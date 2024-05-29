Highlights The Premier League boasts some of the most valuable players in the world, with 5 stars topping £100 million in worth.

Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are among the footballers with the highest transfer valuations in the English top flight.

William Saliba and Ruben Dias are the two defensive representatives on the list of the 11 most valuable players in the Premier League.

The Premier League is one of the richest leagues in world football, with the top teams possessing some of the most valuable players on the planet. Transfer fees have risen exponentially in recent years and, as a result, a footballer's value in the market has grown.

It is seen as the biggest league in world football and many of the most talented players playing the sport dream of playing in the division. From Erling Haaland to Cole Palmer, there are a host of young players with eye-watering valuations.

That said, below are the 11 most valuable assets in the English top flight according to the data given by Transfermarkt. A staggering five Premier League stars are said to be worth more than £100 million.

11 Most Valuable Premier League Players (2024) Rank Player Club Transfer Value 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City £153.3 million 2 Phil Foden Manchester City £127.7 million 3 Bukayo Saka Arsenal £119.2 million 4 Declan Rice Arsenal £102.1 million 5 Rodri Manchester City £102.1 million 6 Martin Odegaard Arsenal £93.6 million 7 Julian Alvarez Manchester City £76.6 million 8 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United £72.3 million 9 Cole Palmer Chelsea £68.1 million 10 William Saliba Arsenal £68.1 million 11 Ruben Dias Manchester City £68.1 million

1 Erling Haaland

Transfer value: £153.3 million

The most valuable asset in the Premier League is, unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland. The Manchester City marksman has enjoyed about as good a start to life in England as possible, picking up back-to-back Golden Boot awards during his first two Premier League campaigns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland holds the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season (35).

Haaland is closing in on the 100-goal mark for the Citizens despite not even hitting a century of appearances in sky blue yet. At just 23 years old, the Norwegian goalscorer is expected to be one of the best players in the world for the next decade, at least. In terms of productivity, the two-time Premier League champion is up there with the very best.

2 Phil Foden

Transfer value: £127.7 million

Another player with many years ahead of him at the elite level, Phil Foden, is second on this list after being named the Premier League Player of the Season. His value of £127.7 million is less than it would likely take for Man City to be tempted to part ways with their English playmaker.

Foden registered 39 goal contributions for his club in all competitions during the 2023/24 season. He emerged as one of the most important men in a star-studded Man City team that made history by becoming the first-ever side to win four successive Premier League titles.

3 Bukayo Saka

Transfer value: £119.2 million

Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers on the planet in 2024 as his status in the Premier League continues to grow. The Englishman has become Arsenal's most valuable attacking player over the past two years with his electric displays.

If Mikel Arteta's young Gunners are to win major silverware in the coming years, there's no doubt Saka will be at the forefront of that success. The north London outfit fell just short of breaking their 20-year duck in the league, but the 22-year-old still put in an impressive showing on a personal front as he netted 20 times in all competitions.

4 Declan Rice

Transfer value: £102.1 million

Declan Rice was signed for £105 million in the 2023 summer transfer window and while his value is slightly lower than that eye-watering figure, the former West Ham midfielder is still rated at over £100 million. He elevated the Gunners to close the gap on Man City, although he wasn't able to add to his European glory from the previous year.

Not only has he put in monstrous displays at the Emirates as a defensive midfielder, but he has also transformed into a wonderfully elegant box-to-box player in the latter part of his debut season with his club. Rice is one of the best players in the world in his position, with his all-action performances catching the eye of many supporters.

5 Rodri

Transfer value: £102.1 million

Holding the same £102.1 million transfer value as Rice, Manchester City's lynchpin Rodri is another sensational defensive-minded midfielder. His work out of possession is incredibly intelligent as the Spaniard always finds himself in the right place at the right time.

The 27-year-old has been heralded as one of the most technically gifted players in the engine room as he dictates the tempo of games consistently. Rodri has added attacking output to his game during the 2023/24 season as he scored nine goals and registered 14 assists. His knack for popping up with a vital goal is worth a large chunk of his valuation alone.

6 Martin Odegaard

Transfer value: £93.6 million

Martin Odegaard has matured enormously in front of fans' eyes in recent years. The Norwegian wizard has become known for his tireless work rate as well as his intricate passing ability. Odegaard can see things on the pitch that those in the stands even struggle to spot.

To be the club captain of Arsenal at 25 years old is a remarkable achievement and shows the level of respect he has among the extremely talented group. Odegaard's rise to prominence has been wonderful, and he is now among the most valuable assets in the biggest league in world football. From wonderkid to world-class talent, his journey has been immense.

7 Julian Alvarez

Transfer value: £76.6 million

This may be the most shocking inclusion on this list, but not because of the talent of the player. Julian Alvarez essentially completed football in his early twenties as the Argentine helped Lionel Messi to World Cup glory in 2022 before playing a role in Man City's historic treble success just six months later.

However, the striker finds himself in the unfortunate position of being behind Haaland in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. While the 24-year-old has played admirably in an advanced midfield role, he has yet to nail down a regular place in the centre-forward position. Should any other club look to sign Alvarez, £76.6 million could be a very fair valuation.

8 Bruno Guimaraes

Transfer value: £72.3 million

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with moves to both Man City and Arsenal ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Newcastle may need to part ways with one or two of their top stars in order to comply with financial regulations and the Brazilian appears to be the most likely to move.

Since arriving from Ligue 1, he's taken to the English game like a duck to water. His ferocious temperament along with his cultured nature in possession have proven to be a wonderful combination for the Magpies as they secured Champions League qualification in his first full campaign. His value is said to be just over £70 million, but his release clause is reported to be £100 million, meaning Eddie Howe's men would bring in a significantly bigger fee should Guimaraes depart.

9 Cole Palmer

Transfer value: £68.1 million

Cole Palmer was perhaps the breakout superstar of the 2023/24 Premier League season as he cemented himself as the first name on the teamsheet at Chelsea. His move from Manchester City was completed for far less than his apparent £68.1 million valuation, but his meteoric rise to become one of the most exciting talents in the division has seen a sharp increase in his market value.

The England international registered 33 goal contributions in just 34 league appearances during his first season at Stamford Bridge as he was a rare bright spark in Chelsea's otherwise disappointing campaign. It would take significantly more than his valuation to prize the former Man City youth prospect from the Blues any time soon.

10 William Saliba

Transfer value: £68.1 million

William Saliba is among the top centre-backs in world football, with many now believing the Frenchman is the best the English top flight has to offer. His Rolls-Royce displays at the heart of the Arsenal backline have put him in conversations alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias at the age of just 23.

He has been a rock at the back for the Gunners in two successive title charges and many believe his absence in the 2022/23 run-in was the catalyst for Arteta's side collapsing in the final few weeks. The France international is now valued at £68.1 million after playing every single minute of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

11 Ruben Dias

Transfer value: £68.1 million

Ruben Dias has won the Premier League trophy in each of the four seasons he's spent in England. The Portuguese star is willing to put his body on the line and is brilliant in possession of the ball. He's right alongside Saliba and Van Dijk as one of the most talented central defenders in the division.

Despite having more honours to his name than the Arsenal man, the Man City stalwart is valued at the exact same figure as his counterpart. This is in large part down to age, as Dias is four years Saliba's senior. It's hard to imagine a world in which the Citizens accept an offer below £70 million for their formidable defender.

All transfer valuations and statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 29/05/2024)