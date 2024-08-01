Highlights The weight value of an Olympic gold medal is a mere £756.44.

It's price is a fraction compared to the World Cup, the most valuable trophy in sport in terms of its raw materials.

The most expensive Olympic gold medal sold at auction belonged to Jesse Owens and fetched $1,466,574.

Every Olympian strives to win the gold medal in their chosen sport, but beyond the prestige and knowing that you're the best in the world, what is the actual monetary value of an Olympic gold medal? Sports memorabilia is massive business and a lot of former athletes have gone on to sell Superbowl rings, NBA Championship rings and other items of sporting history for a huge amount, but the value of an actual Olympic gold medal tells a very different story, with the size of each trophy substantially lowering its gold weight value compared to other trophies in world sports.

Most Valuable Trophies in Sport

The Gold Bullion Company recently revealed the world's most valuable sport trophies, with prizes from football, golf, horse racing and baseball all making it into the top 7. In terms of actual weight value of the trophy, the FIFA World Cup stands head and shoulders above the rest, with an estimated value of around £359,632.00. Taking into account the importance of the trophy and where it stands among footballing achievements, it is estimated that the sale value would be over £15.7 million.

The Ballon d'Or, the trophy gifted to the world's best footballer based on votes from international journalists, coaches and captains of the national teams under FIFA's jurisdiction, comes in at around £291,200.00. That is based purely on the value of the gold used in the trophy. Considering that Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi have held the iconic award, it would likely sell for millions more if ever brought to auction.

The Ryder Cup rounds out the top three, with an estimated gold value of around £105,668.91. The weight of the prestigious golfing trophy makes a huge difference compared to the World Cup and Ballon d'Or, coming in at around 1,814.37 grams compared to 6,175.00 grams for the World Cup and 5,000.00 grams for the Ballon d'Or.

With a weight of 9,500.00 grams, the iconic Premier League title would be the most valuable if it were to be made out of solid gold, however it is made from sterling silver, but also includes malachite and gilt.

Most Valuable Trophies in Sport Prize Manufacturing country Material Gold/Silver weight (grams) Gold/Silver weight value 1 FIFA World Cup Italy Gold 6,175.00 £359,632.00 2 Ballon d'Or France Gold 5,000.00 £291,200.00 3 The Ryder Cup England Gold 1,814.37 £105,668.91 4 The Cheltenham Gold Cup England Gold 644 £37,506.56 5 World Series Trophy USA Silver 13,607.80 £10,069.77 6 The Wanamaker Trophy USA Silver 12,247.00 £9,062.78 7 Premier League Trophy England Silver 9,500.00 £7,030.00

How Much an Olympic Gold Medal is Worth

In terms of the Olympic Gold medals, the gold weight value of each is only £756.44.

Although that seems like a relatively small number for such an iconic sporting award, there are 329 medal events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, meaning that the overall combined value is £248,869, so owning every Olympic gold medal would place third in the overall most valuable trophies in sport.

An element that isn't considered when looking at a Gold medal's worth is the prestige and importance of an athlete attaining such an incredible prize and pulling off feats of brilliance. The age and importance of the moment that a medal is won can add to the amount that a medal is sold for at auction.

For example, the Chamonix 1924 Winter Olympics Gold Winner’s Medal was sold at auction in 2016 for $47,747, a major jump from the £756 placed on modern medals based on their weighting alone.

Most Expensive Gold Medal Sold at Auction

The most expensive Olympic Gold Medal ever sold at auction was won by the iconic sprinter Jesse Owen from the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Owens won four gold medals during those games in 100 metres, 200 metres, Long Jump and 4x100 relay.

Owens' medal sold for $1,466,574 (£942,553) during an online auction to buyer Ron Burkle in December 2013. It is not known for which discipline the award medal was awarded, but it would be for one of the four aforementioned events.

The medal itself was sold on behalf of Elaine Plaines-Robinson, wife of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. Robinson had been gifted the medal by Owens as a thank-you present when he helped the athlete find entertainment work after returning from the Berlin games.

Owens' success at the 1936 Olympics remains iconic for its defiance of the racist ideology of the Nazi party, which held the event in Germany three years before World War II broke out.

All information from The Gold Bullion Company and correct as of August 1st 2024.