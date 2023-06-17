Everton 'appreciate' Moussa Dembele, but it's an open race, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The French striker's contract at Lyon expires at the end of the month.

Everton transfer news - Moussa Dembele

Dembele has endured a difficult season, with Lyon opting to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette last summer.

The former Arsenal forward led the line in Ligue 1 for the majority of the campaign, scoring 27 goals, as per FBref.

This meant that Dembele was restricted to just eight league starts, and he's now set to leave the club with his contract expiring.

Reports in France have suggested that Dembele is on Everton's list for the summer transfer window.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once described the 26-year-old as 'exceptional' after he scored twice against the Premier League side whilst playing for Celtic.

Despite his difficult term with Lyon, Dembele proved he knows where the back of the net is during the previous season.

Dembele scored 21 league goals in just 21 starts in Ligue 1 during the 2021/2022 campaign.

It won't be the first time Dembele has played in the Premier League, having played twice for Fulham in the competition, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Dembele?

Romano has suggested that Dembele is a player appreciated by Everton and is an option this summer.

However, they will face some competition to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, they appreciate Dembele, but also Galatasaray and some Italian clubs. It's a very open race. I think he will take some time before deciding on this deal for Dembele.

"It's true, they appreciate the player. They already wanted him last summer, so it's an option, yes."

Would Dembele be a good signing for Everton?

The Toffees have been involved in two relegation battles in a row in England's top flight, and scoring goals has been a struggle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled immensely with injuries, with Neal Maupay, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, failing to live up to expectations.

Dembele has proven that he knows how to score goals and on a free transfer, it's a bit of a no-brainer for the Merseyside club.

The Frenchman may be lacking in match fitness after a year of struggles, but that'll be no issue for Sean Dyche who is known for having his players working hard.

With a full pre-season under the former Burnley manager, it could be a smart signing for Everton.