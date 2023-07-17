Highlights Transfermarkt have updated their top 20 most valuable squads in the world, with Manchester City and Tottenham both in the top 10.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa make it to the top 20 along with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who have been unstoppable in Germany, also feature in the top 20.

The world's most valuable squads in football have been updated with six Premier League teams, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, ranking inside the top 10 teams.

England's top-flight division is arguably seen as the best league in the world; therefore, it's no surprise to see so many gifted individuals make the switch to the Premier League to further develop their careers. There are many world-class stars who ply their trade in the country, including Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden - and that's just from Pep Guardiola's City.

Unsurprisingly, the Manchester giants feature high up in Transfermarkt's most valuable squads. Following the signing of Jude Bellingham in the summer, Real Madrid find themselves in the top five, while Aston Villa and Newcastle also make the list. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at which teams feature in the top 20.

The 20 most valuable squads in the world today 1. Manchester City £1.087 billion 2. Arsenal £959.3 million 3. Real Madrid £890.9 million 4. Paris Saint-Germain £873.7 million 5. Bayern Munich £795.6 million 6. Chelsea £794.8 million 7. Liverpool £788.8 million 8. Barcelona £719.4 million 9. Tottenham £665.5 million 10. Manchester United £628.7 million 11. Aston Villa £553 million 12. Newcastle United £546.2 million 13. Inter Milan £532.5 million 14. Bayer Leverkusen £509.3 million 15. AC Milan £456.4 million 16. Napoli £439.2 million 17. Brighton & Hove Albion £432.4 million 18. RB Leipzig £425.5 million 19. Juventus £419.6 million 20. Real Sociedad £411.9 million

20 Real Sociedad

Squad value - £411.9 million

La Liga side Real Sociedad find themselves in the top 20 of this illustrious list among some of the best teams in Europe. The squad is full of talent, including Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aritz Elustondo and Robin Le Normand, while also having several young stars in their ranks, such as Arsen Zakharyan, who has previously been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, as well as Takefusa Kubo.

Given how young Zakharyan and Kubo are, they're seen as two of the club's most valuable players and are arguably the main reasons why the Spanish side feature in the top 20.

19 Juventus

Squad Value - £419.6 million

The Old Lady have had a tumultuous year, finishing seventh in Serie A after a 10-point deduction because of the club’s transfer dealings. Despite interest from top teams in Europe for striker Dusan Vlahovic, the club managed to keep hold of the Serbian - until the summer at least.

Before the start of the 2023/24 season, Juventus had a squad value of £438.6 million; however, after losing the likes of Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Juan Cuadrado and club legend Leonardo Bonucci, their total team price has dropped by nearly £20 million. As well as Vlahovic, the likes of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli and rising stars Samuel Iling-Junior and Kenan Yildiz are big reasons as to why the Italian side remain in the top 20.

18 RB Leipzig

Squad value - £425.5 million

Despite losing key players Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea and Manchester City last summer, the Bundesliga giants somehow find themselves in the top 20. Following those departures, Leipzig used the funds to sign the likes of Castello Lukeba, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko - this has only added to their squad value, which is just short of the £430 million mark.

Add those names to the squad that already contained the likes of Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban and Dani Olmo, it's no surprise to see that the German side are one of three clubs from the country that feature in the top 20.

17 Brighton & Hove Albion

Squad value - £432.4 million

The Seagulls were excellent last season under Roberto De Zerbi, finishing sixth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Europa League too. They have managed to get into these rankings despite losing Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea - which takes some doing.

After managing to secure nearly £150 million for Mac Allister and Caicedo, the South Coast side used the money wisely, signing the likes of Joao Pedro, Bart Verbruggen, Carlos Baleba and Valentin Barco. A lot of Brighton's current crop, including Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood and Simon Adingra are young stars who will no doubt be sold for a fortune to a bigger club in the future - given their potential.

16 Napoli

Squad value - £439.2 million

The Serie A champions last season are the 16th most valuable squad in the world, according to Transfermarkt. Their two most valuable players, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia help out a considerable amount. Napoli have a tough task of keeping the former at the club beyond next season.

