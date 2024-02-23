Highlights The most valuable sports team in the world have been revealed.

Football (soccer) giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid all feature but miss out on the top 10.

Dallas Cowboys sit top at $9.2 billion - making them the most valuable team in sports despite Superbowl drought.

For the majority of people, sport is all about the glory of success. Whether it's a game-winning touchdown, a buzzer-beating three-point shot or a wondergoal to win a big football match, it's those moments and the passion they produce that matters the most. That's not necessarily the case for the owners of the world's biggest sports teams, though.

Sure, winning is nice and nobody would be opposed to success in the game, but they largely see owning a sports franchise as a business and, as such, it's all about making as much money as possible. In recent years, the amount of money spent across the biggest sports in the world has risen drastically. Subsequently, so has the value of the most notable teams on the planet.

But how do the biggest NFL franchises compare to Europe's most popular football clubs? Well, thanks to Sportico, we now know. They've compiled a list, revealing the 100 most valuable sports teams in the world, and we're here to share the results with you.

World's most valuable teams: 100-91

Including: Juventus, Boston Bruins & Toronto Blue Jays

The majority of the bottom 10 included in the 100 most valuable teams in the world come from two of the United States' less popular marquee sports. Ice hockey and baseball aren't quite on the same level as American football and basketball, so, by default, the majority of NFL and MLB teams aren't worth as much as the NFL or NBA franchises.

As a result, nine of the bottom 10 valuable sides on this list are from either of the two leagues, including the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. The only team placed in the top 10 from outside of the NHL or MLB is Italian football club Juventus.

The Serie A side is the biggest in Italy and has spent vast portions of the past decade dominating their domestic league. As a result, they're the most valuable football club in Italy - but only just cracked the list.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (100-91) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 100. Philadelphia Flyers NHL Comcast Spectacor $1.7B $276M 99. Los Angeles Kings NHL Philip Anschutz, Edward Roski $1.72B $294M 98. Juventus Football Agnelli family $1.73B $453M 97. Boston Bruins NHL Jeremy Jacobs $1.78B $246M 96. Seattle Mariners MLB John Stanton $1.8B $332M 94. Chicago White Sox MLB Jerry Reinsdorf $1.84B $312M 94. Chicago Blackhawks NHL Wirtz family $1.84B $239M 93. San Diego Padres MLB Eric Kutsenda $1.87B $383M 92. Texas Rangers MLB Ray Davis, Bob Simpson $1.93B $377M 91. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Rogers Communications $1.97B $335M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 90-81

Including: Red Bull, Toronto Maple Leafs & Mercedes

The majority of the next 10 are also sides from either the NHL or MLB. Teams such as the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Phillies are all up, with the three franchises worth $2.45 billion, $2.65 billion & $2.46 billion, respectively. There are some unorthodox additions here, though, with a couple of F1 franchises also ranked between 90 and 81.

First up, we have Red Bull, which is currently valued at $2.42 billion, but then we also have Mercedes - worth $2.7 billion and seven places above their racing competitors. Considering their yearly revenue of $524 million, in comparison to Red Bull's $395 million, it doesn't seem as though they'll be overtaken anytime soon.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (90-81) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 90. Washington Nationals MLB Lerner family $2.18B $339M 89. Montreal Canadiens NHL Molson family $2.27B $300M 88. Red Bull F1 Red Bull GmbH $2.42B $395M 87. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Bill DeWitt, Jr. $2.44B $397M 85. New York Rangers NHL Madison Square Garden Sports $2.45B $295M 85. Los Angeles Angels MLB Arte Moreno $2.45B $385M 84. Philadelphia Phillies MLB John Middleton $2.46B $428M 83. Houston Astros MLB Jim Crane $2.58B $483M 82. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment $2.65B $327M 81. Mercedes F1 Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff, INEOS $2.7B $524M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 80-71

Including: New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic & Ferrari

The next 10 entries on the list are largely dominated by NBA franchises. Some of the smaller teams in the league rank here, including the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic, with the teams being valued at $2,72 billion, $2.82 billion and $3.12 billion, respectively.

