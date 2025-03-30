Everton boss David Moyes has reportedly been on a personal scouting mission to land one of the Championship's best stars, according to Alan Nixon - with Burnley defender Maxime Esteve falling under the watchful eye of the Toffees boss, as his superb second-tier campaign continues to roll on in east Lancashire.

Moyes took over Everton in January, and despite losing his opening game to Aston Villa with the club fully embroiled in a relegation battle, he's since embarked on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, leading the Toffees well clear of relegation. With new owners The Friedkin Group completing their takeover of the club earlier in the campaign, that could see Moyes entrusted with a big budget - and Esteve is one star that he's got his eye on ahead of a potential move, having been touted at around £30million in the past.

Report: David Moyes Personally Scouts Maxime Esteve Ahead of Everton Bid

The Frenchman has been imperious for Burnley this season

The report by Nixon, on his Patreon, states that Moyes personally went to Turf Moor on Saturday to watch Esteve in action for the Clarets as they beat Bristol City to strengthen their promotion charge.

Maxime Esteve's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 39 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 =1st Clearances Per Game 4.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =6th Match rating 6.98 5th

Burnley's 1-0 win saw Esteve, who has started each of their 39 Championship games, continue their superb record of just 11 goals conceded in the division all season - with 28 of those being clean sheets, and that's earned him the tag of a defender with 'undeniable potential'.

The Frenchman has blistering pace, a keen eye for a pass and his timing in the tackle is outstanding - which could be the next step for Everton to move forward in both the Premier League and the transfer market, in terms of targeting a modern-day defender.

Nixon states that Moyes could be in the market for two new centre-backs, and he has the money available for the right players - especially if Jarrad Branthwaite departs, having been touted for a move to Manchester United.

Esteve only joined Burnley just over a year ago in the January 2024 window, but he's bossed the Championship and wasn't out of his depth in the Premier League, as the Clarets went down under Vincent Kompany - and that could see Moyes make a move for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxime Esteve has 10 caps for France's youth teams and Olympic squad combined.

Moyes could add the former Montpellier man to his ranks alongside James Tarkowski and fellow young centre-back Jake O'Brien, who has progressed well under the Scot having struggled for minutes under former boss Sean Dyche.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

Related Exclusive: Everton 'Set to Issue Hands-Off Warning' Over £50m Star Everton have no interest in selling Jarrad Branthwaite and are preparing to make that clear to suitors ahead of the summer

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.