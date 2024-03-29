Highlights The most valuable players in world football tend to ply their trade in the top five European leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1.

Some exceptionally talented footballers play in other divisions across the world, however, such as Endrick and Antonio Silva.

Most of these players are young and will likely make the move to one of the previously mentioned leagues sooner rather than later.

It's common knowledge that the big money in football belongs to the elite clubs in Europe's top five leagues, with more lucrative broadcasting rights and wealthier owners at the helm. The gap between teams sitting atop England, Spain, France, Germany and Italy continues to grow each year.

As such, teams from outside these countries must look for other means of raising funds. This often results in them having to let go of some of their best players. Whilst this is a bitter pill to swallow, it's the most profitable moneymaker in the sport.

Thanks to the experts at the CIES Football Observatory, we now know which players from outside of Europe's top five leagues hold the most value, and we've decided to take a look at what these stars may have to offer some of the sharks that could be swimming around them.

CIES Football Observatory Top 10 Most Valuable Players Outside Europe's Top 5 Rank Player Club Value (£) 1. Antonio Silva Benfica 98.2m 2. Joao Neves Benfica 82m 3. Goncalo Inacio Sporting CP 74.3m 4. Endrick Palmerias 69.2m 5. Ousmane Diomande Sporting CP 66.9m 6. Jorrel Hato Ajax 66.7m 7. Anatoliy Trubin Benfica 62.3m 8. Diogo Costa Porto 61.5m 9. Brian Brobbey Ajax 59.8m 10. Kenneth Taylor Ajax 56.3m

Related The 10 most valuable footballers in the world Kylian Mbappe is only the 27th most valuable player in the world right now...

1 Antonio Silva - Benfica

£98.2 million

Antonio Silva tops this impressive list of young talent, which includes six players who currently turn out for teams in Portugal's top flight. At just 20 years old, the central defender has made nine appearances for his country and has already become a Portuguese champion.

Silva looks to be one half of a future partnership to lead his national team for the next decade, with the man who is set to be alongside him also featuring on this list. The Benfica man - who is currently valued at £98.2m - is believed to be attracting interest from both Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Securing Silva's services may require his release clause to be paid, which stands at €100m.

Related Man Utd 'Well Prepared' to Sign Antonio Silva From Benfica Manchester United have Benfica star Antonio Silva on their shortlist, and he isn't the only young defender by targeted by Premier League clubs.

2 Joao Neves - Benfica

£82 million

Another Portuguese youngster appears high up on the list. It won't be the last time you hear that either. Much like his aforementioned teammate, the 19-year-old has made an impressive start to his career, having already been capped five times in the senior squad.

Having only made his professional debut in late 2022, the midfielder has gone from strength to strength. He has done a fantastic job in the number 6 role despite his lack of experience at the elite level. Neves' performances have seen him capture the attention of Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils, who are reportedly ready to fork out £100m to secure the wonderkid. We could see Silva and Neves both lining up for a different team in red next season.

3 Goncalo Inacio - Sporting CP

£74.3 million

A trio of Portuguese talent in the top three. The future is most certainly bright for 'Os Navegadores'. We mentioned that Antonio Silva's future centre-half partner would feature on this list, and despite being lower down in the pecking order, Inacio is the elder of the two.

With six caps and two goals for Portugal at 22 years old, the 6-foot-1 defender has been one of the standouts for Sporting CP under Ruben Amorim. So much so, that he could be one of his manager's first signings should he make the move to England to replace Jurgen Klopp. It wouldn't be a cheap deal, mind, with Inacio valued at a staggering £74.3m.

Related 9 Players Liverpool Could Sign to Replace Van Dijk GIVEMESPORT takes a look at nine transfer targets Liverpool could sign to be Virgil van Dijk's long-term replacement at Anfield.

4 Endrick - Palmeiras

£69.2 million

This one feels like it's cheating, as we know Endrick is set for a move to Real Madrid once he turns 18. Until then, though, he is still officially a Palmeiras player. The teenage sensation has been making waves in his native Brazil and scored his first two goals for his country in March 2024 against England and Spain.

