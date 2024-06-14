Highlights Portuguese football is currently enjoying a superb production line of stars that could come to the fore at this summer’s European Championship.

Widely regarded as the greatest Portuguese player of all time, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on the top 10 players with the highest current transfer value.

The list is littered with Premier League stars as well as a Paris Saint-Germain trio.

Portugal's latest generation boasts a litany of talented young footballers that have risen to prominence on the club and national scene. A look at their squad for Euro 2024 shows that every position, from goalkeeper to striker, is stacked with envious quality.

As the winners of Euro 2016, Portugal command an international pedigree, which has made them one of the favourites to go all the way and this summer's tournament. However, with only four players from that championship-winning squad eight years ago still in the current set-up, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the younger generation is expected to lead any charge in Germany.

That said, none of the players from that successful side are within the top 10 most valuable players the nation can boast in 2024. Below are the new stars with the biggest transfer valuations on their heads.

10 Most Valuable Portugal Players Right Now Rank Player Valuation (£) 1. Rafael Leao 76,000,000 2. Ruben Dias 68,000,000 3. Bruno Fernandes 59,000,000 4. Bernardo Silva 59,000,000 5. Joao Palhinha 46,000,000 6. Pedro Neto 46,000,000 7. Nuno Mendes 46,000,000 8. Joao Neves 46,000,000 9. Diogo Jota 42,000,000 10. Goncalo Ramos 42,000,000

10 Goncalo Ramos

Transfer Value: £42,000,000

The first of the three PSG players to feature on this list, Goncalo Ramos poses a credible challenge in the striker position for the aforementioned Ronaldo in Roberto Martinez’s side. Ramos, 22, was one of the surprise breakthrough stars in the 2022 World Cup. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002, when he was selected ahead of the ex-Real Madrid star in the last 16 tie against Switzerland.

His goal-scoring ascent led to a transfer to PSG last summer, which he has struggled to acclimatise with. However, with his intelligent movement and deft touch, Ramos will once again have the less-reliant Ronaldo sweating for his starting spot.

Goncalo Ramos' 2023-24 Stats Appearances 40 Goals 14 Assists 2

9 Diogo Jota

Transfer Value: £42,000,000

Liverpool’s sharpshooter may have had an inconsistent 2023/24 campaign, missing a large part of the season with a series of muscle injuries, but when on the pitch, there are not many better true scorers than Diogo Jota. His knack for popping up in the right position when his club or country need him has become a trademark in recent years.

The 27-year-old forward’s 0.85 non-penalty goals per 90 rank him in the 99th percentile, according to Fbref, showing he's an elite goal-getter in numerous positions. On the international stage, Jota has 14 goals for his country and will be hoping to add to that tally in Germany.

Diogo Jota's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 32 Goals 15 Assists 4

8 Joao Neves

Transfer Value: £46,000,000

Joao Neves is one of the best emerging talents on the planet, with several elite clubs keeping an eye on the Benfica ace. His prominent role in the middle of the park at club level has sky-rocketed his valuation and perception in the wider game at the age of just 19.

It would likely take a lot more than his £46 million value to get any potential transfer over the line, and any strong displays in front of the continent during the summer will just increase his price tag further. Neves is the present and future for his nation as the engine room looks to be in good hands going forward.

Joao Neves' 2023-24 Stats Appearances 55 Goals 3 Assists 2

7 Nuno Mendes

Transfer Value: £46,000,000

To wrap up PSG’s involvement on this list, left-back Nuno Mendes tops his aforementioned teammate. The youngest out of the French club’s duo at 21, Mendes has seen his value drop from a peak figure of £65 million due to a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury. This, in turn, has hampered the elite verticality of his game, which was initially built on the left with Diogo Dalot expected to usurp Mendes as the nation’s go-to option.

His staggering valuation is no surprise as the all-action Mendes is still one of the most exciting players in the world in his position when at his best. PSG have got a star on their hands and will have no worries at left-back for the forthcoming decade.

