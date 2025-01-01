2025 is here and while that is an exciting time for some, it also means some teams are now one step closer to losing some of their best players. The crop of talent who are set to become free agents this year is quite incredible and as the deadline approaches, more and more clubs will be keeping an eye on the contract situations surrounding the biggest potential free agents.

Some players will garner far more interest than others and with how much money some of the stars are currently worth, there's an opportunity for some serious bargains on the horizon. Let's take a look at the 20 most valuable players who are currently set to become free agents this year.

The 20 most valuable players who will become free agents in 2025 Rank Player Current team Value 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £62.2m 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool £45.6m 3. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich £41.4m 4. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich £41.4m 5. Jonathan David Lille £37.3m 6. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich £37.3m 7. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur £31.5m 8. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City £29m 9. Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen £24.8m 10. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £23.2m 11. Olivier Boscagli PSV Eindhoven £22.3m 12. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa Napoli £22.3m 13. Amad Diallo Manchester United £20.7m 14. Angel Gomes Lille £20.7m 15. Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace £20.7m 16. Sean Longstaff Newcastle United £20.7m 17. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton £18.2m 18. Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton £16.5m 19. Lionel Messi Inter Miami £16.5m 20. Cucho Hernandez Columbus Crew £14.9m

10 Virgil van Dijk

Current value: £23.2m

The first of three key figures at Anfield whose contracts are going to expire this year, Virgil van Dijk has firmly regained control of his status as one of the best defenders in the world. After a rough stretch, he's dominating once again and Liverpool have massively benefitted from his return to form.

There's no one in the sport that offers what he does for Arne Slot and while he's currently set to become a free agent in the summer, it will be very, very surprising if Liverpool fail to keep hold of their superstar. He'd be a monumental loss for their backline.

9 Jonathan Tah

Current value: £24.8m

Following Xabi Alonso's arrival at Bayer Leverkusen, he transformed the German club into a force and they've been butting heads with some of the best sides on the planet over the last 12 months and more than holding their own. A lot of the credit has gone to the likes of Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Victor Boniface for their success, but Jonathan Tah has been equally as important.

The defender has been a rock at the back for Leverkusen, but the side face losing him for absolutely nothing this year. With his current deal set to expire in the summer, there's a strong chance someone capitalises on the situation and Alonso's loss is another manager's gain.

8 Kevin De Bruyne

Current value: £29m

For a while, there was no midfielder more important to his team than Kevin De Bruyne was to Manchester City. The Belgian was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park for Pep Guardiola's side. His influence on the pitch was clear for all to see and the sheer wizardry that was on display whenever he had the ball at his feet made him must-watch.

Nowadays, he's taken a small step back. The 33-year-old has lost a step and his creative output hasn't been quite as impressive this season in comparison to years gone by. There's already been speculation that a move to Saudi Arabia may be on the cards for him in the future and with his current deal expiring in the summer, that might soon be a reality.

7 Son Heung-min

Current value: £31.5m

Son Heung-min has become a Tottenham Hotspur icon during his time in the Premier League. Whether it was alongside Harry Kane initially, or more recently on his own following the talisman's departure, he's been key to almost all of the London club's success on the pitch. He's been a creative force for the side and they've spent a large portion of the last decade playing through him.

Still, he's on the wrong side of 30 and considering he's yet to taste any silverware with Spurs, he might be ready for a new challenge before his time as an elite footballer comes to an end. With his contract expiring in the summer, there's a strong chance he's on the move.

6 Leroy Sane

Current value: £37.3m

Having burst onto the scene as a youngster, it looked like Leroy Sane was going to become one of the best footballers on the planet. It's not quite played out like that, but he's still been an excellent figure for Manchester City and now Bayern Munich. The German moved to the Bundesliga club in 2020 for almost £60m and has consistently hit double figures in terms of his goal contributions.

With his current deal expiring in the summer, his time with Bayern may be entering its final stretch and he's been a solid servant for the club during his four-and-a-half years there. He's still got plenty to offer, though, and would be a massive bargain if someone could add a player of his value to their ranks free of cost.

5 Jonathan David

Current value: £37.3m

Jonathan David has been linked with a big money move away from Lille for quite some time now, but nothing has ever actually materialised for the forward. Now, the club risk losing him for nothing at all as his current contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire this summer. His goalscoring exploits in France have attracted the attention of multiple clubs and it's hard to imagine he'll struggle to find a new home should he walk away from Lille when his deal runs out.

With a market value of just under £40m right now, the club might want to move him on in the January transfer window to ensure they don't lose him for free come the end of the season.

4 Joshua Kimmich

Current value: £41.4m

Following his arrival at Bayern Munich in 2015, Joshua Kimmich has been a regular fixture of the club's first-team. He's been key to the side's success over the last decade. Whether it's in defence or midfield, his ability to contribute in a variety of areas has been crucial to his importance. His time with the team may be approaching its end, though.

The 29-year-old's current deal, which he signed in 2021, will run out this year and he's yet to agree to an extension. If he is to leave Bayern, the star will almost certainly land on his feet at another top European side. Manchester City have already identified his talents as a potential solution to their current woes.

3 Alphonso Davies

Current value: £41.4m

It can be easy to forget that Alphonso Davies is still just 24 years old. It feels as though the Bayern Munich man has been around for years, zipping up and down the left flank. The Canadian has played over 200 times for the Bundesliga giants and is one of the best left-backs in the sport today.

Having joined Bayern in 2019, his current contract is set to expire in the summer and he won't be short of potential suitors if he does end up leaving Allianz Arena. Liverpool and Manchester United are just two of the sides already interested in pursuing him if he is available.

2 Mohamed Salah

Current value: £45.6m

There's no one on planet earth playing football at a higher level than Mohamed Salah is right now. The Egyptian has been lightyears ahead of anyone else in the Premier League and has been consistently brilliant for Liverpool as they've stormed out to a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

Whether it's scoring or creating chances for his teammates, the forward has been delivering throughout the campaign. He's been operating at a similar level since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, but is now entering the last six months of his current contract. Having recently admitted he's still quite some way off agreeing a new deal, there's a strong chance he'll be leaving Liverpool in the summer and what a loss that will be.

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Current value: £62.2m