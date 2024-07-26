Highlights Barcelona have the most valuable group of young players in world football.

Real Madrid's youngsters are, on average, more valuable than Barcelona's, but there are fewer of them.

Brighton are a somewhat surprise entrant at number six on the list.

Investing in youth is all the rage nowadays. Most clubs' hierarchies – including those at board level – operate with the belief that setting up for the future is the best plan of action, with the overall age of squads getting younger and younger as the years go on.

Europe’s top clubs, from the Premier League to the Bundesliga, have scouts stationed in all corners of the globe, all on the lookout for the shiniest new star, and there is often a tug of war between a myriad of said teams for a rising starlet’s signature.

Some clubs have already spent years, and plenty of cash, assembling their sides with younger – albeit less experienced – players in recent years. But who has done so in the most effective manner?

Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers to decipher which club in the world boasts the most valuable players – in terms of their combined transfer market value – under the age of 21, and you can find out the results below.

Clubs with most valuable U21 players – 1-10 Position Club Number of players Total market value 1. Barcelona 14 £372.9m (€444m) 2. Real Madrid 4 £268.76m (€320m) 3. Paris Saint-Germain 13 £220.05m (€262m) 4. Chelsea 16 £203.25m (€242m) 5. Bayern Munich 10 £172.17m (€205m) 6. Brighton & Hove Albion 14 £169.65m (€202m) 7. Manchester United 7 £162.1m (€193m) 8. Bayer Leverkusen 9 £135.22m (€161m) 9. Tottenham Hotspur 6 £108.34m (€129m) 10. RB Leipzig 6 £99.10m (€118m)

1 Barcelona

Total market value: £372.9m (€444m)

Barcelona’s fabled La Masia is probably the most famous academy in the world, having previously produced the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi. The latest star to emerge from Barcelona's youth set-up is Lamine Yamal, one of the standout stars of Euro 2024, who is currently worth £100.85 million (€120m).

Midfield duo Pedri and Gavi are both 21 years of age and have made waves since breaking into the Blaugrana’s first team, with the pair valued at £75.68 million (€90m) and £67.27 million (€80m) respectively. Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Fermin Lopez and the like are all a) under 21 and b) at Hansi Flick’s disposal for the foreseeable future.

2 Real Madrid

Total market value: £268.76m (€320m)

Considering they are one of the best teams in world football, particularly on the back of yet another Champions League triumph, there are very few signs to suggest that Real Madrid will be slowing down any time soon – and their future, both immediate and long term, looks promising. The only reason they don’t top this list is thanks to having only a handful of players under the age of 21.

Contingency planning from the Los Blancos chiefs has ensured that they have Nico Paz (19), Arda Guler (19) and glittering duo Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, both 21 years of age, to work with in years to come. The latter is the club’s joint highest-valued player at £151.36 million (€180m).

3 Paris Saint-Germain

Total market value: £220.05m (€262m)

Losing Kylian Mbappe and subsequently replacing him is no easy feat. Whether Paris Saint-Germain can rely on their collection of young talent remains to be seen, though Xavi Simons, 21 – who has returned from his loan stint at RB Leipzig – is the Paris-based outfit’s highest-valued player at £67.27 million (€80m).

Alongside the Dutchman, who is linked with Manchester United, Luis Enrique has both Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, permitting that they stay put, in his squad, with the duo likely to form the spine of his team in the future. The former is valued at £50.54 million (€60m), while the latter’s value stands at £42.05 million €50m).

4 Chelsea

Total market value: £203.25m (€242m)