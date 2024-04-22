As Premier League clubs work hard to adhere to Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), it has placed more value on academy players, even more so on those who have established themselves as first-team regulars. While some clubs do not have a notable academy product in their first team, there is a plethora of youth team talent in Premier League first-team squads, which could see the respective clubs gain 'pure profit' should they sell an academy product.

While some may think Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo are Chelsea's most valuable assets due to their high transfer fees, this is not the case as their value depreciates over time, whereas an academy player didn't cost the club anything, and they can then sell someone for a considerable fee, which can be banked in full.

This article explores each Premier League club's most valuable asset. For the clubs that do not have an academy player coming through to the first-team, a player who was bought for little but can be sold for a much higher fee is included in the list. All values are taken from Transfermarkt as a means of consistency, although it's likely teams could sell them for much more given other factors such as their homegrown status and ability.

Every Premier League Club's Most Valuable Asset Club Player Value Arsenal Bukayo Saka £103m Aston Villa Jacob Ramsey £36m Bournemouth Dominic Solanke £22m Brentford Ivan Toney £30m Brighton and Hove Albion Evan Ferguson £56m Burnley James Trafford £13m Chelsea Levi Colwill £47m Crystal Palace Tyrick Mitchell £19m Everton Jarrad Branthwaite £22m Fulham Joao Palhinha £52m Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold £60m Luton Town Elijah Adebayo £6m Manchester City Phil Foden £95m Manchester United Marcus Rashford £60m Newcastle United Sean Longstaff £22m Nottingham Forest Ryan Yates £10m Sheffield United William Osula £3m Tottenham Hotspur Oliver Skipp £12m West Ham United Ben Johnson £7m Wolverhampton Wanderers Max Kilman £30m

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will part ways with Bukayo Saka, who is one of their most important players. Transfermarkt values the England international at £103m, however on current form and the inflated transfer market, Saka would be worth a lot more if the club were to sell him. Based on Transfermarkt's valuation, the Gunners would be able to bank £103m in full as Saka came through the club's academy, meaning Arsenal did not pay a fee for the winger. His value does not depreciate in the same way as a player Arsenal purchased from another club.

Value of Bukayo Saka Bought for £0 Value (Transfermarkt) £103m

Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa have been helped in adhering to PSR regulations with the sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m in August 2021. The three-year cycle of the Grealish sale concerning PSR is coming to an end, and Villa will have to consider selling some players to continue to adhere to financial rules put in place by the Premier League. While players such as Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins could be seen as the most valuable assets at Villa Park, Jacob Ramsey offers Villa the chance to gain 'pure profit' in a transfer window, and some clubs have already enquired about the availability of the midfielder. Should Unai Emery's side come close to breaching PSR, the sale of Ramsey would almost be inevitable.

Value of Jacob Ramsey Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £36m

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke is not an academy product of Bournemouth, however, he is arguably the most valuable asset in Andoni Iraola's side. Bournemouth value the striker at £50m, and despite his value depreciating in line with PSR, the club bought Solanke for around £19m plus add-ons from Liverpool, and stand to earn a healthy profit, should they sell him for or above the valuation they have placed on him. There was tentative interest in the striker from other clubs in January 2024, and that interest will only increase during the summer window.

Value of Dominic Solanke Bought for £19m Value (Transfermarkt) £22m

Brentford

Ivan Toney

Like Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney is not an academy product of his current club. However, Brentford signed the striker in a deal worth up to £10m, and in today's market, in addition to his consistently good form in the Premier League, his value has skyrocketed and Brentford stand to make a substantial profit on Toney. The Bees have placed a valuation of £100m on the striker, which would see the club earn a £90m profit. Toney is expected to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and Brentford are bracing themselves for some hefty bids.

