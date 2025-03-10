Everton could look to complete a move for former star Richarlison in the summer transfer window, as GIVEMESPORT revealed last week - and former scout Mick Brown has stated that David Moyes 'will be speaking' to his Toffees staff to gauge whether a return for the Brazilian would be beneficial or not to his squad.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford back in 2018 after a decent Premier League debut campaign at Vicarage Road - where he spent four full seasons at Goodison Park, notching 53 goals in just 152 games on Merseyside before completing a move to Champions League outfit Tottenham Hotspur - though he's not had the best of seasons in north London.

Brown: David Moyes 'Asking' Everton Staff About Richarlison Return

The Scot could land the Brazilian as his marquee signing

A poor first campaign saw him score just three goals in 35 games before Harry Kane's departure opened up more avenues. 12 goals last season saw the Brazilian look to kick on, but injuries and an array of attacking talent for Ange Postecoglou to work with has seen him slide down the pecking order.

Richarlison's Premier League statistics - Everton record by season Season Games Goals 2018/19 35 13 2019/20 36 13 2020/21 34 7 2021/22 30 10

That has seen a return to Everton mooted, with the Toffees likely to have more money to spend under Moyes this summer, and their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium will need a hero - which could be the perfect opportunity for Richarlison to stamp his name into Toffees legend should he make the return.

And Brown believes that Moyes will be asking those close to him whether Richarlison would be a good addition on the banks of the Mersey - despite competition from Saudi Pro League - with the former scout stating that the Brazil star 'wishes he hadn't left' in the first place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has 20 goals in 48 caps for Brazil.

Speaking via Football Insider, Brown said:

“I’ve never been the biggest fan of Richarlison if I’m honest. But he’s always a firecracker of a player, and he gets the odd goal which would be good for Everton. “His move to Tottenham has been difficult, and now it looks like he’ll be leaving. They know him inside out at Everton, part of him probably wishes he never left there. “Moysey will know what he’s getting with him, and he’ll be speaking to his staff at Everton – many of whom have worked with Richarlison before. They’ll be in the best position to advise whether they should bring him back or not. “But there’s been talk of a move to Saudi Arabia too, who would be able to offer him more money, so it might be taken out of Everton’s hands.”

