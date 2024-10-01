While WWE stars often spend their time performing looking like they’re trying to cause harm to their co-stars, all the moves we see are safe enough and their main responsibility is to actually take care of their opponent when in the ring. However, this hasn’t always been the case in terms of the safety of the moves being performed. If a move is considered to be potentially harmful to a Superstar, it’s usually banned by the company pretty quickly to avoid any serious injuries! So, with that in mind, here are 10 moves used before that are not allowed in the show.

10 Shooting Star Press

The Shooting Star Press is one of the legendary WWE finishing moves, known originally for being Billy Kidman’s finisher in all victories. This was until it went horribly wrong in 2004 while fighting Chavo Guerrero, who was caught by Billy’s knee headfirst into his temple, legitimately knocking him out for five minutes and earning the move what everyone thought would be a permanent ban from the show. However, after Evan Bourne signed with WWE in 2008, and was already known for performing the move, they made an exception, and as no incidents were ever recorded, the move was gradually un-banned.

9 Michelle McCool's Wings of Love

Before Michelle McCool had her iconic Faithbreaker, she used to have a finisher called Wings of Love, which took inspiration from Christopher Daniels’ Angels Wings. In her blog, she says that WWE told her the move was “too devastating for the girls!” It appears times have changed, however, as Mandy Rose now claims the move as her own.

8 Muscle Buster

When Samoa Joe burst onto the WWE scene in 2015, it’s safe to say his impact was immediate. In his first match, he hit his Muscle Buster finisher against Tyson Kidd. In what went down as a freak accident, the move ruptured a ligament in Kidd’s vertebrae, which could’ve been fatal, meaning he would never fight again. Unsurprisingly, Samoa Joe chose to adopt a different finisher in future WWE bouts, although he would continue to use the move in NXT.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Kidd had to retire from in-ring competition after being on the receiving end of the Muscle Buster.

7 Piledriver

One of the moves synonymous with WWE, the Piledriver, was a popular finisher for years. It was known to be difficult to execute and risky if done wrong, but it ran without issue for a long time. This was until 1997, when two of the top wrestlers ever would combine to perform the move with almost devastating circumstances. Owen Hart, also known as Blue Blazer, performed the move on Stone Cold Steve Austin, who spiked his head to the mat, which caused temporary paralysis and bruising to his spinal cord. Many say the legend was never the same again, and was lucky to escape fully able. The move was never performed again, despite the odd once here or there... CM Punk to John Cena springing to mind.

6 Vertebreaker

A variation of the Piledriver, this move was also banned in 1997 after the Stone Cold incident. It was determined too dangerous to have someone’s head make contact with the mat with any sort of force, and if something had gone even more wrong with this move after 1997, the organisation would’ve only had itself to blame. When it was legal, this move was used and invented by Megumi Kudo as a Reverse Piledriver.

5 Brainbuster

It’s not much of a surprise this move was banned. If the name is scary, it’s probably not going to be safe, and it wasn’t. It was a version of a Suplex, except instead of landing on the back, the victim landed straight on their head, making it very difficult for them to be suitably protected, and it was therefore banned for a long while. Moves like Finn Balor’s 1916 or Sami Zayn’s top rope Brainbuster have been seen in the ring occasionally, but the show usually steers away from this sort of risk.

4 Burning Hammer

Unlike some of the other moves in this list that have been used outside the protected WWE ring in other wrestling shows, the Burning Hammer is regarded as a no-no throughout the sport. It’s only been seen a handful of times because of the risk, but the move basically entails dropping the opponent on their head, which is unsurprisingly a difficult one to make safe. Even the wrestler known for the move, Kenta Kobashi, only performed it seven times because it was just too dangerous to use as often as a normal finisher.

3 Diving Headbutt

The Diving Headbutt was one of the many moves banned after it was revealed that the Chris Benoit tragedy was largely due to the CTE he suffered as a result of his time in the WWE. It was part of a large effort to crack down on head collisions as more information about the dangers of concussion was being revealed. As you can guess by the name, the Diving Headbutt fits into this category. They would controversially make an exception for Bryan Danielson, who himself retired after a history of head injuries and concussions, making it clear why the move was banned in the first place.

2 Curb Stomp

Seth Rollins won the WWE Championship in 2015 with his primary finisher being the Curb Stomp. After the series, steps were taken to change his finisher and remove it from his fights after Vince McMahon expressed concern over how easy it would be for children to recreate the move. Across its use in the WWE, it was very safe, as Rollins wouldn’t actually make significant contact with the head, and the fighter on the receiving end would sell the damage. Of course, as part of the illusion of WWE, children may not know this secret, or at the very least, wouldn’t be able to perform the move safely, leading to its ban.

1 Punt Kick

In the arsenal of WWE legend Randy Orton, the Punt Kick was a move, like the Curb Stomp, where one fighter would pretend to make significant contact with the head of an opponent, who would sell the damage. The move was banned after Orton was asked to perform it on none other than Vince McMahon. So the story goes that Orton got too excited with the opportunity, neglected the safety of his opponent, and made a significant contract with Vince’s head, giving him a legitimate concussion. Unsurprisingly, other wrestlers were hesitant to receive such a kick, but Orton has been using it sporadically since his return in 2020, now confident he won’t hurt anyone with the move.