Value of Ivan Toney Bought for £10m Value (Transfermarkt) £30m

Brighton and Hove Albion

Evan Ferguson

Brighton is a prime example of how to adhere to financial regulations in the Premier League, and still be more than competitive in the process. The club is notorious for scouting young talent from across the world, developing them and then selling them for a sizeable profit. For example, Moises Caicedo signed for the club in 2021 for just £4.5m, he was sold two years later for £115m. Brighton has the perfect setup to work under the current financial constraints and can replace an outgoing player with minimum fuss. Evan Ferguson provides the club with the most value, having signed him from the Irish side, Bohemians, for a minimal undisclosed fee. He is now valued at £120m by Brighton.

Value of Evan Ferguson Bought for Undisclosed Value (Transfermarkt) £56m

Burnley

James Trafford

James Trafford moved to Burnley from Manchester City for an initial £15m, rising to £19m with various add-ons. This may seem like a hefty fee for a newly promoted side to pay, however, long-term it is seen as a good piece of business. The goalkeeper is only 21 years old and will continue to improve. Burnley are destined for an immediate return to the Championship, and will undoubtedly have to offload players in the summer transfer window. Whether Trafford would be one to make way remains to be seen, though his value is arguably the highest in the Burnley squad.

Value of James Trafford Bought for £15m Value (Transfermarkt) £13m

Chelsea

Levi Colwill

Despite selling academy stars such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount, Chelsea have spent over £1 billion in transfer fees since Todd Boehly bought the club in May 2022. This has left the club flying far too close for comfort in terms of breaching PSR, and more sales of academy products would have to be high on the agenda to stave off further investigations by the Premier League. While Conor Gallagher has been the subject of transfer speculation and is perhaps more likely to be sold than Levi Colwill, it is the defender that has a higher value on transfermarkt, and given Colwill is three years younger than Gallagher, it is expected he would be sold for a larger fee.

Value of Levi Colwill Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £47m

Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell

Although the likes of Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise are worth more than Tyrick Mitchell in terms of a transfer fee, it is the defender who offers 'pure profit' for Crystal Palace. Unlike the other three players mentioned, Mitchell came through the ranks at Crystal Palace, and the club would be able to bank the full transfer fee. He is 24 years old and has made 133 appearances for the club, which only adds to his value. Should the club find themselves needing to sell players, Mitchell would provide the most value in terms of 'pure profit'.

Value of Tyrick Mitchell Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £19m

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite

Following loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself in Everton's first-team. The defender came through the club's academy, so he provides a much higher value than other players in the squad. There has already been plenty of interest in the defender, and with relegation from the Premier League a possibility, in addition to Everton's financial problems, the sale of Branthwaite gives the club a lifeline, with the academy graduate expected to leave for £100m.

Value of Jarrad Branthwaite Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £22m

Fulham

Joao Palhinha

Fulham do not have an academy player of note breaking into the first-team, which means their most valuable asset is in the form of Joao Palhinha, who was the subject of a failed move to Bayern Munich for a fee of around £60m in 2023. Despite the disappointment of his move to the German giants collapsing, the Portugal international has been a regular for Fulham during the 2023/24 season. Palhinha offers Fulham a chance to gain a substantial profit, having signed the midfielder for £20m.

Value of Joao Palhinha Bought for £20m Value (Transfermarkt) £52m

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

As seen during their Carabao Cup triumph, Liverpool has an abundance of talent coming through their academy and into the first-team. However, it is Trent Alexander-Arnold who provides the club with the most 'pure profit' in the unlikely event of a departure from the club. In the current financial climate in the world of football, any team hoping to buy the defender would need to stump up a fee of over £100m. Liverpool are in a healthy position in terms of academy players coming through and could offload another star if the club were close to breaching PSR.

Value of Trent Alexander-Arnold Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £60m

Luton Town

Elijah Adebayo

Elijah Adebayo was signed by Luton Town from Walsall for £250,000 in 2021 and has impressed in the Premier League for The Hatters, scoring nine goals. The striker is the club's most valuable asset. Luton are fighting to stay in England's top flight, but should they fail to do so, Adebayo would be a likely sale and would provide the club with a substantial profit. Adebayo would be valued at north of £10m in the current financial climate, and the money gained from the potential sale could help Luton rebuild in the event of relegation.

