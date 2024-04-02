Highlights Youth players are becoming key figures in top football teams, creating excitement and potential success.

Transfermarkt's most valuable U21 team in world football contains promising players such as Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

Jude Bellingham, following his incredible start to life at Real Madrid, is the most valuable player in the team.

Football is an ever-changing sport, be it rules, managers or players taking to the pitch. It's a case of out with the old and in with the new, and that is especially the case when it comes to teams refreshing their squads.

Nowadays, even greater responsibility is placed on the shoulders of the next generation, as youngsters who might have previously settled for a squad role are trusted to be the key man of a Premier League or La Liga team, someone who can win a game all by themselves thanks to a moment of brilliance. Gone are the days when, 'you can't win anything with kids' - now, the opposite feels more true.

With improved performances comes a greater reputation, and that, consequently, is reflected in the market value of a player. But out of all the talented youngsters in world football, who is considered the most promising in every position on the pitch? Well, Transfermarkt have updated their database and revealed who the most valuable under-21 XI.

The reliable football site have three young stars worth over £90m in their team. And while all players are from teams currently playing in Europe's top five leagues, it is the Premier League that records the most entries, with four U21 stars making the grade.

Most Valuable U21 XI in World Football Position Player Club Market Value Goalkeeper James Trafford Burnley £15.38m Right-back Rico Lewis Man City £32.46m Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta £38.44m Centre-back Levi Colwill Chelsea £42.71m Left-back Nuno Mendes PSG £51.26m Centre-midfield Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen £93.97m Centre-midfield Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £153.77m Centre-midfield Gavi Barcelona £76.88m Right-wing Xavi Simons RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG) £68.34m Striker Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United £55.52m Left-wing Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich £93.97m

Goalkeeper: James Trafford (Burnley)

Market Value - £15.38m

Burnley aren't having the best of seasons back in the top flight under Vincent Kompany. The Clarets are firmly entrenched in a relegation dog fight, and they look certain to return to the Championship unless there is a major change in their fortunes.

One man who could prove key to their survival bid is young shot-stopper James Trafford. A regular with the England U21 setup and the hero in the European Championship final back in 2023, the 21-year-old signed for Burnley from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. The young goalkeeper has struggled at times, though, and has found himself on the bench recently. Nevertheless, he is still the most valuable young 'keeper in the world today.

Right-Back: Rico Lewis (Man City)

Market Value - £32.46m

Hailed by Pep Guardiola as one of the best players the Spanish coach has ever trained, the future is so, so bright for Manchester City's rapid defender. Lewis has had a fine season, having broken into the Cityzens' setup and become a squad player, and he is more than capable of making his mark when needed.

Registering a goal and four assists so far this season, the 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters plying their trade in the English top flight today. While there is room to improve, he is still at the beginning of what should be a spectacular career moving forward.

Centre-Back: Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Market Value - £38.44m

He might only be 20 years old, but Giorgio Scalvini is already establishing himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A. The Atalanta centre-back is ever-present in La Dea's backline, playing 27 games in the league to date and putting in performances way beyond his years.

Scalvini has been so impressive that he is attracting suitors from multiple clubs, including Newcastle United, who are looking to address Sven Botman's injury. Atalanta are prepared to part ways with their young defender, but were reportedly demanding a price of £51.7m in the January transfer window. That is unlikely to fall as he continues to put in consistently good performances.

Centre-Back: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Market Value - £42.71m

Supporters got to see just how talented Levi Colwill was during his loan move to Brighton in 2022/23, and while Chelsea haven't been in great form this season, the Englishman has certainly been a bright spark. Capable of filling in either at centre-back or left-back for Mauricio Pochettino's side, the 21-year-old possesses all the intelligence required to be a mainstay at Stamford Bridge for years.

The Blues, recognising his talents amid interest from other clubs, secured the services of their academy graduate until 2029, with the option of a further year included. That makes him one of the best paid U21 players in the English top flight today, and if he continues his development, he looks destined to become an established international with the Three Lions later in his career.

