After more than four months away, MotoGP finally returns to action this weekend, as the 2023 season gets underway at Portimao in Portugal.

With the last year providing almost as much drama off the track - with one factory withdrawing, teams switching from one manufacturer to another and the inevitable raft of rider changes between teams - as there was on it, there are many with the paddock heading into pastures new this weekend.

That will of course, tee up some fascinating subplots for the next few months, and you can be almost certain that some of those changes are going to work better than others.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the position that all 22 riders set to compete for this year's MotoGP World Title find themselves in ahead of the start of the new campaign, and here the focus is on six riders who will have their eyes on success in a number of races this season, and maybe even an outside shot at the title.

Aleix Espargaro (Factory Aprilia)

Even though he has been a MotoGP rider in all but one of the last 14 seasons, the 2022 campaign still felt like a breakthrough year for Aleix Espargaro.

Not only did he pick up his, and Aprilia's, first Premier Class race win with victory in Argentina, as well as claiming six of the eight podiums he has ever had in MotoGP, but this was also the first time the 33-year-old was ever considered a genuine contender for a world title, meaning expectations should be even higher going into 2023.

However, given his success last season means Aprilia no longer benefit from the technical and testing concessions they were allowed over the other factories, and with the last minute surgery on an arm pump issue he has been forced to undergo, his task has also got harder, though he should at least have plenty of confidence in his own abilities after 2022.

Maverick Vinales (Factory Aprilia)

With a 125cc world title and nine MotoGP race wins with other teams to his name, not to mention the fact he is five years younger, there is an argument that of their riders, Vinales is Aprilia's best bet for silverware in the years to come.

In the past, Vinales' struggles to cope in challenging environments have arguably cost him when it comes to really maintaining a year-long title push with Yamaha in particular, but there were signs last season in particular, that in Aprilia, he has found a team where he can truly settle and return to his best.

Indeed, his rides to podium finishes with the Italian factory last season served as a reminder of his ability, and did seem to suggest that if he continues to build on that, he could soon join the select group of riders to win MotoGP races on three different bikes, previously doing so with Suzuki and Yamaha.

Jack Miller (Red Bull Factory KTM)

After five straight seasons with Ducati, Miller heads for pastures new in 2023, linking up with KTM on a two-year deal, with the hope of being the rider to take them forward as a competitor in the sport.

He was a regular contender for wins and podiums throughout much of his time with Ducati, even emerging as an outside bet for the title in recent seasons, although with KTM seemingly taking a step backwards in terms of their ability to compete last season, that could be a challenge for the popular and likeable Australian.

Even so, the application that Miller approaches everything with means you feel that if anyone can turn this around, he can, and after past successes with Honda and Ducati, the 28-year-old will also have his eyes on joining that club of riders with MotoGP races with three different factories.

Brad Binder (Red Bull Factory KTM)

While his third season in the Premier Class in 2022 may not have brought about the solitary race win his previous two seasons in MotoGP had, it did feel like a step forward for Binder regardless of that.

Three second place finishes meant the South African actually claimed more podiums last year, than in the rest of his MotoGP career combined, and he was an even more regular presence in the top eight of races, suggesting he is starting to become a more consistent performer at this level.

That was made all the more impressive by the fact it came amid those struggles KTM appeared to be enduring, and given their similar, all-in styles, Binder and new teammate Miller have the potential to bring the best out of each other, this could prove to be another productive year for the 27-year-old.

Alex Rins (LCR Honda)

Like his fellow former Suzuki teammate Joan Mir, Rins has also headed to Honda following his old team's departure from the sport at the end of last season, albeit he has been forced to settle for a satellite bike, rather than a factory one.

While he may not have a MotoGP world title under his belt like Mir does, throughout his time in MotoGP, he has still been a consistent contender for podiums and indeed race wins, arguably more so than his old teammate, while it may also be argued that Rins does have more of the grind in him that may be needed to get the most out of an aggressive Honda.

Should all that come to fruition, then it may turn out that in securing the services of Rins, the ever popular LCR team will have pulled off one of the signings of the 2023 MotoGP season, as they aim to remain a competitive force.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda)

You get the feeling there aren't many riders, if any, coming into the 2023 season under as much pressure when it comes to retaining their place on the grid with their current team, as Takaaki Nakagami.

In five years in MotoGP up until now, the 31-year-old is yet to finish on the podium once, in an LCR team that others have shown is capable of winning races, let alone claiming top three finishes. Meanwhile, some of his risky passes that have led to collisions with other riders - not least the pile up he caused in the first corner at Catalunya last year - have also added to the scrutiny on his shoulders.

There is a sense that the desire of both Honda and series organisers Dorna to have a Japanese rider on the grid has helped Nakagami retain his spot in the Premier class recently. But if Ai Ogura can back up his runners-up spot in the Moto2 standings from last season, Nakagami may not be needed for that for much longer, further increasing his need for results.