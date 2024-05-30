Highlights Jude Bellingham tops the list with a £238.6m valuation, making him the most valuable English talent globally.

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka follow closely behind although neither break the £200m mark.

Three players won't even be going to Euro 2024, showing just how much talent Gareth Southgate has to pick from.

With the way that money is being spent in football today, the transfer values of players are skyrocketing to heights that have never been seen before.

To prove this, the CIES Football Observatory recently revealed a list of the top 100 valuations globally. In total, there is a whopping 34 individuals who are said to be worth more than €100 million. Based on more than 5000 transfer fees, the estimated value model takes into consideration factors including age, length of contract and the economic strength of the club and league the player is in.

With that in mind, this is who the experts believe are the most valuable English talents that the game currently has to offer.

England's Most Valuable Players Rank Player Club Value (£) 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 238.6m 2 Phil Foden Manchester City 173.4m 3 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 166.1m 4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 107.5m 5 Declan Rice Arsenal 87.9m 6 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 73.6m 7 Rico Lewis Manchester City 71.7m 8 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 71.5m 9 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 68.3m 10 Ben White Arsenal 63.9m

1 Jude Bellingham

£238.6m valuation

Not only is Jude Bellingham the most valuable English talent, but according to the CIES experts, he is the most valuable player in the entire world. And it's hard to argue.

At just 20 years old, the former Birmingham City man has made the Bernabeu his playground, making the adjustment to one of the world's biggest clubs seem like a walk in the park. There can be no doubt that should Bellingham lead his nation to glory at the European Championships this summer, he will be a heavy favourite to be crowned the first English Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen and see his value increase even further.

2 Phil Foden

£173.4m valuation

The man who could partner Jude Bellingham in the centre of England's creative midfield is also the man who follows him on this list. Phil Foden has grown up in front of our very eyes since being slowly integrated into the first team at Manchester City. Now, we are starting to see his potential being fulfilled.

Foden produced his most prolific campaign to date during the 2023/24 season, helping guide his team to a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title. Having already won all there is to win at club level, international honours are all that eludes the youngster, something which he could put right in a few short weeks.

3 Bukayo Saka

£166.1m valuation

Arsenal's starboy finishes in third when it comes to English player valuations, which is a testament to just how important Bukayo Saka is to Mikel Arteta's machine at the Emirates. The diminutive winger has established himself as a reliable source of goals and assists for a number of years and has been instrumental to the Gunners' rise to championship contenders.

The 22-year-old has long been a favourite of Gareth Southgate, having featured prominently in England's last two tournaments. This run is expected to continue throughout the summer, with more pressure following on Saka's shoulders thanks to his continued development.

4 Cole Palmer

£107.5m valuation

The previous three players are names that have been on the lips of England fans for a number of years now. However, only those really in the know were aware of the talent that Cole Palmer had at his disposal whilst ebbing away on the bench at Manchester City.

After his transformative move to Chelsea, Palmer finally broke through and took the Premier League by storm. Adulation and international recognition followed, as did a steep increase in his valuation, which stands at a staggering £107.5m. Not bad for a player the Blues spent £40m on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer finished the 2023/24 Premier League season with more goal contributions than anyone else (22 goals, 11 assists).

5

6 Declan Rice

£87.9m valuation

The first player in this top ten that isn't considered an attacker. Despite that, the role Declan Rice plays as an anchorman for both club and country is incredibly important and a role that the former West Ham captain excels in.

Some had the audacity to question Rice's technical ability when he made his £105m move last summer, with people suggesting that the 25-year-old had been protected by the fact that the Hammers played with a much deeper line and in a more direct style. Rice has certainly proved those doubters wrong and has shown himself to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

7 Anthony Gordon

£73.6m valuation

Anthony Gordon can look back on his 2023/24 season with immense pride. After a difficult start at St James Park, the Liverpudlian star grew into his role after backing from Eddie Howe. He was the most improved player in the Premier League last season and is now on the cusp of his first major international tournament.

Plenty scoffed at the £45m the Magpies coughed up for the winger, but given his value has now surpassed £73m, it appears that it was more money well spent.

8 Rico Lewis

£71.7m valuation

Making your England debut at 18 is a sign that big things could be on the horizon. So is gaining the trust of a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola. These are two boxes that Rico Lewis can already check.

The 19-year-old full-back may count himself unlucky not to be considered as part of England's plans this summer. After all, there is only one left-back in the provisional squad and he isn't currently fit. Rest assured, if Lewis continues on his current trajectory, his time in the sun will come.

9 Marcus Rashford

£71.5m valuation

Perhaps the most high-profile name not to be selected by Gareth Southgate is Marcus Rashford. If the Euros was this time last year, Manchester United's number 10 would've been a guaranteed selection. The winger was in the form of his life and everything he touched turned to gold (and goals).

Fast forward to now, and Rashford appears to be a shell of his former self. He has decided to take time away from social media this summer as he looks to get back to his best. In doing so, his valuation may also look to rise after taking a dramatic hit too.

10 Harry Kane

£68.3m valuation

There is only one person on this list who is in their thirties. After all, a lot of what encapsulates a high valuation is the potential and the longevity left in a player. So, the fact that England's number nine is number nine on this list, in spite of his age, shows how special he is.

Harry Kane is probably England's greatest-ever striker and has broken records in his first season in the Bundesliga. His experience in Germany may be useful when it comes to guiding England to the silverware the Three Lions came desperately close to getting their hands on three years ago.

11 Ben White

£63.9m valuation

Whilst it may have been a shock to some that Rashford was left out of Southgate's plans, the fact that Ben White also wasn't included came as a shock to no one. The rift between the England camp and Arsenal defender has been well publicised and, for the time being, doesn't seem close to repair.

Unfortunately, this means that the Three Lions miss out on a player who is not only one of the best at right-back, but also has the versatility to fill in at centre-back which is where he played previously in his career. It seems baffling that a player of his quality may never represent England at a major tournament.