UEFA are set to create a brand new 'football parliament' in order establish 'an independent voice on all matters' related to the game - and the list of names that they have already signed up shows they mean business.
The 20-man advisory board is to be made up of both players and managers with European football's governing body keen to tap into their wealth of knowledge to 'help protect the future of football'.
The unprecedented concept, which was first reported by MARCA, will see the group gather to address 'fundamental issues in the sport, such as the rules of the game, refereeing, UEFA competitions, tactics and player welfare'.
Their first-ever meeting will take place on April 24 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Who are the founding members of UEFA's 'football parliament' and how were they selected?
The board will be chaired by AC Milan and Croatia legend Zvonimir Boban, with Roberto Rosetti - UEFA's chief refereeing officer - acting as his assistant.
In addition, 20 other highly-respected names have been confirmed as members.
UEFA have set some pretty strict criteria when it comes to the individuals they have invited to be part of the project.
Keen to ensure that those involved have achieved 'outstanding success' within the sport and command 'global respect', UEFA require that members have either 'won a significant trophy' or 'made more than 100 international appearances' for their country.
You can check out the full list of founding members below.
The first 20 members of UEFA's 'football parliament
Jose Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Zinedine Zidane
Paolo Maldini
Fabio Capello
Javier Zanetti
Luis Figo
Philipp Lahm
Ronald Koeman
Gareth Southgate
Rio Ferdinand
Michael Laudrup
Rafa Benítez
Roberto Martinez
Predrag Mijatovic
Jurgen Klinsmann
Rudi Voller
Petr Cech
Juan Mata
Robbie Keane
The number of Champions League trophies among that lot is absolutely outrageous. But, yes, we think Robbie Keane looks a little out of place too!
What prompted UEFA to set up their new 'football parliament'?
While it's never a bad idea to ask for the opinions of some of the greatest names in the history of the game, the Daily Mail suggests that the new committee has been set up partially as a response to the European Super League, whose backers have claimed that 'football is on the brink of the abyss'.
If given a proper opportunity, it's tough to see how a collective of the minds mentioned above will not have a positive influence on football as a whole.
Governing bodies are often accused of being out of touch with the game they oversee. With that in mind, UEFA should be applauded for making a genuine effort to consult with those who have hands-on experience of the sport.
It remains to be seen how effective the plans will be in practice. However, judging by the list of those who have signed up, there's definite cause for fans to be optimistic.