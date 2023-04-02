Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is struggling to find investment at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There are plenty of problems associated with Everton Football Club at the moment.

Everton owner Moshiri has recently been in talks with potential investors, with the Iranian businessman looking to secure extra funding to help pay for the new stadium. One of those groups showing an interest in investing is MSP Sports Capital.

Things are going from bad to worse for Everton at the moment, with the Premier League now being referred to an independent commission due to an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

It's unclear what the punishment will be for the Merseyside club as of yet, but you'd imagine it could impact potential investors.

Evertonians have recently been protesting against the current board due to the poor results on and off the pitch. Since Moshiri acquired a stake in Everton, the Toffees have spent £731m on players, but still find themselves in a relegation battle for the second season in a row, and ultimately have declined under his guidance.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that MSP have developed major reservations about investing in Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

"MSP basically made an offer for a 25% stake in the club and wanted two of their people on the board, that's a fact. But, the money was supposed to be debt secured against future stadium revenue from the new stadium build, which is not ideal from the club's point of view. Since that offer was made, MSP have developed major reservations about taking a direct stake in the club.

"It is now unlikely that they will be investing, which is a problem for Moshiri. He's ultimately been looking for some form of investment or potentially a sale for at least three years now. He's still struggling to do it.

"This group on paper looked ideal. One of the major investors there was, if not a close friend, then certainly an associate from the same part of the world as Moshiri, with a good track record of investing well in sports businesses. He would have brought a lot of expertise to the board if that had gone through, and quite frankly that group looked like ideal investors.

"For that to now be looking unlikely, I think it's a problem for Everton and probably speaks volumes about where they are."

What's next for Everton?

Everton don't necessarily need investment financially. Moshiri has plenty of funds as he's shown in the past, but Everton's current board are consistently making the wrong decisions.

Poor signings from a financial point of view have got them into this position - signing players for huge fees and high wages and not selling them for profit.

If Everton want to progress, then they need to make better business and football decisions rather than carelessly splashing the cash.