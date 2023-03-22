Newcastle United could still make a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been a standout player for Leverkusen this season, but the German club aren't hitting the heights they would have expected.

Newcastle United news - Moussa Diaby

Sky Sports reported during the January transfer window that Arsenal had made contact with Leverkusen regarding a potential move for Diaby after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

The report claims that Leverkusen were demanding around £88m for the Frenchman.

Leverkusen finished third in the Bundesliga last season but currently find themselves in eighth place. The poor campaign could lead to Diaby actively searching for a move during the summer transfer window.

MailOnline claimed that Newcastle made an enquiry for Diaby before the winter deadline closed, but the German club weren't willing to sell the forward halfway through the campaign.

The Magpies opted to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton towards the end of the January window, but the 22-year-old hasn't made a positive impact as of yet. According to FBref, Newcastle have managed just 0.5 points per game when Gordon has played - an average bettered by every single outfield player in the squad.

What has Jones said about Diaby?

Jones has suggested that a move taking Diaby to Newcastle shouldn't be ruled out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's never been off the table, he's always been somebody they've kept in mind. It just wasn't doable up to now.

"Diaby thought this season was going to be a really good one for him in the Bundesliga and that he might even be pushing to try and win the league. It hasn't gone like that at all for him - it's been quite disappointing on a team front."

How has Diaby performed this season?

Despite Leverkusen's poor campaign, Diaby has managed 12 goals and assists in the league.

The French international has provided more key passes and more passes into the penalty area than any other Leverkusen player.

Diaby has played a pivotal role in their Europa League campaign, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.38 throughout the competition.

The former PSG star would certainly be an upgrade on Gordon and is capable of playing on the right and left-hand side of attack. It's no slight on Gordon, but holding out for Diaby in the summer may have been a smarter move for Newcastle.