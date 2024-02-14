Highlights Gavi, a 19-year-old midfielder for Barcelona, is valued at £76.54 million and is poised to become a club legend.

Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old winger for Barcelona, is worth £51.03 million and is seen as the future of the club.

Warren Zaire-Emery, a 17-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain, is valued at £51.03 million and is predicted to make the French national team.

Whether you are merely an armchair watcher or you’re the biggest football aficionado known to man, there are aspects of the beautiful game that exude such a joyous feeling. Your side scoring a last-minute winner in a derby or your nation lifting an international trophy spring to mind.

Watching a teenager emerge from your club’s youth ranks is not close behind, however. Their exuberance of youth combined with their willingness to run that extra mile to cement a spot in the senior set-up is often a match made in heaven. Some youngsters make it look like second nature as they go on to become integral parts of their respective sides – and they know they’ve made it when they are playing in Europe’s most prestigious club competition: the Champions League.

The pinnacle of club football, it is every youngster’s dream to strut their stuff on the biggest European stage. But, which players that have made it into this season’s edition of the last 16 are valued the highest? Using figures from Transfermarkt, via PlanetFootball, we’ve taken a look at the 10 teenage stars that have the highest market values.

The 10 most valuable teenagers left in the 2023/24 Champions League Player Team Market value Gavi Barcelona £76.54 million Lamine Yamal Barcelona £51.03 million Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain £51.03 million Mathys Tel Bayern Munich £42.52 million Vitor Roque Barcelona £34.02 million Rico Lewis Manchester City £32.82 million Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund £25.51 million Arthur Vermeeren Atletico Madrid £25.51 million Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund £23.81 million Arda Guler Real Madrid £12.76 million Figures per Transfermarkt via PlanetFootball - correct as of 14/02/24

1 Gavi – Barcelona

Value: £76.54 million

Barcelona are synonymous in football echo chambers for boasting the best midfielders in world football, not least the most formidable tridents of engine room operators. Think Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Xavi – three of the greatest central midfielders since 1990.

The new guard is being headed by Gavi, a 19-year-old with 111 Blaugrana appearances to his name already, who is valued at £76.54 million. Best known for his hot-headed nature, the 27-cap Spaniard has the world at his feet and seems destined to become a club legend (permitting he stays put) – but he’ll have to wait to seriously stamp his authority on Europe’s top table for now given he’s nursing an ACL tear at the time of writing.

Gavi – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Barcelona 2021 – Present

2 Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Value: £51.03 million

Here’s your bi-weekly reminder that Lamine Yamal is just 16 years of age. Oh, and he’s also worth £51.03 million. That said, it’ll take much more than a lump sum of money to take the 2007-born talisman off Xavi’s hands, admittedly. Not only is Yamal the future of Barca – but he'll be a mainstay in the Spanish national team for years to come, too.

Able to operate on either flank, the youngster has been given time to develop under the current Barcelona boss and has re-paid him with five goals and assists apiece across all competitions. Not one to shy away from the pressures of the 99,000-strong Camp Nou, Yamal is well-poised to grow into a natural, world-beating superstar.

Lamine Yamal – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Barcelona 2023 – Present

3 Warren Zaire-Emery – Paris Saint-Germain

Value: £51.03 million

Another French gem that has been churned out of the country's talent-ladened youth ranks, Warren Zaire-Emery is quietly tipped to make Didier Deschamps' Euro 2024 squad – and rightfully so. At the tender age of 17, the Frenchman is having an enjoyable breakout season at Parc des Princes and his well-rounded arsenal makes him such a key figure in Luis Enrique’s side.

The emergence of Zaire-Emery will have saved Paris Saint-Germain millions in the market on the basis that they are no stranger to splashing the cash on incomings. Given that he is valued at £51.03 million, football’s most expensive 17-year-old, it means that even if the French heavyweights decide to cash in, they’ll be earning a pretty penny.

Warren Zaire-Emery – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Paris Saint-Germain 2022 – Present

4 Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich

Value: £42.52 million

Harry Kane’s arrival at Bayern Munich meant that Mathys Tel’s game time was always going to take a bit of a dent. But what matters most to the Frenchman and Thomas Tuchel’s long-term hopes for silverware, both domestically and in Europe, is that the 18-year-old – valued at £42.52 million – is learning and developing.

And acting as an understudy to Kane, a man with a devastating eye for goal, Tel will be doing just that. He may be reduced to the odd cameo here and there at the moment, but given Bayern snubbed interest from Tottenham Hotspur in January, Tuchel and Co. seemingly have a plan in mind for the elite youngster.

