UEFA are set to create a brand new 'football parliament' in order establish 'an independent voice on all matters' related to the game - and the list of names that they have already signed up shows they mean business.

The 20-man advisory board is to be made up of both players and managers with European football's governing body keen to tap into their wealth of knowledge to 'help protect the future of football'.

The unprecedented concept, which was first reported by MARCA, will see the group gather to address 'fundamental issues in the sport, such as the rules of the game, refereeing, UEFA competitions, tactics and player welfare'.

Their first-ever meeting will take place on April 24 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The board will be chaired by AC Milan and Croatia legend Zvonimir Boban, with Roberto Rosetti - UEFA's chief refereeing officer - acting as his assistant.

In addition, 20 other highly-respected names have been confirmed as members.

UEFA have set some pretty strict criteria when it comes to the individuals they have invited to be part of the project.

Keen to ensure that those involved have achieved 'outstanding success' within the sport and command 'global respect', UEFA require that members have either 'won a significant trophy' or 'made more than 100 international appearances' for their country.

You can check out the full list of founding members below.

Jose Mourinho

Carlo Ancelotti

Zinedine Zidane

Paolo Maldini

Fabio Capello

Javier Zanetti

Luis Figo

Philipp Lahm

Ronald Koeman

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate poses in front of the tunnel as he is unveiled as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on December 1, 2016 in London, England

Rio Ferdinand

Michael Laudrup

Rafa Benítez

Roberto Martinez

Predrag Mijatovic

Jurgen Klinsmann

Rudi Voller

Petr Cech

Juan Mata

Robbie Keane

The number of Champions League trophies among that lot is absolutely outrageous. But, yes, we think Robbie Keane looks a little out of place too!

While it's never a bad idea to ask for the opinions of some of the greatest names in the history of the game, the Daily Mail suggests that the new committee has been set up partially as a response to the European Super League, whose backers have claimed that 'football is on the brink of the abyss'.

If given a proper opportunity, it's tough to see how a collective of the minds mentioned above will not have a positive influence on football as a whole.

Governing bodies are often accused of being out of touch with the game they oversee. With that in mind, UEFA should be applauded for making a genuine effort to consult with those who have hands-on experience of the sport.

It remains to be seen how effective the plans will be in practice. However, judging by the list of those who have signed up, there's definite cause for fans to be optimistic.