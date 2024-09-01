Key Takeaways NBC's acquisition of NBA rights in 1990 led to unprecedented growth in the sport's popularity.

Key games like the '98 Finals helped boost the NBA's television ratings over decades.

Memorable games include Jordan's "Flu Game" and Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, shaping NBA history.

Since its inception on North American television in 1962 on NBC, NBA television has come a long way. After shuffling between networks, the NBA landed on CBS, which claimed national rights in 1973. However, the games were shown on tape delay. Ratings began to take a hit due to the rise in the public perception of drug use among league players. During that time, there was also a lack of marquee players in the NBA.

After the NBA merged with the ABA in 1976, the league acquired stars like "Dr. J" Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and David Thompson. Still, it didn't help the tremendous ratings downslide the league was experiencing. What began to turn things around for the league was Magic Johnson and Larry Bird coming into the league in the 1979-80 season. By the 1982 NBA Finals, tape delays were no longer an issue.

NBC took over the broadcast rights for the NBA in 1990 from CBS. With this partnership, the game's popularity rose to unprecedented heights, well beyond the ratings of Bird and Magic in the 1980s. We later saw TNT, ABC, and ESPN take over media rights in the early 2000s. Then, on July 24, 2024, the league announced an 11-year media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and NBC that will start in the 2025-26 season and go through the 2035-36 NBA season.

With decades worth of memorable TV moments, five games have drawn attention like no other. Here are the five most-watched NBA games in history.

1 Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

35.9 million viewers

Coming into Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, the Bulls were set to face a Jazz team that stunned them at home the game before making it a 3-2 series. Even with the Bulls looking to close things out on the road in Utah, they knew it wasn't going to be an easy task.

When the Bulls arrived at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City for the game, Pippen, a star for the Bulls, was suffering from a back injury from a previous game, his status before tipoff was largely unknown.

The two-time defending champion Bulls would have to depend on Michael Jordan's heroics once more to win against a tough Jazz team. In true Jordan fashion, he started off by scoring 23 points in the first half just to stay within striking distance against Utah. Throughout the game, Jordan gave his all to give the Bulls a chance to come away with the win.

Late in the game, after Jordan sunk two free-throws to tie it up at 83, Jazz guard John Stockton hit a wide-open three-pointer to give the Jazz a three-point lead with 41.9 left in the game. Jordan then made a layup to bring the Bulls within one. On the next play, Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone of the Jazz and dribbled the ball down the court in the game's final seconds. Then, after a crossover and slight push-off to Bryon Russell of the Jazz, Jordan hit a 20-foot jumper to give the Bulls an 87-86 lead with 5.2 seconds left. Stockton later missed the potential game-winner, and the Bulls completed their second three-peat of the 1990s. This was their sixth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

MJ was magnificent in that game. He led the Bulls with 45 points, hit the game-winner that will forever be one of his most iconic plays, and became a six-time NBA Finals MVP.

This game marked the end of the Bulls' era of dominance in the NBA, which brought with it some of the most-watched games, even to this day.

2 Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals

32.1 million viewers

The 1993 NBA Finals featured two league powerhouses at the time: the Bulls and Phoenix Suns . The Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, were two-time defending NBA champions and were looking to become the first team to three-peat since the 1960s Boston Celtics teams. The Suns, led by Charles Barkley , the league MVP of the 1992-93 season, finished the regular season with the best record at 62-20.

Game 6 took place in Phoenix at the America West Arena, and the Suns were looking to hold homecourt advantage. The Bulls had something to say about that. After getting off to a great start and leading throughout that game, the Bulls struggled in the fourth and gave up a double-digit lead to the Suns. With the Bulls down two in the game's final seconds, the game plan for the Suns was to double-team any Bulls player who touched the ball.

However, as the Suns doubled Bulls forward Horace Grant, he fired a pass to John Paxson, who was wide open behind the three-point line. Paxon nailed it, giving Chicago a 99-98 lead with just under four seconds left in the game. He became the only Bull to score in the fourth quarter besides Jordan.

Grant later blocked a three-point attempt by Suns guard Kevin Johnson to secure a win and third consecutive NBA title.

