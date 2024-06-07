Highlights Evan Mobley must be a bigger offensive focal point for Cleveland to reach his full potential.

Over his first three seasons, Evan Mobley has established himself as one of the franchise pillars for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s not a coincidence that when Mobley came to the Cavaliers, they started turning things around.

Since arriving in Cleveland following the 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley has been one of the biggest reasons why the Cavaliers have gotten much, much better defensively, and as a team.

From the jump, Mobley was a ready-made defensive dynamo, carrying over how his defensive contributions were at USC in his lone collegiate year there. With the Cavaliers, his versatility, rim protection, and length have all been crucial for Cleveland, and with his interior touch, basketball intelligence, and on-ball flashes, Mobley may have superstar potential.

With others involved and given the roster construction around him, it's just been tougher to see what Mobley's ceiling might be on offense. But rest assured, Cleveland has to make him more of an offensive priority from here, regardless of what potentially plays out on the Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland front.

Moving Forward, the Cavaliers Have to Fully Empower Mobley

Mobley has had respectable offensive production with Cleveland in his first three seasons, as he has averaged 15.6 points per contest, on 54.4 percent shooting. In the 2023-24 campaign, he posted 15.7 points per outing on 58.0 percent shooting from the field.

Even with some inconsistencies in the past two seasons, though, Mobley has been at his best on the offensive end when he’s been assertive, and that’s something that has to play out game-in and game-out from here. When Mobley is making plays by getting to his spots, that gives Cleveland another quality on-ball weapon and can enable him to be more active as a playmaker off that.

Mobley's 2023-24 Season Averages Category Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 15.7 16.0 TRB 9.4 9.3 AST 3.2 2.3 FTM/FTA 2.5/3.4 2.1/3.0 USG% 20.0% 20.2%

All of that said, what could help to unlock Mobley looking onward, though, would feasibly be partly Cleveland eventually moving Allen. Even with Cleveland reportedly hesitant to break up their Core Four, Allen at least should probably be a player the Cavaliers deal this offseason, partly to have Mobley be able to develop more offensively.

Mobley looks much more involved on offense throughout possessions in instances where he’s playing more at the 5, and long-term, it would aid in his growth as a driver and playmaker it seems if that’s the case mostly. He just is more natural there on offense, and for Cleveland’s ceiling, featuring Mobley more in that way would likely be best.

There were some ups and downs for Mobley in the NBA Playoffs, but even with them losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the second round, he was undoubtedly a bright spot for Cleveland, even with the team overmatched. Mobley had 21.4 points per contest in that series, and converted 62.7 percent of his shot attempts in that series. Granted, Kristaps Porzingis was not involved for Boston, so one has to take Mobley’s splits with a grain of salt.

However, in that series and during the regular season when Mobley was back in the fold after missing an extended period due to a knee injury, when he was aggressive and had ample opportunities, that paid dividends for him and the Cavs. With that sort of thing in mind as well, moving forward, regardless of whether Cleveland runs it back with the Garland-Mitchell backcourt or they’re broken up, the Cavaliers have to have Mobley get more looks and/or run more offense through him.

If Allen is dealt to improve spacing before next season, in particular, Mobley could have more opportunity as a driver, for one, where he displayed growth last season and in the playoffs. Paired with that, if there’s some more space consistently for him to operate on-ball, that could aid in his development as a shooter outside of the paint, where there have been flashes.

Mobley has not been much of a perimeter shooting threat to this point, but he was showing a bit more willingness on deep looks in the closing portion of the regular season, and he had some moments from three in the playoffs. And whether Allen gets moved eventually this offseason or not, it’s going to be on the Cavs and Cleveland’s new head coach to-be to ensure there’s more progression from Mobley in that area from here or at least more legitimacy on mid-range off-dribble looks.

Needless to say, no matter what transpires this offseason for Cleveland, the Cavaliers have to give Mobley more of a runway offensively than they've given him, for the most part, including as a playmaker. He's extension-eligible and seems to be a high priority for the Cavs going forward, as he should be.

But, it's going to be up to Cleveland to see what he can fully do on both ends of the floor.