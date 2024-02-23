Highlights
- The most valuable sports team in the world have been revealed.
- Football (soccer) giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid all feature but miss out on the top 10.
- Dallas Cowboys sit top at $9.2 billion - making them the most valuable team in sports despite Superbowl drought.
For the majority of people, sport is all about the glory of success. Whether it's a game-winning touchdown, a buzzer-beating three-point shot or a wondergoal to win a big football match, it's those moments and the passion they produce that matters the most. That's not necessarily the case for the owners of the world's biggest sports teams, though.
Sure, winning is nice and nobody would be opposed to success in the game, but they largely see owning a sports franchise as a business and, as such, it's all about making as much money as possible. In recent years, the amount of money spent across the biggest sports in the world has risen drastically. Subsequently, so has the value of the most notable teams on the planet.
But how do the biggest NFL franchises compare to Europe's most popular football clubs? Well, thanks to Sportico, we now know. They've compiled a list, revealing the 100 most valuable sports teams in the world, and we're here to share the results with you.
World's most valuable teams: 100-91
Including: Juventus, Boston Bruins & Toronto Blue Jays
The majority of the bottom 10 included in the 100 most valuable teams in the world come from two of the United States' less popular marquee sports. Ice hockey and baseball aren't quite on the same level as American football and basketball, so, by default, the majority of NFL and MLB teams aren't worth as much as the NFL or NBA franchises.
As a result, nine of the bottom 10 valuable sides on this list are from either of the two leagues, including the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. The only team placed in the top 10 from outside of the NHL or MLB is Italian football club Juventus.
The Serie A side is the biggest in Italy and has spent vast portions of the past decade dominating their domestic league. As a result, they're the most valuable football club in Italy - but only just cracked the list.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (100-91)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
100.
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL
Comcast Spectacor
$1.7B
|
$276M
99.
Los Angeles Kings
NHL
Philip Anschutz, Edward Roski
$1.72B
|
$294M
98.
Juventus
Football
Agnelli family
$1.73B
|
$453M
97.
Boston Bruins
NHL
Jeremy Jacobs
$1.78B
|
$246M
96.
Seattle Mariners
MLB
John Stanton
$1.8B
|
$332M
94.
Chicago White Sox
MLB
Jerry Reinsdorf
$1.84B
|
$312M
94.
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Wirtz family
$1.84B
|
$239M
93.
San Diego Padres
MLB
Eric Kutsenda
$1.87B
|
$383M
92.
Texas Rangers
MLB
Ray Davis, Bob Simpson
$1.93B
|
$377M
91.
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Rogers Communications
$1.97B
|
$335M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 90-81
Including: Red Bull, Toronto Maple Leafs & Mercedes
The majority of the next 10 are also sides from either the NHL or MLB. Teams such as the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Phillies are all up, with the three franchises worth $2.45 billion, $2.65 billion & $2.46 billion, respectively. There are some unorthodox additions here, though, with a couple of F1 franchises also ranked between 90 and 81.
First up, we have Red Bull, which is currently valued at $2.42 billion, but then we also have Mercedes - worth $2.7 billion and seven places above their racing competitors. Considering their yearly revenue of $524 million, in comparison to Red Bull's $395 million, it doesn't seem as though they'll be overtaken anytime soon.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (90-81)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
90.
Washington Nationals
MLB
Lerner family
$2.18B
|
$339M
89.
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Molson family
$2.27B
|
$300M
88.
Red Bull
F1
Red Bull GmbH
$2.42B
|
$395M
87.
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Bill DeWitt, Jr.
$2.44B
|
$397M
85.
New York Rangers
NHL
Madison Square Garden Sports
$2.45B
|
$295M
85.
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Arte Moreno
$2.45B
|
$385M
84.
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
John Middleton
$2.46B
|
$428M
83.
Houston Astros
MLB
Jim Crane
$2.58B
|
$483M
82.
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
$2.65B
|
$327M
81.
Mercedes
F1
Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff, INEOS
$2.7B
|
$524M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 80-71
Including: New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic & Ferrari
The next 10 entries on the list are largely dominated by NBA franchises. Some of the smaller teams in the league rank here, including the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic, with the teams being valued at $2,72 billion, $2.82 billion and $3.12 billion, respectively.
There aren't just NBA teams included here, though, with a couple of MLB franchises also sitting in this section of the rankings. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets both scrape into the top 80, at 79 and 78. The Braves are worth $2.75 billion, while the Mets are valued at $2.82 billion. The final team included in this section of the list is another F1 franchise, though.