Nuno Mendes' 2023-24 Stats Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 2

6 Pedro Neto

Transfer Value: £46,000,000

Another player who has been derailed by injury issues is Wolves’ starlet Pedro Neto. The winger had a flourishing start to the season, producing seven assists in his first 10 league games before being blighted by a recurring hamstring injury for the rest of the season.

Neto, who made only nine league appearances in the second half of the season, has still seen his value rise in the last year. Some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Europe are expected to have eyes on the pacey wide player in the summer, with Arsenal said to have a keen interest in the 24-year-old sensation.

Pedro Neto's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 11

5 Joao Palhinha

Transfer Value: £46,000,000

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is the epitome of reliability. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder may be limited on the ball, with his 0.27 progressive carries and 3.23 progressive passes per ninety ranking in the bottom two percentiles and 13th percentile, respectively. However, defensively, he is one of the most efficient around.

Subject to a protracted transfer saga as Bayern Munich’s main priority late into last summer, Palhinha’s stay proved productive as Fulham enjoyed another stable season. Palhinha was the bedrock that allowed attack-minded players such as Andreas Pereira and Harry Wilson more freedom to thrive. The same is expected to apply to Portugal in the summer as the German club are once again circling the man-mountain.

Joao Palhinha's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 1

4 Bernardo Silva

Transfer Value: £59,000,000

Believe it or not, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has seen his market value drop in the last year. Performances may suggest otherwise, as the diminutive 29-year-old continues to be Pep Guardiola’s on-field general in a domestic juggernaut of a side.

Suggestions of Silva’s long-term future lying away from City may be playing their part, with his current contract running out in the summer of 2026. Nonetheless, whether in City or elsewhere, Silva still provides an elite option for any team in world football, out wide and in the middle. It would be a shock to see the Citizens settle for a lower fee than his reported £59 million valuation.

Bernardo Silva's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 49 Goals 10 Assists 11

3 Bruno Fernandes

Transfer Value: £59,000,000

Just like his city rival, Bruno Fernandes has established himself as an integral part of any team he’s a part of, but his future at Manchester United remains unclear on the whole. At his very best, the mercurial playmaker has the ability to win any game.

The 29-year-old United captain is reaching a point in his career where the prospect of winning major trophies is more attractive, but the pathway to doing so is elusive. A pivotal figure for his club in the last few years, Fernandes will have a chance to get his hands on a prize with his country in the summer, and doing so may satisfy his hunger for major honours.

Bruno Fernandes' 2023-24 Stats Appearances 48 Goals 15 Assists 13

2 Ruben Dias

Transfer Value: £68,000,000

At 27, Ruben Dias isn't someone who is at odds with success, as his trophy-laden career shows. A multi-league winner with Benfica and Manchester City, as well as the Champions League and the Club World Cup, the centre-back has established himself as one of the finest defenders on the planet.

A born leader and defensive commander of the backline of the best team in English football, a similar impact is expected as he anchors a defence next to either veteran Pepe or 20-year-old prospect Antonio Silva. Contracted to City until 2027, Dias is a firm future captain at the Etihad club.

Ruben Dias's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 45 Goals 0 Clean Sheets 15

1 Rafael Leao

Transfer Value: £76,000,000

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao may be Portugal’s most valuable player, but that stardom has yet to fully transpire for Selecao das Quinas. In his 25 appearances for the national side, Leao has only managed four goals in a Portugal shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rafael Leao registered 12 assists this season in all competitions, the most among any player from Serie A this season.

Only accumulating 83 minutes across five games in the last World Cup, and not even called up to the previous Euros, this edition provides the talented 24-year-old winger an opportunity to show the nation and possibly the rest of the world that he is Portugal's next real deal. Leao’s ability to glide through defences, combined with his size and speed, often makes him one of the most prominent match-winners in Serie A. In a Portugal side craving game-changing pace out wide, the spot is there for Leao to claim, and if so, expect that value to shoot up over the summer.

Rafael Leao's 2023-24 Stats Appearances 47 Goals 15 Assists 14

All statistics and transfer values in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Accurate as of 14/06/2024)