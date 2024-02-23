Highlights

For the majority of people, sport is all about the glory of success. Whether it's a game-winning touchdown, a buzzer-beating three-point shot or a wondergoal to win a big football match, it's those moments and the passion they produce that matters the most. That's not necessarily the case for the owners of the world's biggest sports teams, though.

Sure, winning is nice and nobody would be opposed to success in the game, but they largely see owning a sports franchise as a business and, as such, it's all about making as much money as possible. In recent years, the amount of money spent across the biggest sports in the world has risen drastically. Subsequently, so has the value of the most notable teams on the planet.

But how do the biggest NFL franchises compare to Europe's most popular football clubs? Well, thanks to Sportico, we now know. They've compiled a list, revealing the 100 most valuable sports teams in the world, and we're here to share the results with you.

World's most valuable teams: 100-91

Including: Juventus, Boston Bruins & Toronto Blue Jays

Juventus

The majority of the bottom 10 included in the 100 most valuable teams in the world come from two of the United States' less popular marquee sports. Ice hockey and baseball aren't quite on the same level as American football and basketball, so, by default, the majority of NFL and MLB teams aren't worth as much as the NFL or NBA franchises.

As a result, nine of the bottom 10 valuable sides on this list are from either of the two leagues, including the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. The only team placed in the top 10 from outside of the NHL or MLB is Italian football club Juventus.

The Serie A side is the biggest in Italy and has spent vast portions of the past decade dominating their domestic league. As a result, they're the most valuable football club in Italy - but only just cracked the list.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (100-91)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

100.

Philadelphia Flyers

NHL

Comcast Spectacor

$1.7B

$276M

99.

Los Angeles Kings

NHL

Philip Anschutz, Edward Roski

$1.72B

$294M

98.

Juventus

Football

Agnelli family

$1.73B

$453M

97.

Boston Bruins

NHL

Jeremy Jacobs

$1.78B

$246M

96.

Seattle Mariners

MLB

John Stanton

$1.8B

$332M

94.

Chicago White Sox

MLB

Jerry Reinsdorf

$1.84B

$312M

94.

Chicago Blackhawks

NHL

Wirtz family

$1.84B

$239M

93.

San Diego Padres

MLB

Eric Kutsenda

$1.87B

$383M

92.

Texas Rangers

MLB

Ray Davis, Bob Simpson

$1.93B

$377M

91.

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB

Rogers Communications

$1.97B

$335M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 90-81

Including: Red Bull, Toronto Maple Leafs & Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes

The majority of the next 10 are also sides from either the NHL or MLB. Teams such as the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Phillies are all up, with the three franchises worth $2.45 billion, $2.65 billion & $2.46 billion, respectively. There are some unorthodox additions here, though, with a couple of F1 franchises also ranked between 90 and 81.

First up, we have Red Bull, which is currently valued at $2.42 billion, but then we also have Mercedes - worth $2.7 billion and seven places above their racing competitors. Considering their yearly revenue of $524 million, in comparison to Red Bull's $395 million, it doesn't seem as though they'll be overtaken anytime soon.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (90-81)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

90.

Washington Nationals

MLB

Lerner family

$2.18B

$339M

89.

Montreal Canadiens

NHL

Molson family

$2.27B

$300M

88.

Red Bull

F1

Red Bull GmbH

$2.42B

$395M

87.

St. Louis Cardinals

MLB

Bill DeWitt, Jr.

$2.44B

$397M

85.

New York Rangers

NHL

Madison Square Garden Sports

$2.45B

$295M

85.

Los Angeles Angels

MLB

Arte Moreno

$2.45B

$385M

84.

Philadelphia Phillies

MLB

John Middleton

$2.46B

$428M

83.

Houston Astros

MLB

Jim Crane

$2.58B

$483M

82.

Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

$2.65B

$327M

81.

Mercedes

F1

Mercedes-Benz Group, Toto Wolff, INEOS

$2.7B

$524M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 80-71

Including: New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic & Ferrari

Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic

The next 10 entries on the list are largely dominated by NBA franchises. Some of the smaller teams in the league rank here, including the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic, with the teams being valued at $2,72 billion, $2.82 billion and $3.12 billion, respectively.

There aren't just NBA teams included here, though, with a couple of MLB franchises also sitting in this section of the rankings. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets both scrape into the top 80, at 79 and 78. The Braves are worth $2.75 billion, while the Mets are valued at $2.82 billion. The final team included in this section of the list is another F1 franchise, though.

Sitting at 71, Ferrari just about missed out on a place in the following section. The racing team is valued at $3.13 billion - by far the most of the F1 teams on the list.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (80-71)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

80.

