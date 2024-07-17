Highlights Football cards are gaining popularity with investors due to rising NFL interest.

Patrick Mahomes' rare 1/1 card sold for $4.3M, the most expensive football card ever.

Tom Brady, Jim Brown, and Joe Burrow cards also top the list with high values, demonstrating the growth of the sports card industry.

The global sports card industry was valued at $12.98 million in 2023 and is expected to skyrocket to over $27 million by 2033, according to a valuation done by Spherical Insights.

Historically, football cards haven't dominated the card community, but as the NFL's popularity rises, their value and demand are following suit. Both collectors and investors are setting their sights on football cards, finding the rarest and most valuable pieces that can offer the most return.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the hobby, understanding which cards hold the highest value is important. Those who have felt it, know that the excitement of uncovering a hidden gem or adding a prized card to your collection is unmatched.

1 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto (1/1)

Sold for: $4,300,000

One of the most exciting and valuable football cards out there is the 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1. This gem sold in July 2021 for a staggering $4.3 million, making it the most expensive football card ever sold.

Given the meteoric rise of his career, it's no surprise that his cards have soared in value; there was another, more commonly found Mahomes rookie card that sold for $173k in 2024. Remarkably, this particular $4.3 million card is worth eight times more than any other active player's card.

What sets this card apart isn’t just Mahomes’ incredible talent and early success, but the card’s unique features. It boasts an autograph and an NFL shield patch from one of his rookie jerseys (which is all the more impressive considering he only played in one game as a rookie), and it's the only one of its kind.

As Mahomes continues to dazzle on the field, the value of this card is only expected to climb, solidifying its place as a true treasure in the world of sports memorabilia.

2 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Tom Brady Auto

Sold for: $3,107,372

Often referred to as "the hobby's most sought-after card," the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Tom Brady Auto may not have a serial number, but it's still incredibly rare. Fetching an astonishing $3.1 million in June 2021, this card holds immense value, not just monetarily but historically.

Card manufacturers didn't anticipate the 199th overall pick in the draft to make much impact on their team at all, never mind becoming the most successful player to ever play the game. With that, they typically ask them to sign fewer of their cards to send out into production, making this card a rarity.

As Brady's legendary career unfolded, this card became a symbol of his achievements and longevity in the NFL. Featuring Brady's rookie signature, it embodies the start of a journey that led to seven Super Bowl titles and countless records. The card's value is a testament to Brady's impact on the game and his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

3 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Prizm Patrick Mahomes Rookie (4/5)

Sold for: $570,000

The 2017 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl Prizm Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card is a crown jewel for many in the hobby. This card's not only limited to only five copies, but it's one of only two graded a 10 by PSA.

While it features a stunning gold vinyl design that makes it incredibly rare and highly sought after, it's also viewed as an investment by collectors with Mahomes still playing at such a high level.

Selling in February 2022 for an impressive $570,000, it's a big drop from the previous card at over $3 million. With much of Mahomes' Hall of Fame career still to come, this card could see its value take a massive jump, leaving the collectors who own it sitting on a gold mine.

4 2020 Panini Immaculate NFL Shield Rookie Autographs Joe Burrow (1/1)

Sold for: $534,000

One week before Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, the 2020 Panini Immaculate NFL Shield Rookie Autographs Joe Burrow 1/1 card sold for a whopping $534,000. Likely in anticipation of him coming out with a win; which, unfortunately for this buyer, didn't happen.

This card, the only one of its kind, has Burrow’s autograph and a patch from one of his rookie jerseys, making it a staple for big-time collectors. His rapid rise in the NFL, leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl so early in his career, and his legendary college season at LSU make this card a coveted piece of football history.

5 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor Tom Brady Rookie

Sold for: $498,000

Over 143 of the 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor Tom Brady Rookie have been submitted to PSA, but only seven were graded a 10. This one in particular was sold in October 2022 for a shocking $498,000. It's only shocking because of the massive amount of copies that were originally made.

What's not shocking is that Brady has another entry on this list. His unparalleled career, spanning over 23 seasons, has made his rookie cards incredibly desirable.

As Brady’s legacy continues to grow, making the journey to the broadcasting booth, the value of such rare, high-grade cards is expected to rise. The combination of rarity and Brady's unmatched success makes this card a highly coveted item in any sports card collection.

6 2017 Panini National Treasures Black Patrick Mahomes Patch Auto Rookie (5/5)

Sold for: $393,600

The last Mahomes card to make this list, the 2017 Panini National Treasures Black Patrick Mahomes Patch Auto Rookie Card is a "Holy Grail" card for just about any collector.