Value of Elijah Adebayo Bought for £250k Value (Transfermarkt) £6m

Manchester City

Phil Foden

Manchester City has produced some outstanding young talent from their academy in recent years. For example, the emergence of Rico Lewis. However, it is Phil Foden who is the club's most valuable asset, and by some margin. The winger has established himself in Pep Guardiola's side and has proven to be a vital cog in City's winning machine. A side would have to pay north of £100m for City to even consider letting Foden leave the club. Even then, it is unlikely it would happen.

Value of Phil Foden Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £95m

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Having broken into the Manchester United side at the age of 18, it is easy to forget Marcus Rashford is still only 26. The forward offers the club a chance to gain 'pure profit' from any potential sale. There has been tentative interest in the player from various clubs in the past, and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he could be moved on to help combat PSR. The club have previously placed a value of £120m on Rashford's name, and would expect a similar fee, should they decide to part ways.

Value of Marcus Rashford Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £60m

Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff was close to leaving Newcastle United before Eddie Howe's arrival. The midfielder is now an important part of the team and has established himself as a first-team regular. There are other academy graduates in the squad, such as Elliot Anderson and Paul Dummett, and the 2023/24 season has seen the emergence of Lewis Miley into Newcastle's first-team. Both Anderson and Miley are yet to fully establish themselves in Eddie Howe's side, with the latter expected to move down the pecking order when the Newcastle manager has a fully fit squad. Dummett is in the final throes of his career, which means Longstaff is the Magpies' most valuable asset when it comes to 'pure profit'.

Value of Sean Longstaff Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £22m

Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates

In a playing squad that has seen many changes since Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League, academy graduate, Ryan Yates, has been one of the few mainstays in the side. The midfielder's Transfermarkt value is £10m, but in the current climate of inflated prices, Forest would expect to receive a lot more for Yates if they were to part ways. The club is battling against relegation during the 2023/24 season, and should they suffer relegation, the club may have to consider letting Yates go.

Value of Ryan Yates Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £10m

Sheffield United

William Osula

Along with Burnley, Sheffield United are destined for an immediate return to the Championship. Relegation means a club has to balance their books and sell off some of their higher earners, or some of their more established academy players. This helps build a squad ready for the long season in the second tier of English football. William Osula offers The Blades the most value for money if they were to sell him during the summer window. The striker's Transfermarkt value is £3m, though the club would expect to receive more for Osula, who has gained invaluable Premier League experience during the 2023/24 campaign.

Value of William Osula Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £3m

Tottenham Hotspur

Oliver Skipp

Tottenham sold academy graduate, Harry Winks to Leicester City for £10m in July 2023, which helped negate PSR fears. Oliver Skipp is the most valuable player in the current side in terms of 'pure profit.' The midfielder would be expected to attract more money than Winks, and in doing so would provide Spurs with a lot more wiggle room in the transfer market. At 23 years old, he has plenty of Premier League experience, and would not be shy of admirers in the summer, when he is expected to leave the club.

Value of Oliver Skipp Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £12m

West Ham United

Ben Johnson

West Ham have historically produced outstanding talent from their academy, with the likes of Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Jermaine Defoe just some of the names to graduate from The Hammers' academy. In the current first-team squad, Ben Johnson is their most valuable player when it comes to 'pure profit.' The defender has made over 100 appearances for the West Ham first-team, and while his Transfermarkt value is £7m, the club would hope to receive more given his experience at the age of 24.

Value of Ben Johnson Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £7m

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Max Kilman

Max Kilman is arguably one of the most valuable players in the Wolves side overall, and not just in terms of 'pure profit.' He is the captain of the side and is tied down to a long-term contract which expires in 2028, only adding to his value. There are plenty of clubs that admire the defender, and he would not be short of interest if Wolves decided it was in the best interests of the club to part ways with their captain. Serie A side, Napoli, saw a £30m bid rejected in July 2023, indicating that any potential fee would have to be considerably more for the club to consider selling Kilman.

Value of Max Kilman Bought for £0m Value (Transfermarkt) £30m

