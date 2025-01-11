Versatility might not be a quality that makes a player one of the best footballers in the world. Although it is perhaps not a quality that is not as respected as it should be in football. Players who can operate in a range of different positions can relieve managers’ headaches. This is very much the case if a team is hit by an injury crisis, or perhaps they want to play in a different formation.

Although there can be drawbacks to player versatility, as some might say, in becoming a jack of all trades, a player may not master one position. As a result, they may not be able to hold down a first-team place. However, as the following rankings of the 10 most versatile players in British football history show, the players with the best of these qualities never had a problem nailing down a place in the starting eleven. In some cases, they would be the first name on the team sheet.

10 Most Versatile Players in British Football History [Ranked] Rank Players Nation 1 James Milner England 2 Stuart Dallas Northern Ireland 3 Callum Paterson Scotland 4 John Stones England 5 Ryan Giggs Wales 6 John Charles Wales 7 Eric Dier England 8 Wayne Rooney England 9 Gareth Bale Wales 10 Phil Neville England

10 Phil Neville

Full-back, centre-back, centre-midfield

Early on in his career, Phil Neville endured some criticism. It was his late tackle that conceded a penalty against Romania which saw England go out of Euro 2000. At times, he was even thought of as one of the dullest players in Premier League history.

During that time, he tended to play as a full-back. But as he developed, he showed an ability to fit in elsewhere. He put in a Man-of-the-Match display for Manchester United in central midfield in 2004 that helped end Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. It's a game Neville remembers fondly:

"It was one of my best performances for United. I'd not played for two or three weeks before that, but because of injuries I got a big opportunity."

9 Gareth Bale

Left-back, wing-back, number 10, forward

Gareth Bale began life as an attacking full-back, but when we moved from Southampton to Spurs, he was such a fantastic athlete his role expanded. With phenomenal lung capacity, Bale could go on surging runs up and down the left. He was also accommodated in the number 10 position.

Then, after moving to Real Madrid, he often played in a more attacking role. His move further up the field was certainly justified. Bale’s instinctive overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final is regarded as one of the competition’s greatest-ever goals. Wales also very much relied on his goals, as he often played in a forward position for his country, who he led to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

8 Wayne Rooney

Striker, winger, attacking midfield, centre-midfield

As one of the top Premier League goal scorers of all time, Wayne Rooney is known for his goals. There is no doubt he was a great striker, who could score all manner of goals, but he had such ability he could play effectively in several positions.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was at Old Trafford, Rooney would sometimes play on the wing. Armed with great vision, he was a very good attacking midfield player too. While as he got a little older, he began playing in a more deep-lying quarter-back role for United. This highlighted his great range of passing.

7 Eric Dier

Midfield or defence

Eric Dier has had a varied career. An Englishman who grew up in Portugal, playing for Sporting Lisbon, before going to Spurs, Dier served his country well too. He scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out of the second-round game with Colombia at the 2018 World Cup.

During his career he has played in an array of positions. Having played often in midfield, Dier played exceptionally well for Bayern Munich as a defender. Talking prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Dier spoke about his versatility:

“I can play any position really in defence, I’ll play in goal if I have to – it’s a World Cup! I’ll take whatever chance I can get. I feel completely comfortable in any position in defence. I believe in myself to play anywhere.”

6 John Charles

Centre-forward, centre-back

John Charles is something of a mythic figure. He is without doubt one of Wales’s greatest-ever players. Known as the gentle giant, Charles was very adept at playing as both a striker and central defender. He was prolific for Swansea, Leeds and Juventus. In 1959, several hundred of those within football were asked to select their best Global XI. Charles was chosen at both centre-forward and centre-half.

In his five years in Italy, Juventus won Serie A three times. His striking partner at the club, was the 1962 Ballon d’Or winner Omar Sivori. Their chemistry was a huge reason Juventus were so successful.

5 Ryan Giggs

Winger on either side, centre-midfield, attacking midfielder, forward

Ryan Giggs enjoyed huge longevity during his 24-year career with Manchester United. The Welshman could play on either wing. As a younger player, that was very much the position he was associated with. Yet such was his football intelligence, he could play in any attacking position.

Towards the end of his career in his late thirties, he played effectively as a deep-lying midfielder. Teammates were always happy to see Giggs in the starting line-up, such was his ability to create goals. Giggs has the most assists in Premier League history. Quite an accomplishment given the company he keeps in that list.

4 John Stones

Centre-back, full-back, centre-midfield

John Stones has always been a very accomplished ball-playing centre-back. However, at times, he looked like one of the best midfielders in Europe when he stepped forward into the position during Manchester City’s treble-winning season of 2022/23.

Although still central on the pitch positionally, as well as technically, there is a great deal of difference between playing at the back than in midfield. When in midfield, particularly at Manchester City, players would be expected to look to receive the ball in tight and vulnerable areas.

Stones did this with ease. He put on a wonderful performance in the Champions League final win over Inter Milan to seal a historic treble. In doing so, he played in a position some thought he wasn’t capable of.

3 Callum Paterson

Utility Player

Callum Paterson is recognisable for his rugged, unshaven appearance and greying hair. He is seen very much as an all-out utility player. Able to play a full-back, striker or indeed as a midfield player, the Scottish international is nothing if not versatile.

He has become a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday over the last five years. Patterson was also part of the Cardiff City side that were promoted to the Premier League under Neil Warnock. The veteran manager spoke well of Patterson:

“I don't honestly know what I'd do without him. He's just a tremendous lad. He'll play anywhere for me, do anything. In the old fashioned days, we used to talk about players running through brick walls, but if I asked him to do that he probably would!"

2 Stuart Dallas

Winger, Midfield, full-back

Stuart Dallas was a real stalwart for both Leeds United and Northern Ireland. As a youngster, coming through the ranks at Brentford, he was seen as a winger. As time went by, the Northern Irishman blossomed into a fully fledged utility play. During his nine years playing for Leeds, Dallas played in midfield and at full-back.

He was an integral part in the Northern Ireland team that qualified for and played at Euro 2016. Amazingly, Dallas once played in four positions for Northern Ireland in just one game. In a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands at Windsor Park, he played at right-back, left midfield, centre midfield and left-back.

1 James Milner

Full-back, winger, centre-midfield

James Milner has had a wonderfully rich career. From his youthful beginning at Elland Road in a Leeds United jersey to his veteran status at Brighton. During this time, he has played with and against the best in the game, as he named his ultimate football 11. Milner has played right across midfield, on either flank, and all across the back line.

When winning the Premier League with Manchester City, he went to Liverpool. With an injury crisis at Anfield during the 2016/17 season, it led Jurgen Klopp to ask Milner if he wanted to player either left or right back. Milner freely admits, he wasn’t thrilled at first to be playing there:

“That’s like asking which one of these guys do you want to spend a night with your missus?!”

Milner was professional about it though, later becoming statistically the best full-back in Europe. Milner was always somebody Liverpool and Manchester City wanted in the team, wherever he played.