Mathys Tel – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Stade Rennais 2021 – 2022 Bayern Munich 2022 – Present

5 Vitor Roque – Barcelona

Value: £34.02 million

Vitor Roque broke his Barcelona duck, aged 18, against Las Palmas in January 2024 – and many are under the impression that the Brazilian, valued at £34.02 million, could be the next big thing. And even with the Spanish outfit struggling to hit the heights this season, featuring for them at such a young age is an outstanding achievement in itself.

By no means the finished article, Barcelona will be benefiting from Roque’s fleet-footed nature for years down the line. The one-cap Brazilian has years aplenty left in his tank, but given he has added two goals to his CV in 151 minutes for the European behemoths so far, the future is nothing but scarily bright.

Vitor Roque – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Cruzeiro 2022 Athletico-PR 2022 – 2024 Barcelona 2024 – Present

6 Rico Lewis – Manchester City

Value: £32.82 million

Pep Guardiola’s Swiss Army Knife. Rico Lewis, valued at £32.82 million, is a teenager of the highest order. Not only can he perform amicably in defence, but he has also been used much further forward by the Manchester City custodian across a 42-game stint for his Premier League employers.

Such an exciting talent, the Englishman has racked up 19 appearances thus far this season – and it would be remiss not to mention how standard he makes it look. Hustling and bustling with the league’s biggest names is no easy feat, but the 19-year-old makes it look like a walk in the park. Lewis – one of the best talents in the English top flight – is getting to learn from some of the biggest names in world football, which means his potential trajectory is unrivalled.

Rico Lewis – Senior career so far (as of 13/02/24) Manchester City 2022 – Present

7 Youssoufa Moukouko – Borussia Dortmund

Value: £25.51 million

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham is Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old gem, Youssoufa Moukoko. Born in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, the centre-forward emerged as die Schwarzgelben’s wonderkid when he made his top flight debut just one day after turning 16, duly becoming the Bundesliga's youngest-ever player.

Since, Moukoko has added another 88 Dortmund outings to his name – but the club’s staff are ensuring he does not become subject to early burnout by managing his minutes and, hence, his expectations. Valued at £25.51 million at such a young age, the 11-cap, 12-goal Germany Under-21 international has a bright future ahead of him. Whether that be at the Signal Iduna Park or not remains to be seen.

Youssoufa Moukoko – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Borussia Dortmund 2020 – Present

8 Arthur Vermeeren – Atletico Madrid

Value: £25.51 million

It may have been Diego Simeone’s well-rehearsed Atletico Madrid that will benefit from his services in the foreseeable future, but the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United were all patiently waiting in the wings for him. Arthur Vermeeren’s stock rose exponentially after his former employers, Royal Antwerp, made the Champions League group stages, largely thanks to the £25.51 million-valued midfielder.

Since his move to the Metropolitano Stadium, he has been restricted to just 45 minutes of action in four games – but watch this space, the Belgian, one of world's football's most expensive players 18 years or younger, is set to become an important part of Simeone’s blueprint. What the Atletico fanbase can expect, however, is sublime line-splitting passes, a dominating presence and heaps of composure.

Arthur Vermeeren – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Royal Antwerp 2022 – 2024 Atletico Madrid 2024 – Present

9 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Borussia Dortmund

Value: £23.81 million

Once compared to Neymar, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is just one of a handful of young British talents that have opted for the Bundesliga in the pursuit of extra minutes, with him walking down the well-trodden path taken by Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and, most notably and recently, Bellingham - who is now shining for Real Madrid.

The raw technique of the Londoner was enough for the club from the North Rhine-Westphalia region to take a punt on his services back in 2020, and he has blossomed into a fine-tuned winger, fearless enough to waltz past defenders. A game changer in the truest sense, Bynoe-Gittens will be looking to make the next step in his career soon by becoming an ever-present figure in Edin Terzic’s plans.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Senior career so far (as of 14/02/24) Borussia Dortmund 2022 – Present

10 Arda Guler – Real Madrid

Value: £12.76 million

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in his signature in the summer months of 2023, it could be said that Arda Guler had the pick of two European juggernauts. The Santiago Bernabeu took his fancy over the bright lights of Camp Nou, and he has since been introduced to the heights of Spanish football with him making four appearances thus far.

Perhaps, the Los Blancos faithful are yet to see the Ankara-born talent at his best with his Champions League career at the club still yet to kick off. Since his switch, which was overshadowed by the high-profile acquisition of Bellingham, he has impressed in his inaugural performances for the side from the Spanish capital, but he is doubtlessly still yet to hit the heights of his talent.