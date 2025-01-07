Jose Mourinho has unleashed a fierce condemnation of referees in Turkey, with Fenerbahce now contemplating a boycott of the Turkish Cup in protest. The unapologetic tactician has been vocal in his criticism of Turkish football since his arrival last summer, and despite his team’s 2-1 victory over Hatayspor, he took his grievances with the country’s officiating to a whole new level to stoke up the rhetoric of scandal.

Goztepe felt so unfairly treated by refereeing decisions that the club issued a statement after Saturday's match, requesting for a "temporary foreign referee system to be established immediately", adding "we want a League of Deserved Winners". With some speculating that Turkey's second-placed side could opt for a boycott, the manager waded in on the ordeal, too.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has never been one to bite his tongue, as evidenced by his recent verbal sparring match with Pep Guardiola over Manchester City's legal battles. This time, however, the 61-year-old appears more relentless than ever in his quest for answers. With unwavering determination, he’s turned the spotlight not just on referees, but on journalists across the Eurasian nation, holding up a mirror to urge them to confront the issues they’ve conveniently swept under the rug.

Jose Mourinho Unleashes Almighty Rant

The 61-year-old isn't prepared to put this one to bed anytime soon

"Everybody was saying the same thing, scandal, scandal. I learned a new word [in Turkish]," he remarked, as per ESPN. "I think some of you [media] like it. Even the winners like it, which is the worst thing of all. Because to win at any cost and to win in this way is the worst thing."

The Portuguese coach said he is alarmed by what he called "a system" in the domestic league that is deeply ingrained. "In terms of the feeling of something that is toxic, we feel [it], obviously, we feel," Mourinho added.

"After 25 years as a coach and 35 in football, 10 as an assistant, I've never seen anything like this. It has a dimension that goes above anything that can be understandable. I don't think this is a situation that a single club, fighting, is going to destroy a system that is very strong and that is in place.

"This is the league where I work, it's going to be my league hopefully for two years minimum. But this is your league. This is the league of every kid that loves football, that dreams of being a football player ... If you are happy with this status quo, then be happy. I don't think it's something that a club individually can resolve."

Mourinho, who took charge of Fenerbahce in the summer with the goal of ending their decade-long wait for a league title, also didn’t hold back in criticising the refereeing during his team’s recent matches. "In the last two matches, we are speaking about five red cards that [should have been shown] against our opponents," he said. "The opposition know how they can play against us and our players feel it."

Fenerbahce currently trail Galatasaray by eight points at the top of the Super Lig. "We can only work hard like we do," Mourinho continued. "To close the gap we need to win matches and we need the leaders to lose points. I think we are going to win matches, and we are going to be better than we are now. But how are they [Galatasaray] going to lose points, that is the question, how?"