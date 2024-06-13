Highlights Euro 2024 pits some of the best and most expensive players on the planet against one another this summer.

Out of the 24 competing nations, the costliest individuals at the tournament come from just four different countries.

The two most valuable players in the world and at Euro 2024 will both play for Real Madrid next season.

Players from all four corners of Europe are preparing to go head-to-head at Euro 2024. It's the perfect opportunity for some of them to reveal themselves to the world, and for others to confirm the status they have acquired over the seasons already played.

As the 2024 summer market is due to open for most of the continent right in the middle of the competition, some players could take advantage of their performances to show themselves off to the biggest clubs. At a time when transfer fees are skyrocketing, here's a look at the 10 players taking part in the European Championship with the highest market value.

It should be remembered, however, that market value is only speculative. It depends on several factors, including performance indicators and the length of the player's remaining contract. Among those not included in this list are Erling Haaland (£154m) and Martin Odegaard (£81m), who did not qualify for the tournament with Norway, and Gavi (£77m), whose return to competitive football is not expected until the start of next season.

The 10 Most Valuable Players at Euro 2024 Rank Player Nation Club Market value 1 Jude Bellingham England Real Madrid £154m 2 Kylian Mbappe France Real Madrid £154m 3 Bukayo Saka England Arsenal £111m 4 Phil Foden England Manchester City £111m 5 Florian Wirtz Germany Bayer Leverkusen £94m 6 Jamal Musiala Germany Bayern Munich £94m 7 Declan Rice England Arsenal £94m 8 Rodri Spain Manchester City £94m 9 Harry Kane England Bayern Munich £94m 10 Eduardo Camavinga France Real Madrid £77m

10 Eduardo Camavinga (France)

Market value: £77m

Formed at Stade Rennais before joining Real Madrid in 2021, Eduardo Camavinga is one of the best young players on the planet. Although he has already played nearly 250 professional matches, it is worth remembering that the French international is still only 21 years old.

Launched into the big time on 6th April 2019, Camavinga became the first player born in 2002 to play in one of Europe's five major leagues. Now established at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield, he also has a healthy stack of caps for the French national team, for whom he is the fifth-youngest player in history.

9 Harry Kane (England)

Market value: £94m

Here's a player who needs no introduction. At the age of 30, Harry Kane is undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards on the planet. Transferred to Bayern Munich last summer, the Tottenham Hotspur legend left his mark on his first season in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately for Kane, he was unable to lift the first title of his career with the Bavarians, but he did have a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, scoring 44 goals in 45 games across all competitions - while also creating 12 more for his teammates. To put it simply, no other player in the five major leagues has scored as many goals on the domestic stage as the European Golden Shoe winner.

8 Rodri (Spain)

Market value: £94m

The cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side has enjoyed another fantastic season. Directly involved in 23 of his team's goals (scoring nine and creating 14) in all competitions, the defensive midfielder continues to improve each season as he led his side to a fourth consecutive English league title. The craziest statistic about him is undoubtedly his unbeaten record.

Rodri went 14 months without tasting defeat in normal time for club or country until Manchester United ended the Spaniard's 75-game streak in the 2024 FA Cup final. Moved back into his favoured midfield position by his international manager Luis de la Fuente, Rodri will be crucial in his nation's bid to win a third European Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's Rodri attempted and completed the most passes in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

7 Declan Rice (England)

Market value: £94m

After arriving at Arsenal from West Ham in July 2023, Declan Rice quickly established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League. A regular in 37 of the 38 Premier League games, he played a key role in the Gunners' season, which saw them narrowly pipped to the top-flight title by a ruthless Manchester City side.

Although he began his international career in the colours of the Republic of Ireland, with whom he played three friendlies, it is with England that the 25-year-old will attempt to win the European Championships. Already boasting a half-century of caps, Rice even wore the captain's armband against Belgium last March.

6 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Market value: £94m

At just 21 years of age, Jamal Musiala already has all the makings of a great player. The technical leader of Bayern Munich, with whom he has made 38 appearances this season, boasting 12 goals and eight assists, the German attacking midfielder has already won four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with the Bavarian club.

Heralded as one of the greatest talents in world football, he is the embodiment of the flamboyant new generation that the Mannschaft intend to rely on to return to the pinnacle of European - and world - football. A task in which he will be supported by a number of his peers who are at least as talented and valuable.

5 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Market value: £94m

Florian Wirtz is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young prospects on the planet. Fresh from winning the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen, in which he was one of the key players, the 21-year-old has had a season to remember. With 38 goals and 20 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, the young German international could follow up a domestic campaign of unprecedented success with glory on the continental stage.

And although the defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final was tough, it in no way detracts from Wirtz's performance over recent months. As for his individual talent, the Pulheim native was awarded the title of Bundesliga Player of the Season. Recognition for a talent with almost limitless potential.

4 Phil Foden (England)

Market value: £111m

He was quite simply the best player in the Premier League last season. A sparkling performer throughout the campaign, Phil Foden was one of the main architects of Manchester City's title triumph. It was a year of affirmation for the Stockport native, who enjoyed the best campaign of his career - racking up 19 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League.

A key figure in the big games - Foden scored home and away in the Manchester derby - he once again demonstrated why Pep Guardiola has such admiration for him. The ephemeral playmaker represents another player Gareth Southgate will be counting on this summer.

3 Bukayo Saka (England)

Market value: £111m

Although he will forever enjoy his status as a 'Baby Gunner', Bukayo Saka has now become one of the leaders of Mikel Arteta's team. Arsenal's top scorer (16) and second-best provider of assists (nine) in the Premier League this season, the right-winger seems to have reached a new level during this 2023/24 campaign.

And if that is true of his performance - Saka has become more consistent this season - it is also true of his leadership. Arteta, who has never been short of praise for his English jewel, considers this aspect of Saka's development to be integral. Now all the smiling forward has to do is transpose that to his national team, which are seen as one of the tournament favourites.

2 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Market value: £154m

Established as one of the players with the highest market value for many years now, the captain and number 10 of the France team has once again justified his status this season. Kylian Mbappe's overall performance levels may not have been up to his lofty standards, but his statistics speak for themselves. Top scorer in Ligue 1 with 27 goals in 29 games, the Bondynois led Paris Saint-Germain to a 12th French league title. On the international stage, as he has often been, the impending Real Madrid player should no doubt once again play a major role in his national team's results.

1 Jude Bellingham (England)

Market value: £154m

In his first campaign at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham was nothing short of phenomenal. At the age of 20, the Birmingham City academy graduate established himself as one of the best players on the planet during the 2023/24 season. So much so, in fact, that he is already considered a potential future winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Playing in a role akin to that of a second striker, the Englishman racked up a staggering 23 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. After wrapping up the league title with three weeks of the season still left to play, Bellingham concluded a debut campaign that will undoubtedly be remembered by fans for many years to come with a victorious showing in the Champions League final.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13th June 2024.