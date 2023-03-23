Written by Toby Wilding...

After more than four months away, MotoGP finally returns to action this weekend, as the 2023 season gets underway at Portimao in Portugal.

With the last year providing almost as much drama off the track - with one factory withdrawing, teams switching from one manufacturer to another and the inevitable raft of rider changes between teams - as there was on it, there are many with the paddock heading into pastures new this weekend.

That will of course, tee up some fascinating subplots for the next few months, and you can be almost certain that some of those changes are going to work better than others.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the position that all 22 riders set to compete for this year's MotoGP World Title find themselves in ahead of the start of the new campaign, and here the focus is on the six riders who will be competing on the raft of satellite Ducati bikes, making up a significant portion of the grid again this season.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati)

You get the sense that there won't be many riders on the MotoGP grid who feel they have as much to prove in 2023 as Jorge Martin does.

The lead rider in Ducati's second-tier Pramac Team, the Spaniard has seemingly been the heir apparent to the factory spot alongside Pecco Bagnaia this season, only to be leapfrogged into that role by Enea Bastianini after his outstanding 2022 campaign, so Martin now has to earn that chance at a potential title winning bike all over again.

To do that, he is not only going to have to add to the one win - at the Ducati favouring Austrian Red Bull Ring in 2021 - he has in two years in MotoGP, but also cut out the recurring errors that have seen him crash out of some promising positions, which will have contributed to questions being raised about whether he was the right man for that factory opportunity.

Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati)

Zarco will be entering his seventh season as a MotoGP rider this year, and once again, many will be asking if this is the year he finallly breaks his duck.

No rider in the history of the series has finished a race on the podium more times than the Frenchman (15), without actually winning one. There have been a number of near misses in that period, which combined with the fact he is on a bike many others have shown is capable of taking its rider to the step, means you feel one must surely come eventually.

Indeed, given he will be 33 by the end of this season, when his current contract with the team is also due to come an end, you do wonder whether the fact that time may be running out for him, may prompt Zarco to go harder than ever in races, to ensure he does get that monkey off his back before it is too late.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

Despite his 2019 Moto2 world title, Alex Marquez never managed to get close to replicating brother Marc's form in MotoGP on a Honda in his three years with the factory, with just two podiums in that time.

As a result, it was no huge surprise to see the two parties part ways at the end of last season, although Marquez' switch to Ducati's Gresini team did raise a few eyebrows. The Spaniard though, is under no illusions as to the pressure he is under, admitting recently that with a just a one-year deal, he has to produce results right from race one.

Even so, the fact he is working in a team that enjoyed so much success last year with Bastianini, and after a pre-season that has appears to have given him so much confidence, there are reasons for him to head to Portugal, with a fair amount of optimism.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati)

While things went so well for Bastianini in this team last year, 2022 was more of a learning curve for Di Giannantonio in his first year competing at MotoGP level.

Even so, there were certainly signs of promise shown by the Italian, not least with the pole position he secured at his home GP at Mugello, and given he now has that year of experience under his belt, and the knowledge of what this bike can do, he will be aiming for much more of that in the coming campaign.

Indeed, with the pressure certain other riders are under this year, the 24-year-old will be aware of the fact that success for him here could open up even more opportunities for him, while by contrast, he will know things can fall away quickly even for promising young riders such as himself if they do not go well, so there is plenty of incentive for him to delive in 2023.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati)

After two years competing at the very top end of the Moto2 grid, Marco Bezzecchi enjoyed an excellent rookie campaign in MotoGP in 2022.

The 24-year-old picked up both a pole position and a podium finish in his debut campaign in the Premier class, and perhaps more encouragingly than that, he did consistently look as though he had the speed and ability to compete for more silverware, eventually claiming the most points of the five rookies competing in MotoGP last year by a considerable margin.

It was therefore little surprise to see the Italian sign a new two-year deal with the VR46 Racing Team towards the back end of last season, meaning he now has the time and foundations to build on the promise of last year, and Ducati's strong pre-season will give him even more confidence he can indeed back that up.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati)

For much of his career so far, you get the feeling that Marini has had the pressure of being the half brother of nine-time World Champion - and many people's GOAT in MotoGP - Valentino Rossi, hanging over him.

However, last season did seem to suggest he is starting to move away from that association, to become a genuine contender in his own right, several times coming close to a first podium in the class, a duck you feel he should now be looking to break this season, given the progress he and Ducati have continued to make since then.

Indeed, if he was to do that for Ducati in a team owned by his sibling - whose own spell riding with the Italian factory was just about the only blot on his otherwise stellar career record - it does feel as though it would be something of a fairytale next chapter in the story of all those involved.