Related Who is Brazilian Teenage Sensation Endrick Brazil sensation Endrick scored his first international goal against England, and is set to take the step up when he moves to Real Madrid.

Tipped to be the heir to Neymar's throne, the young prodigy has big shoes to fill but seems to have a mature enough head to do so. He will join a well-established Brazilian contingent in Madrid and will be hoping to hit the ground running when he is officially unveiled in July.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Endrick became the youngest ever men's goalscorer at Wembley Stadium during Brazil's 1-0 win over England (17 years 246 days).

5 Ousmane Diomande - Sporting CP

£66.9 million

We head back to Portugal for number five, but this time it is not a native player. Ousmane Diomande has only been capped on four occasions by the Ivory Coast, yet he has still achieved glory by winning the African Cup of Nations. For context, legends such as Didier Drogba and George Weah failed to achieve that feat in their illustrious careers.

At just 20, the defender has made an impression alongside teammate Inacio, with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea believed to be battling for his signature. The Premier League clubs are prepared to spend up to £50m, which seems a bargain when considering the player's value stands at more than £66m.

6 Jorrel Hato - Ajax

£66.7 million

The 2023/24 season has been a tough one for Ajax. Often the dominant force in the Eredivisie, the Dutch giants sit an astonishing 31 points behind league leaders PSV. It has been a campaign to forget for almost everyone associated with The Sons of God.

One man who can be proud of his efforts is teenage defender Jorrel Hato. At just 18 years old, Hato has managed to climb up through the ranks of the famous academy and is now well established in the Ajax first team. For how much longer is the question, with Arsenal believed to be big admirers of the one-cap wonder, who is valued at £66.7m.

7 Anatoliy Trubin - Benfica

£62.3 million

For the majority of players on this list, we have spoken about the potential big transfers that could be on the horizon. For Anatoliy Trubin, he made his big move last summer, joining Benfica for Shakhtar Donetsk for just €10m.

An impressive 39 games and 15 clean sheets later, the Ukranian's value has skyrocketed, as he is currently worth £62.3m. With a contract until 2028, it would take a substantial offer to prize him away from Portugal, but the 22-year-old shot-stopper is showing all the signs of being a brilliant goalkeeper in the modern game.

8 Diogo Costa - Porto

£61.5 million

Speaking of someone who is showing all the signs of being a great modern-day goalkeeper. Diogo Costa has been the man granted the gloves to keep net for Portugal, replacing long-time number-one Rui Patricio. Barring a near-calamitous error at the 2022 World Cup, Costa has done a solid job and continues to impress for Porto.

Having previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford, that rumour seems to have died down with Andre Onana being anointed as the new number one at the Theatre of Dreams. The most likely move now seems like one to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's goalkeeping department up in the air due to poor performances by Robert Sanchez.

9 Brian Brobbey - Ajax

£59.8 million

If you're a Manchester United fan, the name Brian Brobbey is one you will be very familiar with. The Dutch international forward has been linked with the Premier League giants from the moment Erik ten Hag arrived at the club due to the pair's previous working relationship.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 32 appearances under his former manager, averaging a goal every 66 minutes. He's pushed on since then, with 28 goal contributions in 38 games during the 2023/24 season. With Rasmus Hojlund in electric form in the North West, Brobbey might not be at the top of INEOS' wishlist. However, he would be a real asset for many other teams vying at the top.

10 Kenneth Taylor - Ajax

£56.3 million

A third Ajax player rounds out the top 10, emphasising just how impressive their youth recruitment is. Following in the footsteps of Donny Van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong, Kenneth Taylor has become a stalwart in the middle of the park at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The 21-year-old has already featured for his national team at senior level, with many more caps surely to come.

His development has caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur in particular, as they look to continue their revolution under Ange Postecoglu. A big move could be on the cards for the youngster as he rises to prominence in the European game.

Related 10 most valuable teenagers left in 2023/24 Champions League Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler and Rico Lewis feature in the 10 most valuable teenagers left in this season's Champions League campaign.

All transfer fees in this article are courtesy of CIES Football Observatory (Correct as of 29/03/2024)