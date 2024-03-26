Highlights Clubs in the Premier League are paying big money for players due to market inflation and increased competition.

Rising player market values, exemplified by Declan Rice's £105m summer fee, are making transfers more expensive.

GIVEMESPORT has listed the most valuable players for each Premier League club in 2024 using Transfermarkt figures.

Over-paying for players has become commonplace in the modern era of football – particularly for clubs in the Premier League. Having to scramble around at the latter end of a transfer window often leaves clubs’ hands tied with some of the best talent on offer already snapped up by others.

That said, even throughout the entirety of transfer periods – both in the summer and mid-season – clubs have tended to spend big for an array of reasons, whether that be to enhance their squad depth or plug a gap caused by injury issues.

In return, the market values of players have also begun to creep up with clubs expecting fees north of £100m for their star players – just use Declan Rice’s hefty fee around the £105m mark as a prime example.

But for each Premier League club, which player has the highest market value? GIVEMESPORT have used Transfermarkt figures to list the members from all 20 sides in the top tier who hold the highest value.

Most Valuable Player at Every Premier League Team Team Player Value Arsenal Bukayo Saka £112.06m Aston Villa Douglas Luiz £60.34m Bournemouth Dominic Solanke £30.17m Brentford Ivan Toney £43.10m Brighton & Hove Albion Evan Ferguson £51.72m Burnley Sander Berge £17.24m Chelsea Enzo Fernandez £68.96m Crystal Palace Michael Olise £43.10m Everton Amadou Onana £43.10m Fulham Joao Palhinha £47.41m Liverpool Dominik Szoboszlai £64.65m Luton Town Albert Sambi Lokonga £12.93m Manchester City Erling Haaland £155.17m Manchester United Bruno Fernandes £60.34m Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes £73.27m Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White £34.48m Sheffield United Anel Ahmedhodzic £15.52m Tottenham Hotspur James Maddison £60.34m West Ham United Lucas Paqueta £56.03m Wolverhampton Wanderers Pedro Neto £47.41m

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Value: £112.06m

Arsenal’s very own star boy, Bukayo Saka, has emerged as a fan favourite at Emirates Stadium, and it’s clear to see why. His tenacious talent aside, the young Englishman is an embodiment of the club and, despite initially breaking into the team as a left-back, has become one of the best Champions League attackers this campaign.

Saka, 22, has been at the epicentre of everything brilliant Arsenal have achieved in recent memory – and if a club are interested in testing his current employer’s resolve, it would cost them north of £100m on the back of his excellent season, having registered 16 goals and 13 assists.

Aston Villa – Douglas Luiz

Value: £60.34m

A man who typically goes unnoticed at Aston Villa, thanks to the brilliance of Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby, is Brazil international Douglas Luiz. Having scored the second most goals for Villa in the league this season, the 25-year-old is proving more than just an engine room enforcer by adding potency to his game.

His purple patch of form, combined with the ever-growing interest in his signature, means he is valued at £60.34m. Linked with a move away, Unai Emery and co will be looking to get the most out of their midfield technician in case a world without him beckons.

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Value: £43.10m

While Ivan Toney was serving his ban for breaching the Premier League’s betting regulations, Brentford sorely missed his ruthlessness in front of goal, his workman-like attitude, and technical nous. Upon his return, the Englishman has shown few signs of rust, bagging four goals in eight outings, which earned him a spot in the most recent England squad.

His electric form will have certainly piqued the interest of potential suitors – Arsenal and Chelsea included – with Toney’s career-defining move seemingly around the corner. Valued at £43.10m, Bees chief Thomas Frank is under the impression that his talisman is worth around £100m.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Evan Ferguson

Value: £51.72m

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson was all the rage in the summer with both Manchester United and Liverpool gunning for the young prospect’s prized signature. Still just 19 years of age and regarded as one of the best teenagers in the Premier League, the Irishman has plenty of years left in the tank.

Ferguson enjoyed a 10-goal haul in his breakthrough campaign but has blown hot and cold this season with minutes seemingly harder to come by under Roberto De Zerbi at the seaside outfit in 23/24. No doubt an exciting prospect for his next destination, Ferguson is valued at £51.72m but, in reality, will cost much more.

Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke

Value: £30.17m

Dominic Solanke is enjoying a season for the ages from a Bournemouth perspective. A superb striker all around, the one-cap England international is the Premier League’s third-joint highest goalscorer and will be hoping that Gareth Southgate has been keeping a close eye ahead of Euro 2024.

