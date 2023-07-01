The summer transfer market is in full swing and the Premier League's top clubs have been active.

Liverpool have been active after a poor 22/23 campaign.

They have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and appear to be on the verge of announcing their second signing of the summer.

The Reds have triggered Domink Szoboszlai's £60m release clause and he is set to travel to Merseyside for a medical.

He isn't the only talented attacking midfielder to be on the move.

Tottenham Hotspur have splashed the cash, paying Leicester City £40m for James Maddison's services.

Kai Havertz recently made the £65m across London from Chelsea to Arsenal.

While it seems only a matter of time until Manchester United announce the signing of Mason Mount in a £60m move from Chelsea.

The four players play in similar positions and cost similar amounts. But who had the better 22/23 season?

Squawka have looked at the statistics each of the four players compiled in the league last season and compared them. They have listed 30 different categories and each of them has been sorted per 90 minutes.

View their findings below...

Kai Havertz, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Domink Szoboszlai's stats from 22/23 compared

It appears Liverpool have a lot to be excited about.

Szoboszlai emerges victorious in 14 of the 30 categories.

Among the categories he comes out on top in include chances created (2.7 per 90), pass accuracy (83%), through balls attempts (0.7 per 90), take on success (57.45%) and interceptions (0.7 per 90).

The 22-year-old has thrived in the Bundesliga and Liverpool will be hoping he has similar success in the Premier League.

Tottenham new boy Maddison comes out on top in eight categories, including goals (0.4 per 90) and assists (0.4 per 90), while Havertz also leads eight of the categories, including aerials duels won (2.8 per 90) and shots on target (1.2 per 90).

Mount had the toughest campaign of his career in 22/23 and that is emphasised by the statistics.

The Man Utd bound midfielder is a fantastic footballer but does not lead any of the 30 categories.

United will be hoping that the 24-year-old can rediscover his form and thrive under Erik ten Hag's guidance.

Time will tell which of the four players has the most success for their new club.