Limited to just five copies, this card features an autograph from Mahomes and a patch from his rookie season jersey, making it incredibly rare. This card in particular is even rarer because it contains a Kansas City Chiefs' commemorative patch the team wore in honor of their founder, Lamar Hunt.

Selling for $393,600, this card's value is a testament to Mahomes' incredible ascension in the NFL. As Mahomes continues to shine on the field, breaking records and leading his team to Lombardi Trophies, the demand for his memorabilia continues to soar.

7 1958 Topps Jim Brown

Sold for: $358,500

The 1958 Topps Jim Brown card is incredibly rare even though it's what would nowadays be considered a 'base card'. Back in that time, manufacturers didn't mass produce these cards and many were tossed away or lost throughout the years before card collecting became so widely popular.

Featuring the iconic running back, this specific card was given a 9 grade from PSA, a mark only seven other such cards had been able to reach. With none having ever been graded higher, this instantly became a top-of-the-market card.

Jim Brown's legendary career as the greatest running back of all-time was filled with record-breaking performances and an endless impact on the NFL, making this card something all football purists want to get their hands on. Sold in November 2016 for $358,500, it remains a highly sought-after piece, as some with PSA grades of 1.5 still sell for hundreds of dollars.

8 1935 National Chicle Bronko Nagurski

Sold for: $350,000

The 1935 National Chicle Bronko Nagurski Rookie Card is one of the most desired football cards of all time. This remarkable card, graded PSA 9, is the only one to reach that grade in existence. The card features Nagurski in his iconic Minnesota college uniform, where he earned All-American honors at both fullback and defensive tackle.

Bronko Nagurski, a towering figure in the early days of professional football, is remembered for his versatility and power. He played both fullback and defensive tackle at the pro level as well, earning a reputation for his relentless playing style.

Bronko Nagurski Career Statistics Games 97 Rush Att 633 Rush Yds 2,778 Rush Avg 4.4 Rush TD 25 Rec 11 Rec Yds 134 Rec Avg 12.2 Rec TD 0 Pass TD 7 XP Kicked 4 Statistics courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Nagurski's influence on the game goes beyond being tough; he was a key player for the Chicago Bears during the 1930s, leading them to multiple championships. He even created a 'jump pass' that would get him seven touchdown passes throughout his career.

9 2020 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto Joe Burrow (1/1)

Sold for: $336,000

Showing the hobby's faith in the Bengals' young signal caller, the 2020 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto Joe Burrow 1/1 is a standout in the market too.

This card features Burrow's signature and a pretty standard patch from one of his rookie jerseys, looking like the very bottom of his number "9". It sold for an impressive $336,000 in September 2022, highlighting just how much collectors seem to believe in Burrow's future.

After a severe knee injury in his rookie year, Burrow was able to make a strong comeback in 2021, with the team providing some protection up front. His poise under pressure and ability to perform in the clutch has left a lasting impression on those in the hobby.

Only 27 years old, there's still so much potential for him to grow his game even further, which would make this card a very worthwhile investment.

10 2021 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield Patch Auto Trevor Lawrence Rookie (1/1)

Sold for: $336,000

On the same day that Trevor Lawrence threw for 133 yards in a preseason game heading into his second season, the 2021 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield Patch Auto Trevor Lawrence Rookie (1/1) was purchased for an astonishing $336,000. This card, featuring Lawrence's autograph and an NFL Shield patch, exemplifies the immense potential seen in the young quarterback.

As the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence had a rough first season under head coach Urban Meyer.

Finishing with more interceptions than touchdowns, completing less than 60% of his passes, and winning just three games all year, some were ready to give up on the first overall pick after just one season; but luckily, the Jacksonville Jaguars front office (along with some keen-eyed collectors) saw that the coach was the real cause of the team's issues.

11 Honorable Mention: 2018 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Holo Gold Josh Allen (3/10)

Sold for: $312,000

The 2018 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Holo Gold Josh Allen 3/10 is the first of Allen's to make the list, selling for $312,000. It is a surprise that a card with so many made ends up here, rather than a one-of-one, but this is the only one to receive a PSA 10 grade on both the card and autograph.

Allen, drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, has quickly become one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks. Known for his strong arm, mobility, and playmaking abilities, he's led the Bills to multiple playoff appearances and set numerous franchise records.

Allen's impressive play has driven the value of his rookie cards through the roof, making them prized possessions for collectors and investors alike.