There aren't just NBA teams included here, though, with a couple of MLB franchises also sitting in this section of the rankings. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets both scrape into the top 80, at 79 and 78. The Braves are worth $2.75 billion, while the Mets are valued at $2.82 billion. The final team included in this section of the list is another F1 franchise, though.

Sitting at 71, Ferrari just about missed out on a place in the following section. The racing team is valued at $3.13 billion - by far the most of the F1 teams on the list.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (80-71) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 80. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Gayle Benson $2.72B $286M 79. Atlanta Braves MLB Liberty Media $2.75B $476M 77. New York Mets MLB Steve Cohen $2.82B $434M 77. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Robert Pera $2.82B $289M 76. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez $2.94B $288M 75. Charlotte Hornets NBA Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall $3B $290M 74. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Clay Bennett £3.08B $293M 73. Detroit Pistons NBA Tom Gores $3.1B $282M 72. Orlando Magic NBA DeVos family $3.12B $294M 71. Ferrari F1 Ferrari S.p.A $3.13B $504M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 70-61

Including: Tottenham Hotspur, Milwaukee Bucks & Denver Nuggets

Another section of the list almost completely dominated by NBA franchises. Nine of the 10 entries here come from the league, but kicking things off in 70 is the first English football club to make the rankings - and that's Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are largely considered the smallest of the Premier League's big six clubs, so it's rather fitting they're the first club to crop up here, valued at $3.19 billion.

The rest of the teams in this section are from the NBA. There are a couple of big teams here, with recent champions the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets all ranked in this section, with values of $3.2 billion, $3.22 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (70-61) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 70. Tottenham Hotspur Football Joe Lewis family trust, Daniel Levy $3.19B $589M 69. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam $3.2B $325M 68. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Dan Gilbert $3.22B $342M 67. Utah Jazz NBA Ryan and Ashley Smith $3.24B $340M 66. Indiana Pacers NBA Herb Simon, Steven Rales $3.27B $305M 65. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Paul G. Allen Trust $3.28B $329M 64. San Antonio Spurs NBA Holt Family, Sixth Street Partners $3.29B $313M 63. Washington Wizards NBA Monumental Sports & Entertainment $3.33B $301M 62. Atlanta Hawks NBA Tony Ressler $3.35B $373M 61. Denver Nuggets NBA Stan Kroenke $3.4B $340M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 60-51

Including: Chelsea, Arsenal & Jacksonville Jaguars

Some of the biggest football clubs in the world enter the mix now, with both Chelsea and Arsenal occupying a spot in this section of the list. They're joined by an array of different teams, though, with franchises from basketball, baseball and American football all also included between 60 and 51.

Interestingly, Arsenal ($3.6 billion) are valued higher than Chelsea ($3.47 billion), despite the Blues' more recent success over the last two decades, including a pair of Champions League trophies. PSG are also included here, scraping in at number 60 with a value of $3.41 billion. With Kylian Mbappe set to leave in the summer, it's hard to tell what that will mean for the club's overall worth.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by Fulham owner Shad Khan, have the highest value in this section, worth $4.04 billion, while several notable NBA teams are also included here such as the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (60-51) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 60. Paris Saint-Germain Football Qatar Sports Investment $3.41B $757M 59. Sacramento Kings NBA Vivek Ranadivé $3.46B $364M 58. Chelsea Football Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital $3.47B $640M 57. Arsenal Football Stan Kroenke $3.6B $491M 56. San Francisco Giants MLB Greg Johnson $3.81B $459M 55. Brooklyn Nets NBA Joe Tsai $3.98B $374M 53. Phoenix Suns NBA Mat and Justin Ishbia $4B $331M 53. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Michael Brown $4B $501M 52. Dallas Mavericks NBA Adelson family $4.03B $353M 51. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Shad Khan $4.04B $515M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 50-41

Including: Houston Rockets, Detroit Lions & Toronto Raptors

We've got two ties between 50 and 41 as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Buffalo Bills are both worth $4.13 billion, while the Miami Heat and Arizona Cardinals are both valued at $4.17 billion. This section is dominated by the United States' two biggest sports as NBA and NFL teams comprise the full 10.

There are some very notable teams included, with the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors two of the biggest teams in the NBA. There are numerous NFL sides involved, with the Cleveland Browns worth the most at a value of $4.2 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (50-41) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 50. Houston Rockets NBA Tilman Fertitta $4.05B $377M 49. Detroit Lions NFL William Clay Ford family $4.1B $509M 48. Toronto Raptors NBA Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment $4.11B $347M 46. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Josh Harris and David Blitzer $4.13B $377M 46. Buffalo Bills NFL Terry and Kim Pegula $4.13B $516M 45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Glazer family $4.15B $546M 43. Miami Heat NBA Micky Arison $4.17B $388M 43. Arizona Cardinals NFL Michael Bidwill $4.17B $509M 42. New Orleans Saints NFL Gayle Benson $4.19B $539M 41. Cleveland Browns NFL Jimmy and Dee Haslam $4.2B $546M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 40-31

Including: Manchester City, Bayern Munich & Los Angeles Chargers

We've got an interesting parallel now, with Manchester City and the Los Angeles Clippers both included in this section of the list. Both teams have largely been better than their local rivals, but due to the sheer popularity of those sides, they still find themselves worth far less right now. City, with all their recent dominance in English football, are worth $4.43 billion, a number slightly beaten by Bayern Munich ($4.46 billion).

The Clippers are valued at $4.56 billion, while the rest of this section is made up of NFL teams, with the Los Angeles Chargers being worth the most with a value of $4.63 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (40-31) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 40. Indianapolis Colts NFL Jim Irsay $4.21B $523M 39. Baltimore Ravens NFL Stephen Bisciotti $4.24B $540M 38. Carolina Panthers NFL David Tepper $4.27B $539M 37. Tennessee Titans NFL Amy Adams Strunk $4.37B $521M 35. Minnesota Vikings NFL Wilf family $4.43B $550M 35. Manchester City Football Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan $4.43B $815M 34. Bayern Munich Football Board members $4.46B $739M 33. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Hunt family $4.52B $548M 32. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Steve Ballmer $4.56B $323M 31. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Dean Spanos $4.63B $515M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 30-21

Including: Liverpool, Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics

Another interesting parallel here is that you have one of the most successful English football teams of all time and the most successful NBA team of all time ranked closely together. Liverpool and the Boston Celtics have had unprecedented success in their sports over the years, and are worth $4.71 billion and $5.12 billion, respectively. Barcelona also rank inside the top 30, with a value of $4.95 billion - a figure that will have been helped by the presence of Lionel Messi over the years.

The Chicago Bulls are also ranked in this section, sitting at 25. The NBA franchise hasn't tasted significant success in quite some time but became household names during Michael Jordan's tenure with them and they're still reaping those rewards to this day. It's another NFL team that leads the way in this section, being worth more than the rest, though, with the Atlanta Falcons possessing a value of $5.15 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (30-21) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 30. Chicago Cubs MLB Ricketts family $4.69B $502M 29. Liverpool Football Fenway Sports Group $4.71B $790M 28. Green Bay Packers NFL Shareholders of Green Bay Packers, Inc. $4.75B $584M 27. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Rooney family $4.8B $549M 26. Seattle Seahawks NFL Paul G. Allen Trust $4.82B $558M 25. Chicago Bulls NBA Jerry Reinsdorf $4.83B $380M 24. Denver Broncos NFL Rob Walton $4.87B $542M 23. Barcelona Football Club members $4.95B $710M 22. Boston Celtics NBA Partnership led by Wyc Grousbeck $5.12B $407M 21. Atlanta Falcons NFL Arthur Blank $5.15B $618M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 20-11

Including: Boston Red Sox, Real Madrid & Manchester United

We're into the top 20 now, and it's time to start talking about some of the biggest franchises on the planet. The Boston Red Sox are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in baseball, so it's no surprise to see them this high up with a value of $5.21 billion. This section also gives us the final two football clubs on the list, with both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Red Devils have the highest value of any football club on earth, worth $5.95 billion. Madrid's value stands at $5.23 billion and after MLB side the Los Angeles Dodgers ($5.24 billion) at 17, the rest of the teams between 20 and 11 are from the NFL. The likes of the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears are all here, with values of $5.24 billion, $5.77 billion, $5.95 billion & $6 billion, respectively.

The highest value in this group is the Washington Commanders, worth $6.05 billion - but now it's time to crack into the top 10 most valuable teams in the world.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (20-11) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 20. Boston Red Sox MLB John Henry $5.21B $515M 19. Real Madrid Football Club members $5.23B $815M 17. Miami Dolphins NFL Stephen Ross $5.24B $593M 17. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Guggenheim Baseball Management $5.24B $605M 16. Houston Texans NFL Janice McNair $5.35B $594M 15. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Davis family $5.77B $626M 13. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Jeffrey Lurie $5.95B $610M 13. Manchester United Football Glazer family $5.95B $776M 12. Chicago Bears NFL Virginia McCaskey $6B $561M 11. Washington Commanders NFL Josh Harris $6.05B $545M Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 10-4

Including: New York Jets, New York Yankees & Los Angeles Lakers

From 10-4, the list is again primarily dominated by NFL teams, truly signalling the league's dominance across the globe. The New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants are all ranked in the top 10, with values of $6.11 billion, $6.15 billion, $6.7 billion, $6.94 billion and $7.04 billion, respectively.

The dominance stops there, though, and next, we have the New York Yankees, the highest-valued baseball team in the world. The MLB side is worth $7.13 billion, an incredible figure. The Los Angeles Lakers have them beat, though, with the NBA franchise worth $7.34 billion - and considering their popularity, you'd be forgiven for thinking they'd be worth more than any other NBA franchise, but you'd be mistaken.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (10-1) Rank Sports team Sport Owner Total value Yearly revenue 10. New York Jets NFL Woody and Christopher Johnson $6.11B $608M 9. San Francisco 49ers NFL Denise DeBartolo York, John York $6.15B $660M 8. New England Patriots NFL Robert Kraft $6.7B $718M 7. Los Angeles Rams NFL Stan Kroenke $6.94B $733M 6. New York Giants NFL John Mara and Steven Tisch $7.04B $670M 5. New York Yankees MLB Steinbrenner family $7.13B $698M 4. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Buss Family Trusts $7.34B $558M 3. New York Knicks NBA Madison Square Garden Sports $7.43B $536M 2. Golden State Warriors NBA Partnership led by Joe Lacob $8.28B $764M 1. Dallas Cowboys NFL Jerry Jones $9.2B $1.05B Statistics provided by Sportico

3. New York Knicks

Value: $7.43 billion

You can say what you want about the New York Knicks' lack of success in recent years, but the franchise has still managed to maintain its status as one of the biggest on earth and certainly one of the biggest in basketball. Playing their home games at Madison Square Garden, New York has been dubbed the Mecca of basketball in the past, so it's no surprise that the city's flagship franchise is worth so much.

There are few fan-bases quite as passionate as the Knicks' faithful. All they need now is some success and the franchise will operate at a level that we haven't seen in decades.

2. Golden State Warriors

Value: $8.28 billion

In the past decade, the Golden State Warriors assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history and their current value is a result of that. They were once considered a middle-of-the-road franchise but with players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all pulling on the jersey in recent years, bringing home several championships, their value skyrocketed.

Now, the Warriors are the most valuable team in all of basketball and while their days breaking NBA records are behind them, they're still worth more than anyone else in the league. With a brand-new arena, they're certainly making the most of their money, too.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Value: $9.2 billion

The most valuable team in all of sports is the Dallas Cowboys. Despite not winning the Superbowl in almost 30 years, there's no one even close to reaching the insane amount that the NFL team is worth. Last year, they brought in a revenue of over $1 billion - an absurd figure, but one that puts them far beyond any other franchise in sport.

The Cowboys have a huge fan-base, stretching far beyond Dallas, but they're also one of the most hated teams in the NFL among rival supporters. Considering the amount of money they're generating on a yearly basis, it's easy to see why. The franchise is a cut above the rest in terms of its financial muscle, and with the resources they've got at their disposal, it's absurd to think they haven't won a Superbowl since 1995.