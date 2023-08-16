Highlights The article provides a combined starting XI for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England, featuring the most valuable players from both teams.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England looms, with the Lionesses set to face the Matildas on home soil for the first time.

Taking place at Stadium Australia, the encounter will see both teams battle to reach their first ever Women's World Cup final.

In the run-up to the encounter, GiveMeSport have dived into Soccerdonna's market value of all 36 players and created a combined starting XI from the players deemed the 'most valuable'.

We’ve gone for a 3-3-4-1 formation, and have included the likes of Sam Kerr, Alessia Russo and Alex Greenwood.

Goalkeeper:Mary Earps – €140,000 (£120,300)

Following the 2021/22 Women’s Super League season and a sensational Euro 2022 campaign last summer, Mary Earps beat out both Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger to be named The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

Due to her consistency for both country and club Manchester United, the England international is estimated to be worth €140,000 (£120,300).

Second to her is England’s Ellie Roebuck, who has a market value of €110,000 (£94,600) Hannah Hampton comes in third place with a reported €55,000 (£47,300).

Australia’s shot-stopper Mackenzie Arnold is the Matildas’ highest-valued goalkeeper, coming in just below 22-year-old Hampton on €50,000 (£47,320).

Defenders:

Millie Bright – €225,000 (£193,300)

England interim captain and Chelsea star Millie Bright is the defender tagged with the highest market value – €225,000 (£193,300)

The 29-year-old has been a key fixture in the Lionesses squad since 2016, and has made 71 senior appearances for her country in total.

At club level, Bright began her career as a Blue in 2015 after spending time with Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies.

Under Emma Hayes, Bright has scored 14 goals and made 218 appearances for her club.

Lotte Wubben-Moy – €175,000 (£150,400)

Being valued at €175,000 (£150,400) makes Lotte Wubben-Moy the defender across the English and Australian with the second highest market value.

The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but there is still time to make her debut.

Having spent her youth career with Arsenal, Wubben-Moy joined North Carolina Tar Heels between 2017 and 2019, before returning to the Gunners after three seasons away.

Since scoring her first goal in October 2020, the defender has since netted four more for her club, but has yet to find the net for the Lionesses.

Part of Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 squad, Wubben-Moy is a European champion and has made ten senior appearances in total for England.

Alex Greenwood – €160,000 (£137,500)

Manchester City co-captain and England defender Alex Greenwood is the joint-third most-valued defender and is estimated to be worth a whopping €160,000 (£137,500).

Currently playing in her third consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 29-year-old has wracked up 12 appearances at the tournament, scored a single goal, and is credited with two assists.

At club level, Greenwood is a Women’s Champions League winner, having helped lift the trophy while playing at Lyon during the 2019/20 campaign.

In 2020, the defender returned to England to join City, where she has made 61 league appearances and netted four goals.

Her value of €160,000 is joint with Australian right-back, Ellie Carpenter.

Ellie Carpenter – €160,000 (£137,500)

One of two Australians to make the list is 23-year-old Ellie Carpenter, whose estimated market value is €160,000 (£137,500).

Despite her age, the defender has been part of the Australian setup since 2016, has already earned 61 caps for her country, and has played in two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

The New South Wales native began her career at Western Sydney Wanderers before moving to Canberra United.

Between 2018-2020, Carpenter played for the NWSL team, Portland Thorns.

During her time in the US, she helped the team bring home the NWSL Community Shield and spent a season on loan to Melbourne City.

In 2020, she joined Lyon and has since made 34 league appearances and netted just one goal.

Her €160,000 market value is equal to that of England's Alex Greenwood.

Midfielders:

Keira Walsh – €280,000 (£240,500)

It is no surprise that England’s Keira Walsh is the highest valued midfielder who is part of either the Lionesses or Australian set-up.

Considered to be one of the world’s best, Walsh played as part of the England youth system between 2009 and 2017, and has played for the senior team since.

Despite being transferred from Manchester City to Barcelona for a reported record fee of £400,000, the 26-year-old’s market value is estimated at €280,000 (£240,500).

