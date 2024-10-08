Key Takeaways A list of the 30 most valuable football clubs in 2024 has been released by Forbes.

Real Madrid remains the world's most valuable football club with a worth of £5.4bn, driven by on-pitch success and revenue.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City make up the Premier League's most valuable assets.

Considering the current state of football, it's no surprise that the world's most beloved sport has become a financial powerhouse in today's landscape. The beautiful game has evolved beyond just working-class passion and competition, turning into a global juggernaut where staggering transfers, lucrative sponsorships, and multi-billion pound broadcasting deals dominate the conversation.

As the global flow of money accelerates, football’s financial power continues to soar year after year, particularly in the Premier League and other top European leagues. Club owners are constantly discovering new ways to transform their ventures into sprawling empires, and the results are staggering. According to Forbes, the world’s most valuable football teams now boast an average worth of £1.7 billion, marking a 5.1% increase from just a year ago.

The same report lists the 30 most valuable clubs for the 2024/25 season, offering fascinating insights. While some teams dominate both the financial rankings and their domestic leagues, the findings reveal a mix of clubs performing either well above or below their economic limits. This contrast underscores the diverse financial landscapes within football, where success on the pitch doesn't always align with a club's financial muscle.

30-21

Five MLS clubs & five Premier League clubs feature

Making the top 30 by the skin of their teeth are Toronto and Brighton & Hove Albion. The two clubs, located on opposite sides of the Atlantic, are separated by a mere £4 million. The latter continues to prove that a hefty budget isn't necessary to compete with the big dogs at the top, as their endless production line comes up trumps time and time again in their pursuit of European football.

Placing just ahead of the bottom two, opening a yawning chasm of £15m is Austin FC, who are just behind fellow MLS outfit DC United. Seattle Sounders and New York City complete a section that is dominated by clubs in the USA. But while North America continues to innovate and expand its football scene - most notably winning the right to host the 2026 World Cup - their presence in the upper echelons of the financial rankings quickly diminishes from here on in.

Other Premier League clubs in this bracket include Crystal Palace, Fulham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United. In recent years, Villa and Newcastle have emerged as genuine challengers to the traditional 'big six.' Despite having lower market values, both clubs continue to grow both on and off the pitch. Villa, under Unai Emery's guidance, secured a Champions League spot for the first time in over 30 years last term, while the Magpies, driven by their ambitious Saudi-led project, achieved the same feat the previous season.

The world's most valuable football clubs (30-21) Rank Club Value 21. New York City £649m 22. Aston Villa £610m 23. Newcastle United £607m 24. Fulham £603m 25. Seattle Sounders £599m 26. Crystal Palace £595m 27. DC United £591m 28. Austin FC £572m 29. Brighton & Hove Albion £557m 30. Toronto FC £553m

20-11

Borussia Dortmund, AC MIlan & West Ham all hold a high ranking

Following the trend of successful U.S. franchise models that have struggled to make a significant impact on the global football landscape, and are often seen as a destination for Europe’s ageing stars, Atlanta United (£687m), LA Galaxy (£725m), and David Beckham-owned Inter Miami (£786m) rank 20th, 19th, and 17th, respectively, among the world’s most valuable football clubs.

In 18th place, nestled between them, is Inter Milan, who were Champions League finalists in 2022, only for Manchester City to end their long wait for the trophy in a well-documented victory. In 16th place, West Ham sit as the lowest-ranked club to have tasted continental success in recent years, having triumphed in the Europa Conference League by beating Fiorentina.

Just outside the top 10, you'll find other European giants like AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus. While these clubs have often played second fiddle to the continent's elite, their financial standing indicates they're likely to remain major players for the foreseeable future.

The world's most valuable football clubs (20-11) Rank Club Value 11. Juventus £1.56bn 12. Borussia Dortmund £1.5bn 13. Atletico Madrid £1.22bn 14. AC Milan £1.09bn 15. LAFC £916m 16. West Ham United £840m 17. Inter Miami £786m 18. Inter Milan £763m 19. LA Galaxy £725m 20. Atlanta United £687m

10-1

Barcelona, Manchester United, & Real Madrid rule the roost

The London trio of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham kick off the top 10. While it's no surprise that England's capital is home to a wealth of valuable football clubs, few could have predicted Tottenham to claim the top spot among them. With higher revenue and operating income, Tottenham's shrewd business model quietly outshines its rivals, who often flex their financial muscle through big spending in the transfer market - with the Blues sensationally featuring three times in a list ranking the most expensive transfer windows of all time.

PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City rank just ahead of the London clubs. As dominant league winners, this comes as no surprise, with City securing the last four Premier League titles. However, they aren't England's most valuable club - that distinction goes to Manchester United, who rank in second, ahead of Liverpool in fourth. Under FSG's savvy and steady ownership, the Reds have been praised for their strategic approach, maintaining strong financial stability. While other top clubs face scrutiny over reckless transfer spending, Liverpool remains firmly in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, unlike the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since 2014, Liverpool have a net spend of £373m, which averages out at £33m a season.

Barcelona creep into the top three, but are sternly met by their ultimate adversaries from the Spanish capital. Real Madrid, valued at £5.4 billion, tops the list for the third consecutive year and the eighth time in the past 11 years. The club generated the highest revenue (£715 million) among the top 30 teams, and were ultimately driven by their exceptional performance on the pitch. Since 2014, Real Madrid has won 16 major, including six Champions League trophies, five European Super Cups, and four Club World Cups.

The world's most valuable football clubs (10-1) Rank Club Value 1. Real Madrid £5.4bn 2. Manchester United £5bn 3. Barcelona £4.27bn 4. Liverpool £4bn 5. Manchester City £3.89bn 6. Bayern Munich £3.8bn 7. PSG £3.35bn 8. Tottenham £2.4bn 9. Chelsea £2.39bn 10. Arsenal £1.98bn