It's been reported that Premier League side Chelsea are targeting Oshimen, who has a release clause, which is believed to be over £100m. They also face losing Kvaratskhelia, after the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in the winger, according to ESPN.

15 AC Milan

Squad value - £456.4 million

Despite advancing to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Milan’s 2022/23 season ended in disappointment. They were eliminated by rivals Inter and only managed a fourth-place finish. Although they sold Sandro Tonali to Newcastle last summer, they have recruited Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic from Chelsea.

Before signing both Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic, the Italian giants still had the likes of Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao - three players who are the main reasons why their squad value is very high compared to other teams in Europe. Yunus Musah and Noah Okafor are two hot prospects who also contribute to the club's £456.4 million overall team price.

14 Bayer Leverkusen

Squad value - £509.3 million

Xabi Alonso’s side finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and have since added talented players to their squad. Now, the German side have established themselves as one of the best teams on the continent, and remain on course to pick up their first ever top division title in their history.

Despite losing Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa in the summer, the club still have a stacked squad, with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Alex Grimaldo, Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz helping out a fair amount in regards to their squad value. That said, they face a tough ask to keep some of these players in the summer given their dazzling form in the 2023/24 campaign.

13 Inter Milan

Squad value - £532.5 million

Last season was a success overall for Inter, with them completing a domestic cup double. However, the campaign ended with heartache for fans of the Nerazzurri, with their side beaten in the Champions League final by Manchester City.

Despite losing Milan Skriniar, Andre Onana and Marcelo Brozovic last summer, the Serie A side still sit 13th on the list, with Lautaro Martinez one of the club's most prized possessions. According to Transfermarkt, the World Cup winner with Argentina is the 11th most valuable player in the world - with a value of £94.2 million.

As well as Martinez, Inter have Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu who all contribute significantly to the club's overall value.

12 Newcastle United

Squad value - £546.2 million

Despite finishing in the top four last season, Eddie Howe’s men don’t finish in the top half of these rankings. Tonali has arrived for £55 million but is only the sixth most valuable player at the club, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes both worth more than the young Italian.

Their squad value could decrease this summer, with the Magpies having to sell a big star this summer, particularly Bruno Guimaraes, has become ‘a possibility’ at St James’ Park, Fabrizio Romano has written in his CaughtOffside Daily Briefing, thanks to the club's well-known financial restraints. While they're eager to keep hold of their talents beyond the summer, their hands may be forced in order to adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

11 Aston Villa

Squad value - £553 million

It was a season to remember for Unai Emery’s men. Having finished seventh in the league, they qualified for the Europa Conference League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. They have added some quality players to the squad as well, with the likes of Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres all boosting the total value of the team.

With Ollie Watkins in the form of his life this season, it's fair to say that the Englishman is a key contributor behind the club's big squad value as well as the likes of Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia and Ezri Konsa.

10 Manchester United

Squad value - £628.7 million

Despite sitting ninth in the standings just before the end of the summer, Manchester United have actually dropped down a place in the updated list. After signing Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, there may be a few who are surprised to see the club sitting in 10th.

Kobbie Mainoo's rapid rise to stardom at Old Trafford has resulted in his market value skyrocketing by nearly £25 million. The Englishman is one of the best young players plying his trade in English football's top flight. After making his international debut this year, should he continue to progress, United's total squad price could increase thanks to the young midfielder.

9 Tottenham Hotspur

Squad value - £665.5 million

Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Spurs have actually jumped up a spot in the top 10. The north London outfit have solidified their place as the fifth most valuable squad in England with a rise of 2.1 per cent, according to Transfermarkt. Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive debut season with Spurs in a strong position to secure Champions League qualification.

Since joining the club, James Maddison has established himself as Spurs' most valuable player due to his impressive form in the 2023/24 campaign. Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario were all rewarded for their impressive form with substantial upgrades, contributing immensely to their squad value.