Not only is Walsh the most expensive women’s football player in the world, but she is also a European champion, a Women’s Champions League winner and a three-time Women’s FA Cup champion.

Ella Toone – €275,000 (£236,300)

Coming second to Walsh with an estimated market value of €275,000 (£236,300) is Manchester United’s Ella Toone.

The Tyldesley-born midfielder played for Astley & Tyldesley FC, United and Blackburn Rovers in her youth, before appearing for the latter’s senior side between 2015 and 2017.

Between 2016 and 2018, she played five times at Manchester City, before permanently signing for United ahead of the 2018 season.

Since making her senior England debut in 2021, Toone has 36 caps, 16 goals, and a European Championship gold medal to her name.

Individual awards include: Manchester United’s Player of the Year 2021/22, the Freedom of the City of London and the FA Women’s Super League Player of the Month in December 2021.

Georgia Stanway – €225,000 (£193,100)

The third most-valued England or Australian midfielder is Georgia Stanway, who is estimated to be worth €225,000 (£193,100).

The Barrow-in-Furness-born star currently plays her football for Frauen-Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich.

Having moved from Manchester City at the start of the 2022/23 season, the attacking midfielder has scored 10 goals in 35 appearances, in all competitions.

Another product of the Lionesses youth system, Stanway played for the under-15s, under-17s, under-19s and under-20s before making her first England senior appearance in a 3-0 win over Austria in November 2018.

Following her debut, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 51 appearances for her country and score 16 goals, including the penalty against Haiti in the team’s opening 2023 Women’s World Cup game.

Sam Kerr - €500,000 (£429,100)

The player with the highest market value across both the England and Australia teams is Sam Kerr.

At 29, Kerr is estimated to be worth €500,000 (£429,100), and has been part of the senior Matildas side since 2009.

After making her senior debut aged just 15, the striker has gone on to star 122 times for her country and has netted 63 goals in the process.

In 2019, she took over the captain’s armband from Clare Polkinghorne and Lisa De Vannathe, and will be hoping to lead her nation to Women’s World Cup victory on home soil.

Away from the international stage, Kerr began her career with Perth Glory, before transferring to Sydney FC.

In 2013, she played in the United Women’s Soccer League before returning to Perth Glory for a second stint.

Between 2015 and 2019, the striker played for NWSL teams NJ/NY Gotham FC – formerly Sky Blue FC – and the Chicago Red Stars.

In 2020, she joined Chelsea in the WSL. Since linking up with Emma Hayes, Kerr has helped the West London team win four consecutive Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and two Continental Tyres cups.

Alessia Russo – €325,000 (£278,900)

24-year-old Alessia Russo is considered to be the second highest valued player in the combined England and Australian squads.

Tagged with a market value of €325,000 (£278,900) she comes second only to WSL rival, Kerr.

Much like her Lionesses teammate Wubben-Moy, Russo played for the North Carolina Tar Heels between 2017 and 2019, before returning to England and signing with Chelsea.

Despite not making any appearances for the club, Russo was a key fixture in the England under-17s squad, having played 27 games for the youth team.

After a year-long spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, the striker signed for Manchester United and helped them claim second place in the 2022/23 Women’s Super League table.

While playing under Casey Stoney, Russo received her first senior England call-up in February 2020 and made her debut in March.

In June 2022, she played the part of super substitute in Wiegman’s European Championship England squad, and had her back-heel goal against Sweden nominated for the 2022 FIFA Puskás Award.

Upon her return from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Russo will begin training with Arsenal ahead of the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season.

Lauren James / Lauren Hemp - €275,000 (£236,000)

English wingers Lauren James and Lauren Hemp both carry a market value of €275,000 (£236,000), making them joint-third on the most-valued forward's list.

Both play in the WSL - James for Chelsea and Hemp for Manchester City alongside fellow Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Greenwood.

While 23-year-old Hemp made her first senior appearance for England in October 2019, 21-year-old James made her own debut in September 2022.

Both have been included in Wiegman’s 23-woman World Cup squad, with James playing four matches, netting three goals, and contributing three assists.

Hemp on the other hand has played five games and scored twice during the tournament.