New Orleans Pelicans

NBA

Gayle Benson

$2.72B

$286M

79.

Atlanta Braves

MLB

Liberty Media

$2.75B

$476M

77.

New York Mets

MLB

Steve Cohen

$2.82B

$434M

77.

Memphis Grizzlies

NBA

Robert Pera

$2.82B

$289M

76.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA

Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez

$2.94B

$288M

75.

Charlotte Hornets

NBA

Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall

$3B

$290M

74.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA

Clay Bennett

£3.08B

$293M

73.

Detroit Pistons

NBA

Tom Gores

$3.1B

$282M

72.

Orlando Magic

NBA

DeVos family

$3.12B

$294M

71.

Ferrari

F1

Ferrari S.p.A

$3.13B

$504M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 70-61

Including: Tottenham Hotspur, Milwaukee Bucks & Denver Nuggets

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring their second goal against Sheffield United with teammates.

Another section of the list almost completely dominated by NBA franchises. Nine of the 10 entries here come from the league, but kicking things off in 70 is the first English football club to make the rankings - and that's Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are largely considered the smallest of the Premier League's big six clubs, so it's rather fitting they're the first club to crop up here, valued at $3.19 billion.

The rest of the teams in this section are from the NBA. There are a couple of big teams here, with recent champions the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets all ranked in this section, with values of $3.2 billion, $3.22 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (70-61)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

70.

Tottenham Hotspur

Football

Joe Lewis family trust, Daniel Levy

$3.19B

$589M

69.

Milwaukee Bucks

NBA

Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam

$3.2B

$325M

68.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA

Dan Gilbert

$3.22B

$342M

67.

Utah Jazz

NBA

Ryan and Ashley Smith

$3.24B

$340M

66.

Indiana Pacers

NBA

Herb Simon, Steven Rales

$3.27B

$305M

65.

Portland Trail Blazers

NBA

Paul G. Allen Trust

$3.28B

$329M

64.

San Antonio Spurs

NBA

Holt Family, Sixth Street Partners

$3.29B

$313M

63.

Washington Wizards

NBA

Monumental Sports & Entertainment

$3.33B

$301M

62.

Atlanta Hawks

NBA

Tony Ressler

$3.35B

$373M

61.

Denver Nuggets

NBA

Stan Kroenke

$3.4B

$340M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 60-51

Including: Chelsea, Arsenal & Jacksonville Jaguars

Arsenal players celebrate

Some of the biggest football clubs in the world enter the mix now, with both Chelsea and Arsenal occupying a spot in this section of the list. They're joined by an array of different teams, though, with franchises from basketball, baseball and American football all also included between 60 and 51.

Interestingly, Arsenal ($3.6 billion) are valued higher than Chelsea ($3.47 billion), despite the Blues' more recent success over the last two decades, including a pair of Champions League trophies. PSG are also included here, scraping in at number 60 with a value of $3.41 billion. With Kylian Mbappe set to leave in the summer, it's hard to tell what that will mean for the club's overall worth.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by Fulham owner Shad Khan, have the highest value in this section, worth $4.04 billion, while several notable NBA teams are also included here such as the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (60-51)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

60.

Paris Saint-Germain

Football

Qatar Sports Investment

$3.41B

$757M

59.

Sacramento Kings

NBA

Vivek Ranadivé

$3.46B

$364M

58.

Chelsea

Football

Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital

$3.47B

$640M

57.

Arsenal

Football

Stan Kroenke

$3.6B

$491M

56.

San Francisco Giants

MLB

Greg Johnson

$3.81B

$459M

55.

Brooklyn Nets

NBA

Joe Tsai

$3.98B

$374M

53.

Phoenix Suns

NBA

Mat and Justin Ishbia

$4B

$331M

53.

Cincinnati Bengals

NFL

Michael Brown

$4B

$501M

52.

Dallas Mavericks

NBA

Adelson family

$4.03B

$353M

51.

Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL

Shad Khan

$4.04B

$515M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 50-41

Including: Houston Rockets, Detroit Lions & Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Immanuel Quickley RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors

We've got two ties between 50 and 41 as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Buffalo Bills are both worth $4.13 billion, while the Miami Heat and Arizona Cardinals are both valued at $4.17 billion. This section is dominated by the United States' two biggest sports as NBA and NFL teams comprise the full 10.

There are some very notable teams included, with the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors two of the biggest teams in the NBA. There are numerous NFL sides involved, with the Cleveland Browns worth the most at a value of $4.2 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (50-41)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

50.

Houston Rockets

NBA

Tilman Fertitta

$4.05B

$377M

49.