8 Barcelona

Squad value - £719.4 million

Barcelona have dropped down a place since last summer and their squad is now more than £150 million less valuable than bitter rivals Real Madrid after a downgrade of 2.8 per cent. The likes of Frankie de Jong, Alejandro Balde and Pedri all had downgrades since the turn of the year.

However, young stars Paul Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal received significant upgrades in their transfer value, with both set to have very bright futures ahead. With the Spanish side continuing to produce talented individuals, as well as still having the likes of Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, the club's overall squad price could increase come the summer.

7 Liverpool

Squad value - £788.8 million

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have moved up a spot since the summer despite losing the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner. However, there were two big additions in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arriving at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit enjoyed the third biggest market value rise of any English club in the latest update behind Wolves and Luton Town, according to Transfermarkt. In Klopp's final season in charge, their market value has soared by 6.1 per cent, mainly thanks to the sensational rise of Conor Bradley.

6 Chelsea

Squad value - £794.8 million

Despite their disappointing campaign, Chelsea remain the sixth most valuable squad in the world and the third in England. The Blues have spent a lot of money since Todd Boehly took over, and they've amassed a huge team of talented youngsters.

Their total market value has decreased by 2 per cent since the summer, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both dropping by nearly £10 million. That said, the former Brighton man remains their most valuable player, along with Enzo Fernandez, while Cole Palmer has a value of £47 million despite being the Blues' best player in the 2023/24 campaign.

5 Bayern Munich

Squad value - £795.6 million

The Bundesliga champions' market value has dropped more than any other club in the top 10, 4.8 per cent, since the last update. Bayern Munich have endured a poor season by their standards, with the club looking set to miss out on the league title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Mathys Tel, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies' prices were downgraded, but Aleksandar Pavlovic was rewarded for his impressive campaign. Both Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane are the club's most valuable players at £94.1 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The German giants have a wealth of talent at their disposal, with Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt also likely to contribute to the club's total squad value.

4 Paris Saint-Germain

Squad value - £873.7 million

Despite Manuel Ugarte joining from Sporting Lisbon, Milan Skriniar arriving from Inter, and Lucas Hernandez signing from Bayern last summer, Paris Saint-Germain's squad value has dropped by 1.1 per cent since the last update. Randal Kolo Muani's market price has dropped by nearly £10 million following the turn of the year. In Kylian Mbappe, the French side have the third most valuable player in the world at £154.1 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The news sent shock waves through football that PSG superstar Mbappe would be leaving the Ligue 1 powerhouse in the summer when his contract expires. With the Frenchman set to depart, their squad valuation will plummet as expected.

3 Real Madrid

Squad value - £890.9 million

Real Madrid's squad remained the most valuable in Spain despite a slight 0.1 per cent drop since the last update. That said, the club have still climbed up a place following the summer and winter windows. Both Brahim Diaz and Andriy Lunin are the only players to receive upgrades in their prices. Seven players were downgraded including David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

It's worth noting that Los Blancos have the most valuable player in the world in Jude Bellingham £154.2 million, while team-mate Vinicius Jr is fourth at £128.4 million. The Spanish giants look on course to win yet another league title this season, and their squad price could increase should Mbappe join in the summer.

2 Arsenal

Squad value - £959.3 million

Manchester City triumphed over Arsenal in the Premier League last season. After being pipped to the league title by City, Mikel Arteta's side opted to splash the cash in the summer, signing the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Since the last update, the Gunners' market value has increased by 0.8 per cent.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and defender Gabriel have all had upgrades during the Premier League update, while Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli have all dropped. With Arteta having many talented players to choose from, it's only likely that their value will only increase in the coming years.

1 Manchester City

Squad value - £1.087 billion

Not only did they win the treble last season, with one of the most expensive players in the world in Erling Haaland, but they also have the highest squad value, according to Transfermarkt's recent update.

Their total market value has increased by 0.6 per cent, and they now have two players worth over £100 million in Haaland and Phil Foden, with the pair receiving just under a £20 million upgrade. That said, the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes have all received a slight downgrade.

The Premier League giants remain in contention to pick up another title in the 2023/24 campaign - with their overall price likely to increase should they win their fourth league trophy in a row.

