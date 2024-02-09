Highlights Several big names could reportedly be on the move in the 2024 summer transfer window, with Premier League clubs already looking to sign several talented players.

Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentford and Arsenal may be his next destination, as they are in need of a reliable goalscorer.

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid, but his reported release clause of £112m could prove to be a significant obstacle.

As we enter the final few months of the season, our eyes naturally begin to turn towards the 2024 summer transfer window. Whilst the January market was eerily quiet in comparison to previous years, there will no doubt be some fireworks come June as clubs prepare to invest big money into their squads.

Likewise, there are many high-profile names who will be looking to make big moves in the summer, with many already garnering interest from across Europe. There is plenty of interest from Premier League clubs in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, while Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe also seems to be hotting up.

So, ahead of the summer window, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at several players who could be moving for big money when the window opens, and looking at where they could potentially end up. We're basing our selections off of reports about players potentially making switches, so don't expect any dream-like scenarios here. Even without all the fantasies, the upcoming summer window could be one of the biggest in recent memory.

Ivan Toney - Brentford

Potential destination: Arsenal

It has been all but confirmed by Thomas Frank that Brentford's star man Ivan Toney is set to depart come the summer. Having spent the entirety of the winter window downplaying the chances of the striker's exit, the Dane has now conceded that the time is approaching for the 27-year-old to make the jump to a bigger club.

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer."

Who might that club be? Well, all signs seem to point to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. One of the major criticisms the Spaniards' team currently face is their lack of an out-and-out goalscorer. Gabriel Jesus has a checkered injury record and is not the most natural finisher. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has not convinced many that he is capable of leading the Gunners to Premier League glory. They need someone they can rely on to find the net, and Toney is the most suitable candidate who is on the market waiting to be pounced upon. With Dean Jones revealing that the English goal-machine 'likes the idea of moving to Arsenal', this is certainly one to keep your eye on.

Frenkie De Jong - Barcelona

Potential clubs: Manchester United

Yes, we know. We've heard this one before. Ever since Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United, his fellow Dutchman has been forever linked with rekindling their relationship from their time at Ajax. It seemed close in 2022, but United ended up signing Casemiro instead. Either way, it seemed Barcelona was reluctant to sell and De Jong was reluctant to leave.

So, what's changed? Well, Spanish journalist Lluís Canut has suggested that the midfielder's stance might've changed, and he may now be open to leaving the Nou Camp after all. It is also being reported that Barcelona are unsure about the player, potentially due to their tight financial situation. You have to imagine that if there was a sniff of an opening, it would be Ten Hag and United who would stand at the front of that queue.

Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Potential clubs: Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid

The Nigerian centre-forward has been one of the hottest properties in Europe for some time now, and it's no surprise that he is being linked with big moves across Europe. Chelsea are believed to be one of his biggest admirers, with the club putting him at the top of their summer wishlist and them desperate for a new striker. They aren't the only interested party though.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with PSG as they prepare for a possible big attacking departure in the summer (spoiler alert), while Real Madrid has also been touted as a potential suitor. It is speculated that Osimhen has a release clause of £112m, so any deal would have to see clubs emptying their pockets to secure his signature.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Everton

Potential club: Manchester United

In what has been a tough season for Everton with points deductions and the fear of relegation, there has been one shining light that has come to the fore. Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself in the first team with some fine performances. Showing maturity beyond his years, he has put himself in the shop window, regardless of if the Toffees manage to stay up or not.

One such team who might be interested is Manchester United. BeIN Sports are suggesting that the 21-year-old may be at the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's wishlist, with the player matching the target demographic the new owner believes can drive the club forward. This also comes off the back of speculation regarding Raphael Varane's uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Michael Olise - Crystal Palace

Potential clubs: Manchester United and Liverpool

Another name that fits the bill of United's reported targets is former Reading starlet Michael Olise. The Frenchman has been one of the Premier League's brightest and most raw young talents in recent years. He has formed a deadly partnership with Eberechi Eze and is believed to prefer a move further north than one to London rivals Chelsea.

However, United will have to fend off interest from other parties, with Liverpool also keeping one eye on Olise as they look to add to their attacking line. Dean Jones revealed that a move to Anfield would be a 'dream' for the man who has managed six goals and three assists in just 11 top flight appearances this season. With those kinds of numbers, expect multiple other clubs to also come calling.

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus

Potential clubs: Arsenal and Chelsea

As Chelsea and Arsenal continue to try and search for answers in front of goal, both may end up turning to the same man. Dusan Vlahovic was strongly linked with Arsenal back in 2022 before he made the move from Fiorentina to Juventus. His move seemed to backfire, as Juventus have struggled to return to their former glory, whereas the Gunners have re-established themselves as title challengers in the Premier League.

Arsenal did retain an interest in the 24-year-old ahead of the winter transfer window, but should they opt to look elsewhere in the summer, the Serbian may provide a more cost-effective solution to Chelsea's Victor Oshimen interest, with the Blues reportedly considering an approach in the summer. That is not to suggest that the Old Lady will be looking to sell cheaply, however he would likely cost a considerable amount less due to the Turin outfit's financial status.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Potential club: Al-Ittihad

If the universe worked in a different way, Mo Salah would be the most expensive player on the planet right now. The legendary Egyptian was the subject of a £215m bid last summer from the Saudi Arabian club, but the offer was turned down by Liverpool. Unsurprisingly, Salah has continued to be the Reds' leading man as they go through the latest stage of their evolution.

Certain changes now make this deal all the more likely. With Jurgen Klopp announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, it has led to speculation that several key figures in the dressing room could follow him out, including Salah, with Saudi Pro league clubs still interested. Furthermore, with Salah not getting any younger. If another mammoth offer was to arrive at Liverpool's desk, they may be foolish to turn it down again. Should they accept, there is one superstar they may make a last-minute swoop for.

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Potential clubs: Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Arsenal

At this point, it would be downright ludicrous if Kylian Mbappe's love affair with Real Madrid did not end with him being a Galatico. For far too long, it seems as though this has always been the plan, with the interest from both sides never dying down. If the French superstar is to leave PSG come the end of the season, it seems a safe bet to assume that the Bernabeu is his next home, with him reportedly deciding that he now wants to move to La Liga.

That hasn't stopped Liverpool and Arsenal believing they have what it takes to tempt the forward over to England. It is being reported that both sides are waiting in the wings should a deal collapse. As unlikely as it may seem, stranger things have happened and being the face of the side who could possibly dethrone an Erling Haaland led Manchester City may be too good to turn down.