Detroit Lions

NFL

William Clay Ford family

$4.1B

$509M

48.

Toronto Raptors

NBA

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

$4.11B

$347M

46.

Philadelphia 76ers

NBA

Josh Harris and David Blitzer

$4.13B

$377M

46.

Buffalo Bills

NFL

Terry and Kim Pegula

$4.13B

$516M

45.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL

Glazer family

$4.15B

$546M

43.

Miami Heat

NBA

Micky Arison

$4.17B

$388M

43.

Arizona Cardinals

NFL

Michael Bidwill

$4.17B

$509M

42.

New Orleans Saints

NFL

Gayle Benson

$4.19B

$539M

41.

Cleveland Browns

NFL

Jimmy and Dee Haslam

$4.2B

$546M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 40-31

Including: Manchester City, Bayern Munich & Los Angeles Chargers

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring vs Brentford with teammates.

We've got an interesting parallel now, with Manchester City and the Los Angeles Clippers both included in this section of the list. Both teams have largely been better than their local rivals, but due to the sheer popularity of those sides, they still find themselves worth far less right now. City, with all their recent dominance in English football, are worth $4.43 billion, a number slightly beaten by Bayern Munich ($4.46 billion).

The Clippers are valued at $4.56 billion, while the rest of this section is made up of NFL teams, with the Los Angeles Chargers being worth the most with a value of $4.63 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (40-31)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

40.

Indianapolis Colts

NFL

Jim Irsay

$4.21B

$523M

39.

Baltimore Ravens

NFL

Stephen Bisciotti

$4.24B

$540M

38.

Carolina Panthers

NFL

David Tepper

$4.27B

$539M

37.

Tennessee Titans

NFL

Amy Adams Strunk

$4.37B

$521M

35.

Minnesota Vikings

NFL

Wilf family

$4.43B

$550M

35.

Manchester City

Football

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

$4.43B

$815M

34.

Bayern Munich

Football

Board members

$4.46B

$739M

33.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL

Hunt family

$4.52B

$548M

32.

Los Angeles Clippers

NBA

Steve Ballmer

$4.56B

$323M

31.

Los Angeles Chargers

NFL

Dean Spanos

$4.63B

$515M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 30-21

Including: Liverpool, Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring with Liverpool teammates

Another interesting parallel here is that you have one of the most successful English football teams of all time and the most successful NBA team of all time ranked closely together. Liverpool and the Boston Celtics have had unprecedented success in their sports over the years, and are worth $4.71 billion and $5.12 billion, respectively. Barcelona also rank inside the top 30, with a value of $4.95 billion - a figure that will have been helped by the presence of Lionel Messi over the years.

The Chicago Bulls are also ranked in this section, sitting at 25. The NBA franchise hasn't tasted significant success in quite some time but became household names during Michael Jordan's tenure with them and they're still reaping those rewards to this day. It's another NFL team that leads the way in this section, being worth more than the rest, though, with the Atlanta Falcons possessing a value of $5.15 billion.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (30-21)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

30.

Chicago Cubs

MLB

Ricketts family

$4.69B

$502M

29.

Liverpool

Football

Fenway Sports Group

$4.71B

$790M

28.

Green Bay Packers

NFL

Shareholders of Green Bay Packers, Inc.

$4.75B

$584M

27.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL

Rooney family

$4.8B

$549M

26.

Seattle Seahawks

NFL

Paul G. Allen Trust

$4.82B

$558M

25.

Chicago Bulls

NBA

Jerry Reinsdorf

$4.83B

$380M

24.

Denver Broncos

NFL

Rob Walton

$4.87B

$542M

23.

Barcelona

Football

Club members

$4.95B

$710M

22.

Boston Celtics

NBA

Partnership led by Wyc Grousbeck

$5.12B

$407M

21.

Atlanta Falcons

NFL

Arthur Blank

$5.15B

$618M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 20-11

Including: Boston Red Sox, Real Madrid & Manchester United

We're into the top 20 now, and it's time to start talking about some of the biggest franchises on the planet. The Boston Red Sox are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in baseball, so it's no surprise to see them this high up with a value of $5.21 billion. This section also gives us the final two football clubs on the list, with both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Red Devils have the highest value of any football club on earth, worth $5.95 billion. Madrid's value stands at $5.23 billion and after MLB side the Los Angeles Dodgers ($5.24 billion) at 17, the rest of the teams between 20 and 11 are from the NFL. The likes of the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears are all here, with values of $5.24 billion, $5.77 billion, $5.95 billion & $6 billion, respectively.

