top of the game. Still just 24 years of age, the speedster has racked up in excess of 200 appearances for Bayern Munich, but it was during the 20/21 season when he was worth the most - £66.67 million (€80m).

Goalkeepers + Defence Player (Season) Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Jan Oblak (20/21) 46 4,140 36 20 Player (Season) Games Minutes Goals Assists Trent Alexander-Arnold (20/21) 45 3,835 2 9 Raphael Varane (18/19) 43 3,775 2 0 Virgil van Djik (19/20) 50 4,590 5 2 Alphonso Davies (20/21) 35 2,590 1 3

Midfield

Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne