Aston Villa have enjoyed an impressive resurgence under Unai Emery, and presenter HLTCO has given his verdict on one particular player, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have acted fast in the summer transfer window as they look to build on an excellent season.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Moussa Diaby are the first three players to arrive through the door at Villa Park.

After qualifying for European football last season, Emery and his recruitment team knew a deeper squad was required in order to deal with the fixture schedule of modern football for clubs competing in Europe.

Although the Villans have made some smart signings so far, they don't appear to be stopping there in the transfer market.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Villa to slow down and they will continue to search for reinforcements this summer.

Villa have always been a huge club, but having European football at Villa Park now makes them an even more attractive prospect for potential signings.

The way Emery transformed the side last season and the project currently being built gives players a massive incentive to make the move to the Midlands.

Former Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby was a significant outlay for the club, costing £52m, according to the BBC.

The fans at Villa Park will be hoping for an immediate impact from the Frenchman, and HLTCO has given his verdict on the player.

What has HLTCO said about Aston Villa and Diaby?

HLTCO has suggested that Diaby could be a solid force for the Premier League club heading into the new season.

The presenter adds that it would be easy to compare Diaby to Leon Bailey, who has struggled in England so far, but he has faith in the former producing the goods.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You look at Unai Emery and his coaching of players, I think his identification of the exact profile of the individuals he wants will stand him in good stead.

"It's very easy to make the comparison to, for example, Leon Bailey, and suggest that he may follow a similar path. But I think Moussa Diaby is someone that can really go on and be a solid force for Aston Villa, both domestically and in Europe this season.

"If he does hit the ground running and stays injury free of course."

Who else could Aston Villa look to target this summer?

After bringing in three players capable of coming straight into the starting eleven and having a positive impact, Emery could now be looking to add competition throughout the squad.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa now have the chance to sign free-agent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after he left Liverpool earlier in the summer.

In a separate report, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have spoken about the prospect of signing Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

It's exciting times for Villa fans with Emery receiving some significant backing from the owners.