The highest value in this group is the Washington Commanders, worth $6.05 billion - but now it's time to crack into the top 10 most valuable teams in the world.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (20-11)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

20.

Boston Red Sox

MLB

John Henry

$5.21B

$515M

19.

Real Madrid

Football

Club members

$5.23B

$815M

17.

Miami Dolphins

NFL

Stephen Ross

$5.24B

$593M

17.

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

Guggenheim Baseball Management

$5.24B

$605M

16.

Houston Texans

NFL

Janice McNair

$5.35B

$594M

15.

Las Vegas Raiders

NFL

Davis family

$5.77B

$626M

13.

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL

Jeffrey Lurie

$5.95B

$610M

13.

Manchester United

Football

Glazer family

$5.95B

$776M

12.

Chicago Bears

NFL

Virginia McCaskey

$6B

$561M

11.

Washington Commanders

NFL

Josh Harris

$6.05B

$545M

Statistics provided by Sportico

World's most valuable teams: 10-4

Including: New York Jets, New York Yankees & Los Angeles Lakers

From 10-4, the list is again primarily dominated by NFL teams, truly signalling the league's dominance across the globe. The New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants are all ranked in the top 10, with values of $6.11 billion, $6.15 billion, $6.7 billion, $6.94 billion and $7.04 billion, respectively.

The dominance stops there, though, and next, we have the New York Yankees, the highest-valued baseball team in the world. The MLB side is worth $7.13 billion, an incredible figure. The Los Angeles Lakers have them beat, though, with the NBA franchise worth $7.34 billion - and considering their popularity, you'd be forgiven for thinking they'd be worth more than any other NBA franchise, but you'd be mistaken.

The most valuable sports teams in the world (10-1)

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

10.

New York Jets

NFL

Woody and Christopher Johnson

$6.11B

$608M

9.

San Francisco 49ers

NFL

Denise DeBartolo York, John York

$6.15B

$660M

8.

New England Patriots

NFL

Robert Kraft

$6.7B

$718M

7.

Los Angeles Rams

NFL

Stan Kroenke

$6.94B

$733M

6.

New York Giants

NFL

John Mara and Steven Tisch

$7.04B

$670M

5.

New York Yankees

MLB

Steinbrenner family

$7.13B

$698M

4.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA

Buss Family Trusts

$7.34B

$558M

3.

New York Knicks

NBA

Madison Square Garden Sports

$7.43B

$536M

2.

Golden State Warriors

NBA

Partnership led by Joe Lacob

$8.28B

$764M

1.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

Jerry Jones

$9.2B

$1.05B

Statistics provided by Sportico

3. New York Knicks

Value: $7.43 billion

Knicks core of Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson

You can say what you want about the New York Knicks' lack of success in recent years, but the franchise has still managed to maintain its status as one of the biggest on earth and certainly one of the biggest in basketball. Playing their home games at Madison Square Garden, New York has been dubbed the Mecca of basketball in the past, so it's no surprise that the city's flagship franchise is worth so much.

There are few fan-bases quite as passionate as the Knicks' faithful. All they need now is some success and the franchise will operate at a level that we haven't seen in decades.

2. Golden State Warriors

Value: $8.28 billion

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors

In the past decade, the Golden State Warriors assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history and their current value is a result of that. They were once considered a middle-of-the-road franchise but with players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all pulling on the jersey in recent years, bringing home several championships, their value skyrocketed.

Now, the Warriors are the most valuable team in all of basketball and while their days breaking NBA records are behind them, they're still worth more than anyone else in the league. With a brand-new arena, they're certainly making the most of their money, too.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Value: $9.2 billion

The most valuable team in all of sports is the Dallas Cowboys. Despite not winning the Superbowl in almost 30 years, there's no one even close to reaching the insane amount that the NFL team is worth. Last year, they brought in a revenue of over $1 billion - an absurd figure, but one that puts them far beyond any other franchise in sport.

The Cowboys have a huge fan-base, stretching far beyond Dallas, but they're also one of the most hated teams in the NFL among rival supporters. Considering the amount of money they're generating on a yearly basis, it's easy to see why. The franchise is a cut above the rest in terms of its financial muscle, and with the resources they've got at their disposal, it's absurd to think they haven't won a Superbowl since 1995.

The most valuable sports teams in the world

Rank

Sports team

Sport

Owner

Total value

Yearly revenue

3.

New York Knicks

NBA

Madison Square Garden Sports

$7.43B

$536M

2.

Golden State Warriors

NBA

Partnership led by Joe Lacob

$8.28B

$764M

1.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

Jerry Jones

$9.2B

$1.05B

Statistics provided by Sportico