The December Player of the Month winner has gone from strength to strength under new boss Andoni Iraola and has been scoring goals like it’s going out of fashion with his 17 goals in all competitions this season potentially earning him a big move in the summer. His importance to the Cherries, not solely down to his goalscoring exploits, would make him a sore miss on the south coast.

Burnley – Sander Berge

Value: £17.24m

Burnley’s Sander Berge is valued at £17.42m after signing for a fee in the region of £12m in the summer of 2023. The Norway midfielder, 26, has made 28 Premier League appearances this season but has just one goal and one assist apiece to show for his efforts.

But goalscoring is not exactly Berge’s forte, with his game centred around breaking play up and keeping things tick in the centre of the park. Should the Clarets face relegation at the end of their tumultuous season in the top flight, there will certainly be clubs interested in the 42-cap international.

Chelsea – Enzo Fernandez

Value: £68.96m

Given that Enzo Fernandez was snared for a then British-record £106.8 million, it’s surprising to see the Argentine’s estimated value be so low in comparison. Granted, we have only seen glimpses of brilliance from the midfielder and his own personal struggles have been demonstrated by Chelsea as a whole.

The 23-year-old is a World Cup winner and has talent aplenty, but he’s struggling to apply his multi-dimensional nous in a beleaguering Chelsea outfit. Still very young, the Argentina international has time to become one of football’s best midfielders of the current era – but to do that, he’ll need his teammates to improve their performances, too.

Crystal Palace – Michael Olise

Value: £43.10m

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace has a certain affinity with the London club’s fans – as does his teammate Eberechi Eze. In truth, there hasn’t been much to be excited about from a Selhurst Park perspective this season, but the aforementioned duo are often on hand to spruce them into life when they need it most.

Olise, 22 years of age, has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United thanks to his consistency, skill and hard work and could be set to land his big-money move this summer. The Frenchman is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and his emergence into that status has been commendable.

Everton – Amadou Onana

Value: £43.10m

Combative, strong and great when in possession of the ball, Everton’s Amadou Onana will be vying for his high-profile switch in the coming years with interest circling around his name. The Belgian has many admirers – such as Arsenal – and playing at the highest level of club football will be on his mind.

Onana has the capability to do so with his large frame (he’s 6' 4.8") and his age setting him up to be a long-term asset for a club such as the north Londoners. Valued by Transfermarkt at a measly £43.10m, his current employers will be looking for something north of that figure considering his age, raw physical presence and undeniable talent.

Fulham – Joao Palhinha

Value: £47.41m

A supreme tackler, Joao Palhinha’s importance to Fulham cannot be understated. With Aleksandar Mitrovic leaving in the summer of 2023, the Craven Cottage outfit were in dire need of a player to become a talismanic figure – and Palhinha, valued at £47.41 million, was on hand to be their go-to guy.

Eyed by none other than Arsenal, the Portuguese – included in the non-top six Premier League XI – is known for his hard-hitting tackles – but his tool kit boasts much more than that. Brilliant in possession and tactically astute, too, Palhinha would be a great fit for an English club of such a high standard.

Liverpool – Dominik Szoboszlai

Value: £64.65m

Liverpool’s summer signing was tasked with energising a lacklustre midfield after Jurgen Klopp’s side flattered to deceive last time out. The likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner departed, making way for the pack-a-punch right boot of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Set to form part of the club’s engine room for years to come, the 22-year-old has proven his importance thus far and even clocked a speed of 36.76 km/h earlier in the season, making him the club’s fastest player. Not typically known for his speed, the all-action midfielder is valued at £64.65 million and arrived for just a fraction less in the summer.

Luton Town – Albert Sambi Lokonga

Value: £12.93m

Not only is Albert Sambi Lokonga Luton Town’s highest-paid asset, but the Arsenal loanee also boasts the highest value (£12.93m). The one-cap Belgium international, who has struggled for minutes this season, will soon be back in north London – but whether he has a spot in Mikel Arteta’s plans remains unknown.

If the Spaniard deems Lokonga surplus to requirements, the 1999-born ace could use his top-division experience with the Premier League minnows to earn a move elsewhere. Ross Barkley has earned the majority of the plaudits this season for Rob Edwards’ side, while his midfield partner has quietly gone under the radar, with a second squad-best WhoScored rating of 6.85.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Value: £155.17m

With the Norwegian maverick showing little to no sign of slowing down any time soon, it will cost more than Transfermarkt’s estimated value (£155.17m) to see Erling Haaland slip the grasp of Pep Guardiola and co. The prolific striker broke countless records in his maiden season in the Premier League, all while spearheading his employers’ treble-winning success.

