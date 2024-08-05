Highlights Man United are expected to present improved bids for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United are expected to present improved bids for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this week, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have so far been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the two defenders, despite reaching agreements over personal terms with both De Ligt and Mazraoui, seeing Bayern reject their approaches last week.

According to Romano, the duo have both agreed on five-year deals with Manchester United, with an option to extend for a further season.

The Premier League giants remain keen on selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make room for Mazraoui – United reportedly want around £18million for their defensive right-back and are set to hold further talks with West Ham over a summer move.

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte also remains a target, but the Red Devils are likely to need further outgoings before they can step up their pursuit of the Uruguayan.

Both Casemiro and Scott McTominay have been linked with summer departures in recent weeks – United turned down a £23million offer for the latter last week.

Man Utd ‘in Conversations’ for Bayern Duo

De Ligt and Mazraoui want Old Trafford switch

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggested that both De Ligt and Mazraoui are still keen on a summer switch to Manchester United, as the Red Devils are expected to present improved bids for the duo:

“It's important to mention, also, in the next days, movement is expected at Manchester United. “Because over the weekend, Manchester United, in conversations they had for two players, they've been very clear they will try again, bid again for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. “After the approaches they already had weeks ago on the player side, because Manchester United have an agreement with Mazraoui, five-year contract with an option, have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, five-year contract with an option, both players want to go to United, we know that.”

The Red Devils are expected to step up their pursuit of the defensive duo after their top summer signing, Leny Yoro, was sidelined for three months with a foot injury sustained in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Both De Ligt and Mazraoui have been made surplus to requirements by new Bayern boss Vincent Kompany shortly after his arrival from Burnley.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

The duo are now reportedly among six players allowed to leave the club this summer, with De Ligt even absent from Bayern’s pre-season tour of South Korea as he looks to depart the club only two years after joining from Juventus.

Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee have so far been Manchester United’s only new additions to the first-team squad this summer, with multiple signings still expected before the transfer window shuts on 30 August.

Yet to reach an agreement with PSG

Manchester United are still in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over signing midfielder Manuel Ugarte, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are hopeful of concluding the deal soon – they are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee with PSG, who are looking to offload the Uruguayan after just 12 months at the Parc des Princes.

According to Romano, both clubs remain in direct contact over the deal, as Ugarte is still keen on a move to Old Trafford in search of regular playing time next season.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.