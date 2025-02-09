Everton boss David Moyes reportedly looked to strengthen his attack with a last-minute deal to sign former Premier League man Michy Batshuayi, according to reports - before he pulled out of a move due to uncertainty over his credentials.

Batshuayi enjoyed two full seasons at Chelsea, followed by two loan spells at Crystal Palace at the turn of the decade. Incredibly, he was even linked with a move to Everton back in 2014, and ten years on another possibility of a move cropped up, according to reports - but that was nipped in the bud by Moyes, who seemingly turned him down despite extensive research on his talents.

Report: Everton 'Pulled Out' of Deal to Sign Michy Batshuayi

The Toffees opted not to bolster their striking contingency

The report by Alan Nixon states that Moyes looked into a deal to bring Batshuayi back to the Premier League in what would have been a shock move for the Belgian star - before the Scot changed his mind over a potential introduction.

Moyes has been looking for another striker to bolster his ranks, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin picking up an injury in recent days, alongside fellow talisman Armando Broja also being out for an extended period of time - leaving just Beto as a senior striker in his ranks.

Michy Batshuayi's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =7th Goals 5 4th Key Passes Per Game 1 =9th Shots Per Game 1 =12th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =17th Match rating 6.41 19th

Moyes was thought to have made 'thorough' background checks on the former Chelsea star ahead of a potential late move, but those reports weren't enough to convince Moyes to take him on loan from Galatasaray for the second half of the campaign, before he joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-and-a-half-year deal on transfer deadline day.

Everton were also in the market for Rennes defender Adrien Truffert and West Bromwich Albion youngster Tom Fellows, according to Nixon, though the French outfit priced the Toffees out of a move and Goodison Park chiefs then called off a move for Championship star Fellows, with their new owners wanting to save money for the summer transfer window.

Batshuayi's Premier League Career Has Not Been Prolific

He's excelled in Europe but not on English shores

Batshuayi joined Chelsea back in 2016 from Marseille after scoring 29 goals in 62 games for the Ligue 1 side, but a lack of game time in west London saw him score just seven goals in his first 32 league appearances for the Blues - though one of those was to win the Premier League at West Brom. A successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund threatened to change that, but he was then sent out on loan to Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas where he largely failed to impress.

He finally got his big permanent break six years after moving to Stamford Bridge by completing a transfer to Fenerbahce, where he scored 44 goals in 75 games - prior to a controversial move to rivals Galatasaray.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michy Batshuayi has an impressive 27 goals in just 55 caps for Belgium.

Moyes' men currently sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with fourteen games to play, albeit with a goal difference that is 23 strikes better than Leicester City's - meaning that the Foxes need to win at least three of their remaining games just to draw level with Everton. And by holding out on late, impulsive moves for the likes of Batshuayi, Moyes could have a huge transfer kitty to spend in the summer once Everton move into their newfound Bramley Moore Dock stadium ahead of next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

Related Moyes Must Sell £100,000-p/w Star at Everton After Bournemouth Horror Show The time has come for David Moyes to pull the plug on one of Everton's highest earners after his disappointing display against Bournemouth.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.