Sitting at 71, Ferrari just about missed out on a place in the following section. The racing team is valued at $3.13 billion - by far the most of the F1 teams on the list.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (80-71)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
80.
New Orleans Pelicans
NBA
Gayle Benson
$2.72B
|
$286M
79.
Atlanta Braves
MLB
Liberty Media
$2.75B
|
$476M
77.
New York Mets
MLB
Steve Cohen
$2.82B
|
$434M
77.
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA
Robert Pera
$2.82B
|
$289M
76.
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez
$2.94B
|
$288M
75.
Charlotte Hornets
NBA
Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall
$3B
|
$290M
74.
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA
Clay Bennett
£3.08B
|
$293M
73.
Detroit Pistons
NBA
Tom Gores
$3.1B
|
$282M
72.
Orlando Magic
NBA
DeVos family
$3.12B
|
$294M
71.
Ferrari
F1
Ferrari S.p.A
$3.13B
|
$504M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 70-61
Including: Tottenham Hotspur, Milwaukee Bucks & Denver Nuggets
Another section of the list almost completely dominated by NBA franchises. Nine of the 10 entries here come from the league, but kicking things off in 70 is the first English football club to make the rankings - and that's Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are largely considered the smallest of the Premier League's big six clubs, so it's rather fitting they're the first club to crop up here, valued at $3.19 billion.
The rest of the teams in this section are from the NBA. There are a couple of big teams here, with recent champions the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets all ranked in this section, with values of $3.2 billion, $3.22 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (70-61)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
70.
Tottenham Hotspur
Football
Joe Lewis family trust, Daniel Levy
$3.19B
|
$589M
69.
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam
$3.2B
|
$325M
68.
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Dan Gilbert
$3.22B
|
$342M
67.
Utah Jazz
NBA
Ryan and Ashley Smith
$3.24B
|
$340M
66.
Indiana Pacers
NBA
Herb Simon, Steven Rales
$3.27B
|
$305M
65.
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA
Paul G. Allen Trust
$3.28B
|
$329M
64.
San Antonio Spurs
NBA
Holt Family, Sixth Street Partners
$3.29B
|
$313M
63.
Washington Wizards
NBA
Monumental Sports & Entertainment
$3.33B
|
$301M
62.
Atlanta Hawks
NBA
Tony Ressler
$3.35B
|
$373M
61.
Denver Nuggets
NBA
Stan Kroenke
$3.4B
|
$340M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 60-51
Including: Chelsea, Arsenal & Jacksonville Jaguars
Some of the biggest football clubs in the world enter the mix now, with both Chelsea and Arsenal occupying a spot in this section of the list. They're joined by an array of different teams, though, with franchises from basketball, baseball and American football all also included between 60 and 51.
Interestingly, Arsenal ($3.6 billion) are valued higher than Chelsea ($3.47 billion), despite the Blues' more recent success over the last two decades, including a pair of Champions League trophies. PSG are also included here, scraping in at number 60 with a value of $3.41 billion. With Kylian Mbappe set to leave in the summer, it's hard to tell what that will mean for the club's overall worth.
Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at the end of the seasonKylian Mbappe has now informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by Fulham owner Shad Khan, have the highest value in this section, worth $4.04 billion, while several notable NBA teams are also included here such as the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (60-51)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
60.
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Qatar Sports Investment
$3.41B
|
$757M
59.
Sacramento Kings
NBA
Vivek Ranadivé
$3.46B
|
$364M
58.
Chelsea
Football
Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital
$3.47B
|
$640M
57.
Arsenal
Football
Stan Kroenke
$3.6B
|
$491M
56.
San Francisco Giants
MLB
Greg Johnson
$3.81B
|
$459M
55.
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Joe Tsai
$3.98B
|
$374M
53.
Phoenix Suns
NBA
Mat and Justin Ishbia
$4B
|
$331M
53.
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL
Michael Brown
$4B
|
$501M
52.
Dallas Mavericks
NBA
Adelson family
$4.03B
|
$353M
51.
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Shad Khan
$4.04B
|
$515M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 50-41
Including: Houston Rockets, Detroit Lions & Toronto Raptors
We've got two ties between 50 and 41 as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Buffalo Bills are both worth $4.13 billion, while the Miami Heat and Arizona Cardinals are both valued at $4.17 billion. This section is dominated by the United States' two biggest sports as NBA and NFL teams comprise the full 10.
There are some very notable teams included, with the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors two of the biggest teams in the NBA. There are numerous NFL sides involved, with the Cleveland Browns worth the most at a value of $4.2 billion.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (50-41)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
50.
