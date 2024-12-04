Versatility is undoubtedly one of the most pivotal attributes a footballer can have. Being able to play in a number of positions, not only requires a sublime football brain, but also makes a manager's job a lot easier. If a team has an injury crisis, or wants to change their style of play, having versatile players means they can combat this with ease, and those players are invaluable.

The Premier League is one of the most demanding and physical leagues, so having versatile players is important to all squads, whether they are languishing at the foot of the table, or pushing for the title. Considering this, we will be taking a look at some of the most positionally diverse players to have featured in England's top flight.

Ranking Factors

Number of positions they can play

Ability

Achievements

10 Ryan Giggs

Premier League Clubs Played For: Man United

One of the greatest Welsh wingers, although his position on the pitch didn't change a great deal, Ryan Giggs' style of play certainly did.

Initially a dynamic, electric winger who possessed pace comparable to an Olympic sprinter, the Welshman had to become a more creative, intelligent player as he aged and lost his speed. The Premier League's all-time record assist maker with 162 (49 more than second place), Giggs possessed an excellent football brain.

A winger who could glide past his full-back like they weren't there and created chances at will, the former Wales manager was one of the best to feature in the Premier League. Occasionally playing in more of a central role, where he could play pin-point passes to teammates, Giggs had a football brain to rival anyone.

Related 10 Greatest Welsh Wingers in Football History [Ranked] Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale feature in our list of the greatest Welsh wingers of all time.

9 John Stones

Premier League Clubs Played For: Everton, Man City

A six-time Premier League winner, John Stones has been a fantastic asset to Pep Guardiola. Capable of playing in central defence, full-back and midfield, Stones is a very intelligent footballer, who has contributed a lot to both club and country.

Comfortable on the ball, and always positionally aware, Stones often finds himself in a midfield role when Man City build up attacks, as he can use his football brain to create the perfect angles to make a pass. Willing to put his body on the line, and being a match for any forward, it is no surprise that he has been a favourite of every manager he has played for.

His ability with the ball at his feet is better than the majority of central defenders, and the fact he often pops up with crucial goals makes him one of the most versatile around.

8 Antonio Valencia

Premier League Clubs Played For: Wigan, Man United

A very underrated player, Antonio Valencia was a fantastic servant to Man United.

The Ecuadorian joined the Premier League first with Wigan, and after three impressive seasons there, joined Man United as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Some big shoes to fill, Valencia was never going to be able to replicate the goal contributions that Ronaldo delivered, but his dedication and performances were exceptional.

He went on to spend ten years in Manchester, and as he got older, progressed to play as a right-back, where he went on to become one of the league's best. Fast, strong and intelligent, he was the perfect full-back. A fantastic player for Sir Alex Ferguson, his move to right-back solidified him as one of the most versatile players to turn out in the Premier League.

7 Bernardo Silva

Premier League Clubs Played For: Man City

This list alone indicated Pep Guardiola's adoration for players who can cover a number of roles, and Bernardo Silva epitomises this.

A key part of the 2016/17 Monaco side who reached the Champions League semi-finals, Silva has been incredible in the Premier League. Featuring in a number of positions, including right-wing, attacking midfield and central midfield, the Portuguese man has sublime technical ability. Almost impossible to tackle, his quick feet aid him in getting past opponents and creating space to play a killer pass to a teammate.

Equally determined, Silva often wins the ball back and restarts attacks for his side, which makes him crucial to how City play. Creative, intelligent and versatile, Silva is an outstanding footballer which every manager would dream of having in their side.

Related 11 Most Expensive Portuguese Players in Premier League History (Ranked) A number of Portuguese football stars have been bought at high prices by Premier League clubs in recent years.

6 Pascal Gross

Premier League Clubs Played For: Brighton

A very versatile footballer, who is one of Brighton's best ever Premier League players, Pascal Gross did so much for the team and never let them down.

Featuring in almost every role in midfield, as well as at full-back and out wide, Gross was very technically secure, and would rarely lose the ball. As well as being strong with both feet, the German had a keen eye for goal, often popping up at crucial times to find the net for the Seagulls. Earning himself a move to Borussia Dortmund, Gross is starting to be recognised for the elite player he truly is.

Gross would be an asset for most teams in the world due to his versatility and consistency, which is why he is now a key part of the German national side.