In that Finals, Jordan averaged a record 41.0 points per game and became the first player to win three straight Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP awards. He also became the second player of all time to win the award three times ( Magic Johnson was the first).

3 Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

31.02 million viewers

Going into this memorable game seven at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, the Golden State Warriors , led by Stephen Curry , had gotten off to a 3-1 series lead against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers until the Cavs came storming back in the series. This set the stage for what was an incredible game seven showdown in front of the Warriors home crowd. This was the first time the NBA Finals went to a Game 7 since 2014.

This up-and-down game saw 21 lead changes and 11 ties throughout the contest. The fourth quarter was low-scoring as both teams locked in defensively and wouldn't give the other team an inch. At the 1:52 mark, after both teams had been tied at 89 for over three minutes, it looked as if the Warrior's Iguodala was going to finish a give-and-go play with Curry for an easy layup when LeBron, out of nowhere, came up with one of his patented chase-down blocks.

Then, with just under a minute left, with both teams still tied, Cavs guard Kyrie Irving hit a step-back three-pointer on Curry to give the Cavs the lead, and they never looked back. The Cavs beat the Warriors 93-89 to seal the deal and bring an NBA title to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In that series, not only was it a legacy game for LeBron James, but it was the first time in NBA history a team came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA finals. In addition, the Cavs became the first team since the 1999 San Antonio Spurs to clinch every playoff series on the road. They also became the first team to win a Finals Game 7 on the road since the Washington Bullets in 1978.

Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals also received the ESPY award that year for Best Game.

4 Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals

31 million viewers

What is famously known as the Michael Jordan "Flu game" was watched by fans all over the country. At the start of Game 5, it was reported that Jordan had been ill since the night before. It was said that he spent that evening and the day of the game with flu-like symptoms of nausea, vomiting, shaking, and profuse sweating. His trainer said Jordan spent most of the day curled up in a fetal position and was very dehydrated.

According to Jordan's trainers, they insisted that he not try to play in the game. However, the Jazz, perfect at home in the postseason until then, had a chance to take a series lead (3-2) if they could pull off the win against Chicago.

Jordan spent the entire game looking exhausted, especially when there was a break in a play, or he was on the bench. The Jazz took advantage of the situation early, getting out to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. However, Jordan continually gave it his all and kept his team afloat. By the end of the second quarter, he had scored 17 points in the quarter and got the lead down to four.

Late in the game, as the teams were tied at 85, Scottie Pippen made a pass to a wide-open Jordan, who nailed a three from beyond the arc to give Chicago an 88-85 lead with 25 seconds left. Then, after a score from Jazz center Greg Ostertag, the Bulls inbounded the ball, but the Jazz failed to foul, and the Bulls passed the ball around like a hot potato and ended the play with a dunk to go back up three. After the play, the Jazz called time out, and Jordan fell into the arms of Pippen, who helped carry him over to the Bulls bench.

"This was a heroic effort, one to add to the collection of efforts that make up his legend.” -Phil Jackson

As Jordan sat there, he covered his head with a towel as his head was bent over while Pippen rubbed his shoulders. Chicago would go on to win the game by two. Jordan finished this pivotal yet historic game with 38 points, seven boards, five assists, and three steals in 44 minutes of play while visibly sick. It doesn't get any more heroic than that.

5 Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals

30.6 million viewers

The 1998 NBA Finals was Michael Jordan 's last season with the Chicago Bulls would be intact. Fans were glued to their TV sets, hoping to catch memorable moments of a dynasty beloved by spectators all over the world.

Game 5 of the Finals took place in Chicago. The Bulls were one game away from winning the series, hoping to send the Utah Jazz home for the second straight year.

However, Karl Malone put up a 39-point performance. In true superstar fashion, Malone punished the Bulls with his patented scoop shots in the post and turnaround fadeaways. Fans were on their feet the Bulls were down two points with 0.8 seconds to go, and Jordan had the ball in his hands for the final shot. Unfortunately for Bulls fans, that 26-foot fadeaway three-pointer air-balled, and the series returned to Utah for Game 6.

That evening, the media raved about how relentlessly Malone led his team to a narrow victory over the Bulls 83-81 and spoiled a possible championship celebration in Chicago.