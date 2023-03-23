Written by Toby Wilding...

After more than four months away, MotoGP finally returns to action this weekend, as the 2023 season gets underway at Portimao in Portugal.

With the last year providing almost as much drama off the track - with one factory withdrawing, teams switching from one manufacturer to another and the inevitable raft of rider changes between teams - as there was on it, there are many with the paddock heading into pastures new this weekend.

That will of course, tee up some fascinating subplots for the next few months, and you can be almost certain that some of those changes are going to work better than others.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the position that all 22 riders set to compete for this year's MotoGP World Title find themselves in ahead of the start of the new campaign, and here the focus is on the remaining four riders yet to be covered, who like the teams they are riding for, are embarking on new eras this season.

Pol Espargaro (Tech3 GasGas Racing)

After two years running in the Moto3 class, GasGas make the step up to MotoGP this year, running bikes produced by KTM, the factory who own the Spanish manufacturer.

Leading their charge will be Pol Espargaro, who despite coming into this project on the back of a challenging and underwhelming two year spell with Repsol Honda, could still be a good fit for this new project, given his vast experience in MotoGP, riding for three different factories, and starting over 150 races at this level since 2014.

Indeed, with this project being run by the Tech3 team that the Spaniard enjoyed an impressive start to his MotoGP career while on a Yamaha between 2014 and 2016, the fact he will now be reuniting with some familiar faces, not least influential and amiable team boss Herve Poncharal, means you do feel this could be a suitable landing spot for the 31-year-old.

Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GasGas Racing)

Alongside the experience of Espargaro in this new venture for this season, will be a new face to this level of racing, in the form of Augusto Fernandez.

The 2022 Moto2 World Champion makes the step up to MotoGP for this year, where he is set to be the only rookie on the grid in the Premier Class during the current campaign. That could help him in terms of reducing expectations against more experienced and established riders, but it also provides the challenge of going into each race, without something of a benchmark to compare himself to.

Even so, the Spaniard showed in claiming his first world title last year that he can cope well under pressure, and with a raft of experience around him in his new team, the 25-year-old may be well set to adapt to this step up.

Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia)

After making their MotoGP debut with Yamaha in what proved to be a somewhat disappointing campaign in 2022, the RNF Team switch to Aprilia bikes for 2023, and in Miguel Oliveira, they have a solid rider to lead their charge.

The Portuguese rider makes the step over from KTM's Factory team, having seemingly been unimpressed with their offer of a spot in their satellite team for this season, so it is a coup for another satellite outfit such as RNF to secure his services for a number of reasons.

Oliveira is a rider who has shown across his four seasons in MotoGP that he is capable of winning silverware, with five wins and seven podiums in total to his name. Add in the fact he may feel he has a point to prove after this switch for 2023, and the 28-year-old may well be one to keep an eye on in the next few months, particularly in the wet conditions that he often performs well in.

Raul Fernandez (RNF Aprilia)

Another refugee from KTM making his way over to the RNF team for 2023 - this time from their satellite squad - is Raul Fernandez.

Having stepped up from Moto2 as runner up in the intermediate class last year, the Spaniard endured a difficult rookie campaign in MotoGP, not least given he didn't want to be in KTM colours, the Austrian factory having triggered a clause in his contract to ensure he made the move with them, despite his desire to move to RNF while they were with Yamaha.

But after claiming just 14 points in 18 races with KTM last year, the 22-year-old does now get his chance with the RNF team - albeit on an Aprilia rather than a Yamaha - so you feel he must now deliver results, to prove that his desire to make this particular move, was indeed justified.