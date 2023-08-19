Highlights The goalkeeper, Misa Rodriguez, has the highest market value among all goalkeepers on the Spanish and English teams, valued at €150,000 (£128,000).

The highest-valued defender is Ona Battle from Spain, with an estimated market worth of €250,000 (£213,400).

The most valuable forward is Alessia Russo from England, worth an estimated €325,000 (£277,400).

After a month of brilliant goals, dramatic moments and incredible individual performances, there are just two teams left in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

England and Spain will contest this weekend's final at Sydney's 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia.

The final will see both teams vying for the trophy for the first time, with club teammates set to come up against one another on the international stage.

Before the game commences, however, GiveMeSport has used data from Soccerdonna and dived into the market value of each player, before presenting a most valuable combined line-up.

For this, we’ve gone with a classic 4-3-3-1 formation, and have featured the likes of England interim captain Millie Bright, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, and Arsenal’s new striker Alessia Russo.

Goalkeeper: Misa Rodriguez – €150,000 (£128,000)

The 24-year-old goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez has a higher value than any other goalkeeper on the Spanish and English teams.

Coming in with a market value of €150,000 (£128,000), she pips both Mary Earps’s €140,000 (£119,500) and Ellie Roebuck’s €110,000 (£93,900).

During the Women’s World Cup, Rodriguez has started three games, including all group stage matches against Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan.

She managed to keep two clean sheets, but unfortunately let in four goals during La Roja’s game against the latter. Rodriguez was subsequently dropped from the starting lineup and replaced by Cata Coll.

Defenders:

Ona Battle – €250,000 (£213,400)

With an estimated market worth of €250,000 (£213,400), Spain’s Ona Battle is the highest-valued Spanish or English defender.

Having made her debut for her country in May 2019 during a friendly against Cameroon, Battle has since gone on to make 24 senior appearances and played her first international tournament in March 2020.

Despite being one of the 15 players to originally make themselves unavailable for international selection, the 24-year-old was called up to manager Jorge Vilda’s Women’s World Cup squad and has since played in all six matches.

Millie Bright – €225,000 (£192,100)

The 29-year-old Millie Bright stepped up to the plate for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and has led the team from the back during Leah Williamson’s absence.

The England captain and Chelsea defender came into the tournament off the back of a long-term injury, and has since started every single match for her country.

According to Soccerdonna, her estimated market worth is €225,000 (£192,100), which makes her the highest-valued England defender.

Olga Carmona – €210,000 (£179,200)

The third defender with the highest estimated worth is Olga Carmona, who sits within the Spanish team with a market value of €210,000 (£179,200).

The left-back currently plies her trade with Liga F team, Real Madrid, and made her senior debut for Spain in April 2021.

Since then, she has won 22 caps for La Roja, and has found the back of the net twice. During the Women’s World Cup, she started four matches and was a substitute during her nation’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Lotte Wubben-Moy – €175,000 (£149,400)

Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been tagged with an estimated market value of €175,000 (£149,400), despite not having any game time at the FIFA Women’s World Cup thus far.

At 24, Wubben-Moy is a European champion, FA Cup winner, and has won ten caps in total for her nation.

The London-born baller made her senior debut in February 2021, when she replaced club teammate Williamson during England’s 6-0 win over Northern Ireland.

The lifelong Gunner will be hoping to make her mark on the Women’s World Cup by appearing in the final. However, as head honcho Sarina Wiegman loves consistency, she may not get any minutes.

Midfielders:

Alexia Putellas – €550,000 (£469,500)

Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas is considered to be the player with the highest market value playing on either the English or Spanish team.

At 29, the midfielder has two Ballon d’Or trophies, two Women’s Champions League titles and 104 international caps to her name, hence why she is estimated to be worth a cool €550,000 (£469,500).

Aitana Bonmatí – €500,000 (£426,800)

Putellas’s Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí is estimated to be worth €500,000 (£426,800), and after receiving accolades such as the Women’s Champions League Player of the Season and five Copa de la Reina trophies, it’s hard to argue with this.

Despite originally being part of ‘Las 15’ and withdrawing herself from senior selection, Bonmatí was named to La Roja’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad where she has registered three goals and two assists.

At the time of writing, she is still in the running for the Golden Boot alongside Miyazawa Hinata, who leads with five goals and one assist.

Keira Walsh – €280,000 (£239,000)

The only English midfielder to make it into this market-value-orientated starting lineup is 26-year-old Keira Walsh, who has been tagged to be worth an estimated €280,000 (£239,000).

An integral member of the Lionesses setup since November 2017, Walsh is currently appearing at her second Women’s World Cup, having played her first in 2019.

However, it was touch-and-go earlier on in the tournament for the Barcelona star, as she was forced off the field of play during a group stage match against Denmark after picking up a suspected knee injury. After being stretchered off, she was replaced by former Manchester City teammate, Laura Coombs.

Thankfully for England fans, the injury was not as serious as first suspected, and Walsh was allowed to return to the starting eleven in the team’s victory over Nigeria in the round of 16.

Forwards:

Alessia Russo – €325,000 (£277,400)

England number 23 Alessia Russo is considered to be the most valuable forward in either the Lionesses or Spanish set-up with an estimated worth of €325,000 (£277,400).

Prior to appearing at her first Women’s World Cup, Russo signed for Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal from Manchester United. The move comes after she helped the latter achieve Women’s Champions League qualification for the first time since they reformed.

However, once the 2023/24 season commences on October 1, the 24-year-old will be a Gunner for the foreseeable future.

Having started all six matches for Wiegman’s team, Russo has netted three goals during her Women’s World Cup run, and will be hoping to make her mark in the grand finale this weekend.

Mariona Caldentey – €300,000 (£256,000)

According to Soccerdonna, Mariona Caldentey is worth a rough €300,000 (£256,000), making her the most-valuable Spanish forward.

Having signed for Barcelona in 2014, the 27-year-old has wracked up 103 appearances for her club, claimed 59 caps with her nation and is currently appearing in her second Women’s World Cup.

In the five games that she has played, Caldentey has only scored once, a crucial goal that led to La Roja’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands at Wellington’s Regional Stadium.

Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Alba Redondo – €275,000 (£234,700)

Three players are tied for the final forward position in our most-valued starting XI. These three are England wingers Lauren James and Lauren Hemp, as well as 26-year-old Spaniard Alba Redondo.

All three players are estimated to be worth €275,000 (£234,700) each, and are all currently playing in their first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Despite being shown a red card in England’s knockout game against Nigeria, Lauren James is still in the running to claim the Golden Boot - having netted three sensational strikes and assisting three more.

Lauren Hemp is riding on James’ coat-tails by also scoring three goals. However, the Manchester City forward has only assisted one. To go ahead in the Golden Boot race, she will need to score a brace in the Women’s World Cup final against Spain and possibly find another assist, too.

Redondo is tied with Hemp on three goals and one assist, so she will need to also pull out something special if she wants to get her hands on the coveted trophy.