5 Gareth Bale

Premier League Clubs Played For: Tottenham

One of the Premier League's best ever players, Gareth Bale was out of this world when at the peak of his powers.

His transition, masterminded by Harry Redknapp, from left-back to winger was revolutionary for his career, and made Bale become a superstar. Blessed with fantastic pace, Bale could burst past players like they weren't there, as Maicon discovered in 2010. But that wasn't the end of his transition, as the Welshman went onto play as a No.10 under Andre Villas-Boas, picking up the ball in central areas and driving directly at goal, and would also operate as a lone centre-forward for his country at times too.

An athlete who was quick, strong, and intelligent, he became a Tottenham great, before moving to Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles among many more trophies. His ability to excel in a variety of positions and ultimately move closer towards the opposition goal highlighted his ever-improving technical quality, to the point where managers were obliged to place him in increasingly offensive roles.

Related 11 Most Entertaining British Footballers in History [Ranked] Some of the all-time great entertainers have come from the British isles. Here are the best 11.

4 Wayne Rooney

Premier League Clubs Played For: Everton, Man United

One of English football's all-time greats, Wayne Rooney was elite throughout his career.

Starting out as a raw, fiery teenager who wasn't afraid of anyone, Rooney could do it all. He was fast, powerful and technically excellent, demonstrated by some of the unbelievable goals he scored. After impressing with Everton at just 16 years old, he moved to Man United and became one of the Premier League's most all-round forwards. With a great eye for a pass, as well as a desperation to win and score goals, Rooney was fantastic.

As he got older, and his pace went, he dropped deeper and deeper, ultimately playing in central midfield, where he would play long-range passes and become one of the most creative players in his team. A great goalscorer and incredible talent, Rooney managed to adapt to his game as he aged and always remained an elite player.

Related 10 Greatest English Footballers of the 2000s [Ranked] From Wayne Rooney to Michael Owen, the greatest English players of the 2000s have been revealed.

3 Ashley Young

Premier League Clubs Played For: Watford, Aston Villa, Man United, Everton

A once fantastic winger, Ashley Young has gone on to become a very capable full-back as he has got older.

The oldest outfield player to feature during the 2024/25 Premier League season, his longevity is admirable. Coming through at Watford and then Aston Villa as a quick, technical supporting forward who possessed great skill, Young got a move to Man United, where he won numerous trophies, and became one of the best in the league.

As he lost his pace, he started to play as more of a wing-back, and such was his ability to use both feet, the Englishman would play on both the left and right. As he reached his late 30s, and particularly after joining Everton, Young started to play as more of an out-and-out full-back, which he has done to great effect. A very clever footballer with impeccable technique, Young is one of the Premier League's most versatile players.

2 James Milner

Premier League Clubs Played For: Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton

The definition of versatile: James Milner has been an excellent servant for every team he has played for.

Bursting onto the scene with Leeds at 16 years old, and still playing at the highest level at 38 years old, Milner has played in various positions during his career, all to great effect. Initially a winger who could create and score chances, Milner then became more of a central player due to his work rate and comfort on the ball.

As he got older, Milner started to play at full-back, on either side. His selflessness and commitment to helping his team wherever he is needed is something every manager would like their players to have. A Premier League legend, who has consistently delivered in his career, he is one of the league's most versatile player of all time.

1 John O'Shea

Premier League Clubs Played For: Manchester United, Sunderland

John O'Shea boasts the unique honour of having played in every position for Manchester United at some point in his career. A centre-back by trade, the Irishman enjoyed the typical early education of being used in both full-back positions and defensive midfield, as is often the case for young defenders who aren't yet trusted to hold down more responsibility at centre-half. But Sir Alex Ferguson began using O'Shea as a spoiler in big games, meaning the United utility man was being called upon for all types of midfield roles, including playing on the left and right wings to shut down high-quality opponents.

During the 2007-08 season, an injury crisis saw Fergie give O'Shea the nod up front, taking to the opposite end of the pitch that he had equally unexpectedly filled in the previous season when a broken nose for Edwin van der Sar obliged him into emergency goalkeeper duties - saving a shot from national team-mate Robbie Keane. After leaving United for Sunderland, O'Shea's role became more regular as he captained the side from centre-half. Nonetheless, Fergie was perhaps the greatest manager of all time when it came to using his players wisely, and he knew exactly when and how to play O'Shea across the entire pitch.