Houston Rockets
NBA
Tilman Fertitta
$4.05B
|
$377M
49.
Detroit Lions
NFL
William Clay Ford family
$4.1B
|
$509M
48.
Toronto Raptors
NBA
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
$4.11B
|
$347M
46.
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Josh Harris and David Blitzer
$4.13B
|
$377M
46.
Buffalo Bills
NFL
Terry and Kim Pegula
$4.13B
|
$516M
45.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Glazer family
$4.15B
|
$546M
43.
Miami Heat
NBA
Micky Arison
$4.17B
|
$388M
43.
Arizona Cardinals
NFL
Michael Bidwill
$4.17B
|
$509M
42.
New Orleans Saints
NFL
Gayle Benson
$4.19B
|
$539M
41.
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Jimmy and Dee Haslam
$4.2B
|
$546M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 40-31
Including: Manchester City, Bayern Munich & Los Angeles Chargers
We've got an interesting parallel now, with Manchester City and the Los Angeles Clippers both included in this section of the list. Both teams have largely been better than their local rivals, but due to the sheer popularity of those sides, they still find themselves worth far less right now. City, with all their recent dominance in English football, are worth $4.43 billion, a number slightly beaten by Bayern Munich ($4.46 billion).
The Clippers are valued at $4.56 billion, while the rest of this section is made up of NFL teams, with the Los Angeles Chargers being worth the most with a value of $4.63 billion.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (40-31)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
40.
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Jim Irsay
$4.21B
|
$523M
39.
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Stephen Bisciotti
$4.24B
|
$540M
38.
Carolina Panthers
NFL
David Tepper
$4.27B
|
$539M
37.
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Amy Adams Strunk
$4.37B
|
$521M
35.
Minnesota Vikings
NFL
Wilf family
$4.43B
|
$550M
35.
Manchester City
Football
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
$4.43B
|
$815M
34.
Bayern Munich
Football
Board members
$4.46B
|
$739M
33.
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
Hunt family
$4.52B
|
$548M
32.
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA
Steve Ballmer
$4.56B
|
$323M
31.
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL
Dean Spanos
$4.63B
|
$515M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 30-21
Including: Liverpool, Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics
Another interesting parallel here is that you have one of the most successful English football teams of all time and the most successful NBA team of all time ranked closely together. Liverpool and the Boston Celtics have had unprecedented success in their sports over the years, and are worth $4.71 billion and $5.12 billion, respectively. Barcelona also rank inside the top 30, with a value of $4.95 billion - a figure that will have been helped by the presence of Lionel Messi over the years.
The Chicago Bulls are also ranked in this section, sitting at 25. The NBA franchise hasn't tasted significant success in quite some time but became household names during Michael Jordan's tenure with them and they're still reaping those rewards to this day. It's another NFL team that leads the way in this section, being worth more than the rest, though, with the Atlanta Falcons possessing a value of $5.15 billion.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (30-21)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
30.
Chicago Cubs
MLB
Ricketts family
$4.69B
|
$502M
29.
Liverpool
Football
Fenway Sports Group
$4.71B
|
$790M
28.
Green Bay Packers
NFL
Shareholders of Green Bay Packers, Inc.
$4.75B
|
$584M
27.
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Rooney family
$4.8B
|
$549M
26.
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Paul G. Allen Trust
$4.82B
|
$558M
25.
Chicago Bulls
NBA
Jerry Reinsdorf
$4.83B
|
$380M
24.
Denver Broncos
NFL
Rob Walton
$4.87B
|
$542M
23.
Barcelona
Football
Club members
$4.95B
|
$710M
22.
Boston Celtics
NBA
Partnership led by Wyc Grousbeck
$5.12B
|
$407M
21.
Atlanta Falcons
NFL
Arthur Blank
$5.15B
|
$618M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 20-11
Including: Boston Red Sox, Real Madrid & Manchester United
We're into the top 20 now, and it's time to start talking about some of the biggest franchises on the planet. The Boston Red Sox are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in baseball, so it's no surprise to see them this high up with a value of $5.21 billion. This section also gives us the final two football clubs on the list, with both Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The Red Devils have the highest value of any football club on earth, worth $5.95 billion. Madrid's value stands at $5.23 billion and after MLB side the Los Angeles Dodgers ($5.24 billion) at 17, the rest of the teams between 20 and 11 are from the NFL. The likes of the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears are all here, with values of $5.24 billion, $5.77 billion, $5.95 billion & $6 billion, respectively.
