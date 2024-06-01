Highlights NFL franchises are highly profitable, with Dallas Cowboys valued at $9 billion, leading the top 10 list.

Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Chicago Bears also hold significant value.

Factors like city size, history, and fan loyalty contribute to the financial success of NFL franchises.

Every NFL franchise is valued at over a billion dollars. That shouldn't come as a shock, considering that the league is one of the most profitable companies in America. Very few companies have a grip on the U.S. population like the NFL does.

Some franchises are global brands at this point. The franchise at the top of the list is closing in on an 11-figure valuation. However, before looking at number one, there are nine teams with plenty of financial might themselves.

Some of the factors that can play into an NFL franchise's value include the size of their market, their stadium and team facilities and the power behind their brand. On-field success certainly can play a factor, but that becomes secondary to the business side of the game.

Here's a breakdown of the NFL's 10 most valuable franchises in 2024.

10 Philadelphia Eagles

It pays to play in the NFC East

Owner: Jeffrey Lurie

Value: $5.8 billion

On one hand, the Philadelphia Eagles are somehow the least valuable franchise in their division. On the other hand, a nearly $6 billion valuation is nothing to sneeze at. Few franchises have their city in a choke hold like the Eagles, in any sport, which helps make the historic team a coveted one.

It helps that the Eagles have had the league's sixth-highest winning percentage since 2000. They also have three Super Bowl trips, five NFC Championship Game appearances, and having massive stars over the years add to the equation too. It's easy to see why this Philadelphia team is valued so highly based on the past 24 years alone.

9 San Francisco 49ers

NFC royalty who used a dynasty to gain national acclaim

Owners: Denise DeBartolo York and John York

Value: $6 billion

Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, two of the most popular players to ever grace the gridiron, may have played for other teams. However, most remember them as the keys to the San Francisco 49ers dominating the 1980s. Since then, a franchise purchased for around $15 million in the 70s has only swelled in value.

It helps that the 49ers call San Francisco, a top-10 American market in size, their home. This is a franchise that has endeared itself with plenty of other Hall of Famers besides Rice and Montana too. They may have fallen down this list, but their current success should get them right back into the top five.

8 Washington Commanders

Through a ton of obstacles, the Commanders are still a hot commodity

Owner: Josh Harris

Value: $6.05 billion

Dan Snyder's reputation as a terrible owner and person couldn't sink the Washington Commanders' value. Nor could an ugly on-field product dating back to the 90s. The team is also on its third name in less than 10 years.

Yet, in July 2023, the Washington franchise was sold to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, a record price for a sports team. Calling the nation's capital home has its perks, as does a loyal fanbase yearning for good football again. This historic franchise still has plenty of worth, even after decades of incompetence at the top of the organization.

7 New York Jets

The Big Apple's younger team holds its own

Owners: Christopher and Woody Johnson

Value: $6.1 billion

They may not have had much success lately, but the New York Jets continue to climb in value. With Aaron Rodgers hopefully lasting a full season in 2024, meaningful football should be on the way as well. The Johnson brothers made a great $635 million purchase back in 2000.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2016, the New York Jets are 41-90, the worst record in the NFL during that span. Their value has jumped from $2.75 billion in 2016 to 6.1$ billion in that time.

Representing New York is a cheat code for the first AFC team on the list. This is a franchise that has sporadically made the playoffs (in fact their last playoff appearance dates back to the 2010 season, the NFL's current longest postseason drought), let alone won a title since the 60s ended. Imagine how valuable the Jets will be if they ever become a juggernaut. Even without their own stadium, this franchise is a cash cow.

6 Las Vegas Raiders

Moving helped the iconic black and silver-clad franchise

Owners: Carol and Mark Davis

Value: $6.2 billion

Plenty of people are probably still reeling that the Raiders don't represent Oakland (or Los Angeles) anymore. However, the owners have to be ecstatic that the Las Vegas Raiders recently jumped 22% in value. That increase moved this team from 12th on the list to sixth.

The Raiders are an outlier on this list for their (relatively) miniscule $72 million operating income. Only five teams are below that, and Washington is the only other franchise in the top 10 below $100 million. Fans may disagree, but it appears the move to Nevada is paying off for the people who stand to benefit the most.

5 Chicago Bears

One of the NFL's original teams will always have worth

Owner: Virginia Halas McCaskey

Value: $6.3 billion

Virginia Halas McCaskey is the daughter of George Halas, who not only founded the team but helped create the NFL. At 101 years old, she's the oldest owner in America's major sports leagues. Her Chicago Bears continue to be one of the NFL's most valuable organizations.

Between Caleb Williams and a potential new stadium, the Bears should only become more valuable in the coming years. Regardless of the team's success, the Bears have the heart of their city. That stability is why Chicago should be on any NFL top-10 value lists for a long time.

4 New York Giants

Hard times have hardly slowed down New York's worth

Owners: John Mara and Steve Tisch

Value: $6.8 billion

In 2024, the New York Giants will celebrate their 100th year as a franchise. The league's fourth-oldest team has a .526 winning percentage all-time, four Super Bowls, and four NFL championships. Plenty of great players have worn blue too, such as Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player to touch an NFL field.

This franchise has lost its firm grasp at third on this list. A rough product every Sunday hasn't helped. Still, between the big city and the rich history, the Giants will always be valuable. There's a reason that the owners aren't trying to sell it just yet.

3 Los Angeles Rams

Hollywood, an expensive stadium, and a Super Bowl

Owner: Stan Kroenke

Value: $6.9 billion

Another team that bolted for a shinier city, the Los Angeles Rams keep climbing in value in their new home. In 2013, the Rams were the NFL's least valuable franchise. SoFi Stadium, which cost more than $5 billion to build, is responsible for a lot of LA's new value. Kroenke owns the building, which is why the Rams are on this list and not the Chargers.

Playing in California again has helped the Rams attract a ton of famous fans. A recent Super Bowl win on their home turf helped Los Angeles gain new fans too. For as long as the Rams call LA home, they will be near the top of this list.

2 New England Patriots

Will the post-dynasty Patriots maintain their value?

Owner: Robert Kraft

Value: $7 billion

Before the 1990 season, the New England Patriots were the least valuable NFL franchise. In 1994, Robert Kraft purchased the team. Then, the 2000s saw the franchise open up Gillette Stadium and usher in one of the most dominant stretches in American sports history.

'Pat the Patriot' may be beloved in New England, but the current Flying Elvis logo is the one synonymous with success nationwide. For better or worse, Tom Brady helped to make the Patriots more than just a football team. It'll be interesting to see how potentially darker times impact New England's cultural stamp. Will their value drop too?

1 Dallas Cowboys

Was there any doubt about this one?

Owner: Jerry Jones

Value: $9 billion

They say that someone is wearing a Yankees hat on every corner of the globe. Well, the Dallas Cowboys are more valuable than them. In fact, the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise on the planet right now.

The cheerleaders are a brand. The star is iconic. Their owner is a celebrity who envisioned the sprawling billion-dollar venue known as AT&T Stadium. Dallas may be approaching 30 years without a title, but this team consistently puts together winning records. Love them or hate them, the Cowboys aren't going away anytime soon.

Source: Forbes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.