Left-back: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Market Value - £51.26m

Signed from Sporting in the summer of 2022, Nuno Mendes' progress with Paris Saint-Germain so far has been hampered by injury. The Portuguese international has only recently returned to the fold, having spent 287 days out because of a hamstring injury, and will be hoping to get his development back on track.

When he's fit and firing, though, the 21-year-old looks like one of the best young full-backs in world football. Capable of creating when going forward and defensively astute when on the back foot, he will be a key part of the Parisian club's rebuild once Kylian Mbappe eventually departs.

Centre-Midfield: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Market Value - £93.97m

There is lots to like about Xabi Alonso's talented Bayer Leverkusen side. They look nailed on to win the Bundesliga, ending a period of Bayern Munich dominance which has spanned over a decade. And while they are blessed with star power across the pitch, the jewel in their crown is undoubtedly Florian Wirtz.

The attacking-midfielder, who is also capable of playing out wide, has been in scintillating form this term, bagging 11 goals while also registering 17 assists in all competitions. Having bounced back from a nasty cruciate ligament injury sustained in 2022, Wirtz is now attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool. If the Reds want the German international, though, they will have to pay a premium price.

Centre-Midfield: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Market Value - £153.77m

The most expensive man in this team, and by a long way too. Jude Bellingham, having dazzled at Borussia Dortmund, has been tearing it up at the Santiago Bernabeu in his first season as a Real Madrid player. Already on 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, he has become indispensable for Carlo Ancelotti's side, and looks to be the heir to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for years to come.

It's crazy to think that he's accomplished all this at the tender age of 20 years old too! He seems destined to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or at some point in his career, an honour which might be his as soon as the end of 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham is now the most valuable player in world football, according to Transfermarkt, and is worth the same amount as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Centre-Midfield: Gavi (Barcelona)

Market Value - £76.88m

Barcelona's famous La Masia academy has a proven track record for churning out multiple stars on a consistent basis - from Lionel Messi to Carles Puyol. And one of their more recent graduates, Gavi, has proven he is the next best thing at the Camp Nou.

A midfield general at just 19-years-old, the Spaniard has already amassed over 100 appearances for the Balugrana, and has 27 international caps to his name, all before his 20th birthday. His progress has been put on pause because of a cruciate ligament injury, meaning that he could miss Euro 2024. But it won't be the last chance Gavi will get to wow fans on the international stage.

Right-Wing: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Market Value - £68.34m

Another La Masia product, but one who has found pastures new in search of regular first-team football, Xavi Simons has all the makings of a world beater. Agile, quick, phenomenal dribbling ability - the Dutchman can do it all. And that is reflected in his market value today.

On loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, Simons has turned the Bundesliga into his playground. Seven goals and 11 assists in the league alone help to underline his astonishing talent, and PSG boss Luis Enrique will reportedly be looking to rely on him in 24/25 when he returns to the fold. Mbappe might be going, but another young star looks more than ready to step up in his place.

Striker: Rasmus Hojlund (Man Utd)

Market Value - £55.52m

After a slow start to his Manchester United career, Rasmus Hojlund has exploded into life in 2024. Seven goals in his last seven league appearances played a key role in getting the Red Devils back in the race for European qualification in 2024/25, and they will be looking to him once again now that he has recovered from an injury.

The Dane is no slouch and more than capable of battling with the toughest of defenders, and Harry Maguire has called him an "exceptional talent" in recent months. The 21-year-old needs to find greater consistency, but Hojlund could lead the line for United for the next decade if all goes to plan.

Left-Wing: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Market Value - £93.97m

Jamal Musiala's rise to stardom has been tremendous to watch over the last few years. The German international, having started his career with Chelsea's academy, has gone from strength to strength at Bayern Munich, becoming their go-to man when the chips are down.

Scorer of the goal that won the Bavarian giants the Bundesliga title in 2022/23, he has once again taken centre-stage this season, registering 10 goals and six assists for Thomas Tuchel's side, despite their problems this year. As Bayern are out of the DFB-Pokal and look set to lose their Bundesliga crown to Leverkusen, they will be putting all their eggs in the Champions League basket. If they are to win Europe's most prestigious club competition for a seventh time, Musiala will be key to those efforts.

