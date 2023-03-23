Written by Toby Wilding...

After more than four months away, MotoGP finally returns to action this weekend, as the 2023 season gets underway at Portimao in Portugal.

With the last year providing almost as much drama off the track - with one factory withdrawing, teams switching from one manufacturer to another and the inevitable raft of rider changes between teams - as there was on it, there are many with the paddock heading into pastures new this weekend.

That will of course, tee up some fascinating subplots for the next few months, and you can be almost certain that some of those changes are going to work better than others.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the position that all 22 riders set to compete for this year's MotoGP World Title find themselves in ahead of the start of the new campaign, starting here with the six riders factory riders who will be most expected to challenge for the Championship this...

Pecco Bagnaia (Factory Ducati)

It seems fitting that we start this list with the World Champion, Pecco Bagnaia, who claimed his first MotoGP title last year after seven race wins, including five of the last ten.

The Italian did admit previously that he is not the strongest rider on the grid, and with Fabio Quartaro suggesting he is seeing signs of improvement from his Yamaha, Marc Marquez now fully fit, and Bagnaia himself paired with a new teammate in Enea Bastianini who will be brimming with confidence and unlikely to hold back after several race wins on a satellite Ducati last year, holding onto the title could be harder than winning it for the 26-year-old.

Even so, while he may not consider himself the best, there won't be anyone who doesn't consider him one of the top riders on the grid, and with his factory Ducati, he does look to be on the best bike still, so it would be a surprise not to see him in contention for another title at the very least.

Enea Bastianini (Factory Ducati)

Having Bastianini join Bagnaia in Ducati's top team will no doubt be something of a dream for the Italian company: to have two of their own countrymen who can genuinely challenge for this title, doing so on their own bikes.

Indeed, there is no doubt that the 25-year-old Bastianini has to be considered a contender this season, after he produced four races wins on a third-tier Ducati last year, with some stunning performances to charge through a field of more established riders on - in theory - better machines to stand on that top step of the podium.

Given he is now working in an even stronger environment, you imagine he is going to be even more competitive this time around, and with his performances last season showing he holds no regard for reputation - least of all that of his new teammate - expect fireworks from Bastianini in the next few months.

Fabio Quartararo (Factory Yamaha)

Defending champion Quartararo was forced to relinquish his crown at the end of last season, following a hugely frustrating second half of the year that saw a commanding lead in the title race slip agonisingly away.

The Frenchman will now be desperate to reclaim his title back, although much of that may depend on what progress Yamaha can make in terms of developing the bike they give him, with Ducati's superior strength in that respect becoming increasingly evident last season.

However, the fact there are eight bikes on the grid for Ducati compared to just two for Yamaha is unlikely to make that easy for Quartararo and his team, and his concerns over the ability of his bike to adapt to the fresh tyres in pre-season testing feels a major concern, given their importance in Qualifying sessions that, from this year, count for both sprint races and the weekend's main GP race. Even so, Quartararo's remarkable and spectacular talent means you can never fully rule him out.

Franco Morbidelli (Factory Yamaha)

There won't be many riders on the MotoGP under as much pressure this season as Franco Morbidelli, whose three race wins and runners up spot in the final 2020 standings now feel much longer ago than they really ought.

While a knee injury may have hampered the mid-part of his 2021 season, it feels as though that is hard to use as justification for his return of just two top ten finishes (a seventh and a tenth) in 20 races last season, when you consider the ability he has previously shown he does possess.

Given he is the only other Yamaha on the grid, there will therefore be a need for him to step up this season in terms of providing support for Quartararo, both by mixing it with those other contenders, and providing data that is of a standard that makes it useful for developing the bike. If he does not do that, then with his contract at Yamaha expiring at the end of this season, you feel he will be facing a very uncertain future indeed.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Factory Honda)

This feels like an absolutely huge season for Marc Marquez, as he starts the year with a chance to complete a full season injury free for the first time since he lifted the most recent of his six MotoGP world titles back in 2019.

Since then, the Spaniard has, almost without notice, become one of the veterans on the grid, turning 30 in the lead-up to this season, while the rapid rise of Ducati also means he is no longer on the strongest bike in the paddock, all of which feels like it puts plenty of pressure on him, particularly when you consider there are growing questions about how much more his body can take after the immense punishment it has endured with the crashes he has suffered in recent years.

Despite all that, Marquez has shown even during the injury clouded past couple of years that he can still stand on podiums and even win races, and if he can now combine that with a season's worth of consistent fitness, the ability he previously showed, means you cannot rule out a return to title contention at the very least, just yet.

Joan Mir (Repsol Factory Honda)

With a seat being vacated in the Repsol Honda team for this season, and his Suzuki team pulling out of the series last year, there never seemed to be any doubt in anybody's mind that 2020 World Champion Mir would be in this team for 2023.

However, it is worth noting that Mir still only has one race win in MotoGP to his name, while he has only even stood on a podium in the class on six occasions in the two seasons since he lifted his world title, none of which came in the 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has never really been viewed as the most aggressive of riders, meaning you do wonder quite how well he will actually suit the style of the more powerful Honda in comparison to the Suzuki he has ridden throughout his career so far. As a result, it does feel as though Mir, even though he is just starting with a new team, has a lot to prove this year.