The highest value in this group is the Washington Commanders, worth $6.05 billion - but now it's time to crack into the top 10 most valuable teams in the world.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (20-11)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
20.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
John Henry
$5.21B
|
$515M
19.
Real Madrid
Football
Club members
$5.23B
|
$815M
17.
Miami Dolphins
NFL
Stephen Ross
$5.24B
|
$593M
17.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Guggenheim Baseball Management
$5.24B
|
$605M
16.
Houston Texans
NFL
Janice McNair
$5.35B
|
$594M
15.
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL
Davis family
$5.77B
|
$626M
13.
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Jeffrey Lurie
$5.95B
|
$610M
13.
Manchester United
Football
Glazer family
$5.95B
|
$776M
12.
Chicago Bears
NFL
Virginia McCaskey
$6B
|
$561M
11.
Washington Commanders
NFL
Josh Harris
$6.05B
|
$545M
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
World's most valuable teams: 10-4
Including: New York Jets, New York Yankees & Los Angeles Lakers
From 10-4, the list is again primarily dominated by NFL teams, truly signalling the league's dominance across the globe. The New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants are all ranked in the top 10, with values of $6.11 billion, $6.15 billion, $6.7 billion, $6.94 billion and $7.04 billion, respectively.
The dominance stops there, though, and next, we have the New York Yankees, the highest-valued baseball team in the world. The MLB side is worth $7.13 billion, an incredible figure. The Los Angeles Lakers have them beat, though, with the NBA franchise worth $7.34 billion - and considering their popularity, you'd be forgiven for thinking they'd be worth more than any other NBA franchise, but you'd be mistaken.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world (10-1)
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
10.
New York Jets
NFL
Woody and Christopher Johnson
$6.11B
|
$608M
9.
San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Denise DeBartolo York, John York
$6.15B
|
$660M
8.
New England Patriots
NFL
Robert Kraft
$6.7B
|
$718M
7.
Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Stan Kroenke
$6.94B
|
$733M
6.
New York Giants
NFL
John Mara and Steven Tisch
$7.04B
|
$670M
5.
New York Yankees
MLB
Steinbrenner family
$7.13B
|
$698M
4.
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
Buss Family Trusts
$7.34B
|
$558M
3.
New York Knicks
NBA
Madison Square Garden Sports
$7.43B
|
$536M
2.
Golden State Warriors
NBA
Partnership led by Joe Lacob
$8.28B
|
$764M
1.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Jerry Jones
$9.2B
|
$1.05B
|
Statistics provided by Sportico
3. New York Knicks
Value: $7.43 billion
You can say what you want about the New York Knicks' lack of success in recent years, but the franchise has still managed to maintain its status as one of the biggest on earth and certainly one of the biggest in basketball. Playing their home games at Madison Square Garden, New York has been dubbed the Mecca of basketball in the past, so it's no surprise that the city's flagship franchise is worth so much.
There are few fan-bases quite as passionate as the Knicks' faithful. All they need now is some success and the franchise will operate at a level that we haven't seen in decades.
2. Golden State Warriors
Value: $8.28 billion
In the past decade, the Golden State Warriors assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history and their current value is a result of that. They were once considered a middle-of-the-road franchise but with players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all pulling on the jersey in recent years, bringing home several championships, their value skyrocketed.
Now, the Warriors are the most valuable team in all of basketball and while their days breaking NBA records are behind them, they're still worth more than anyone else in the league. With a brand-new arena, they're certainly making the most of their money, too.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Value: $9.2 billion
The most valuable team in all of sports is the Dallas Cowboys. Despite not winning the Superbowl in almost 30 years, there's no one even close to reaching the insane amount that the NFL team is worth. Last year, they brought in a revenue of over $1 billion - an absurd figure, but one that puts them far beyond any other franchise in sport.
The Cowboys have a huge fan-base, stretching far beyond Dallas, but they're also one of the most hated teams in the NFL among rival supporters. Considering the amount of money they're generating on a yearly basis, it's easy to see why. The franchise is a cut above the rest in terms of its financial muscle, and with the resources they've got at their disposal, it's absurd to think they haven't won a Superbowl since 1995.
|
The most valuable sports teams in the world
Rank
Sports team
Sport
Owner
Total value
|
Yearly revenue
3.
New York Knicks
NBA
Madison Square Garden Sports
$7.43B
|
$536M
2.
Golden State Warriors
NBA
Partnership led by Joe Lacob
$8.28B
|
$764M
1.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Jerry Jones
$9.2B
|
$1.05B
|
Statistics provided by Sportico