Looking to add more silverware to his cabinet this season around, the 195cm-tall centre forward has scored 29 goals across all competitions with Manchester City still within a chance of winning a trio of trophies. If they are to add to last season’s success, Haaland will be, no doubt, at the centre.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Value: £60.34m

Manchester United’s creator-in-chief, Bruno Fernandes, is doubtlessly their most important player. Petulance often overhangs when his name is mentioned in conversations but his on-the-ball ability cannot be overlooked, especially when playing in his main position behind the striker.

A brilliant passer, always showing a willingness to progress forward and subject to the odd scorcher from distance, Fernandes is a simply brilliant footballer – and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Producing a shedload of goals and assists for the Old Trafford outfit since his arrival in January 2020, the Portuguese talisman is valued at £60.43m, though Man United fans believe he is priceless.

Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes

Value: £73.27m

Ever since Bruno Guimaraes joined Newcastle United, there were murmurs as to whether a club of a bigger stature (such as the aforementioned Manchester United) should’ve beaten them to his signature. Since then, the Brazilian metronome has been a key performer for the Magpies, chalking up just shy of 100 appearances.

A midfield general in the truest sense, Guimaraes has emerged as a St. James’ Park fan favourite – but with Newcastle marred by their financial issues, he could be set to leave in the summer. Finding a replacement for the midfielder will prove an onerous task with his passing, ability to dribble and tackling acumen being somewhat irreplaceable.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White

Value: £34.48m

Once again, in another insipid Nottingham Forest campaign, Morgan Gibbs-White has been their standout performer, notching three goals and five assists. Albeit his side’s smallest player, the Englishman – valued at £34.48m – does not struggle with the trials and tribulations of the Premier League and instead uses it to his advantage when bobbing and weaving in and out of opposition defences.

Thanks to their recent four-point deduction, the Tricky Trees could find themselves relegated from the top tier at the end of the current season – and Gibbs-White will be looking for his way out with him evidently performing at the Premier League level.

Sheffield United – Anel Ahmedhozic

Value: £15.52m

Although Sheffield United have endured a very difficult time in the Premier League this campaign, there are a handful of players who can hold their heads high, with potential moves to sides in the Premier League beckoning for them at the end of the season.

A 22-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international, Anel Ahmedhodzic is one of those players with his large stature helping him become a mainstay at the heart of the Blades back line. The 24-year-old has worn the armband on 11 occasions this season, showcasing Chris Wilder’s belief and confidence in him to become a key member of his squad.

Tottenham Hotspur – James Maddison

Value: £60.34m

Eyebrows were raised when Harry Kane upped and left Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, with the club in need of a talismanic figure. James Maddison, signed for £40m in June 2023, has amicably stepped up to the plate, emerging as the north Londoners’ best English player.

The former Norwich prospect has become the club’s creator-in-chief alongside Son Heung-min and is a driving force behind Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League-chasing outfit. With an eye for creativity in his free-flowing playmaker role, Maddison has recorded 12 goal contributions (four goals and eight assists) during his injury-marred season with his new employers.

West Ham United – Lucas Paqueta

Value: £56.03m

West Ham United’s magician, Lucas Paqueta, has attracted the attention of the Premier League’s greatest side, Manchester City, and would’ve been wearing different club colours if it wasn’t for his betting allegations. Guardiola is still a firm admirer of the midfielder and could look to get a deal done for the £56.03m-valued man in the summer transfer window.

Mooted to become one of the Premier League’s leading creators for the foreseeable future, the dazzling Brazilian – still just 26 – has versatility in abundance with him able to play in an advanced role or a bit further back as a number eight. Alongside the likes of Mohamed Kudus in east London, Paqueta could become a club cult hero as long as he stays put.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Pedro Neto

Value: £47.41m

Wolverhampton Wanderer’s speedster Pedro Neto – valued at £47.41m – has made waves in the Premier League in recent years, despite goals not being his forte. Assists are, however, considering only two players have notched more than his tally of nine in the 2023/24 campaign.

Admittedly, the Portuguese’s progression into becoming a top-tier Premier League winger has been marred by a host of injury problems – but that has not wavered interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and more. Whether this summer presents Neto with the best chance to move on to bigger and better things remains unclear, but Wolves will almost certainly not be short of offers.

All statistics and market values per Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/03/24