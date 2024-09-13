The history of combat sports can not be told without the many Mexican warriors who have stepped into the ring, and the cage, to represent a heritage that is associated with toughness and the will to persevere. MMA is catching up to boxing in terms of its lineage of fighters, and specifically Mexican combatants, but combined, the two sports have produced some of the best fighters of all-time.

Two-time UFC featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega, is a jiu-jitsu fighter who has been involved in many fan-friendly battles and has never backed down from a bloodbath, like many of his Mexican brethren. Who, among all the Mexican fighters in history, stands out to Ortega? In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, ‘T-City’ gave his Mount Rushmore of Mexican fighters.

4 Marco Barrera

Boxing record: 67-7, Knockouts: 44, Best win: Erik Morales

Marco Barrera was a classic Mexican combatant with an extensive record of fighting with wars on his resume. He fought many great featherweight boxers in his day, but his battles with Erik Morales are what stand out most from his respected career.

Nothing in sports quite compares to a trilogy in boxing or MMA. Everyone loves an amazing first two fights where a winner will be decided in a third and final bout. After losing to Morales in the first leg of their series, Barrera won the next two fights to solidify one of the greatest trilogies in fight history.

3 Cain Velasquez

MMA record: 14-3 (12 KOs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Junior dos Santos

One of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, Cain Velasquez, comes from a hard-working Mexican family that engineered one of the most mentally tough fighters of his generation. Velasquez wrestled in college at a high level and used that skill and ferocity to mow down the competition with his relentless pace and mauling ability.

For fighters that float around the 240-pound mark, it isn’t typical to be able to sustain output and power to throw all three rounds, let alone five championship rounds, but Velasquez had insane cardio and won fights by breaking the will of his opponents. He is best known for his absolute wars with Junior dos Santos as well as his epic showdown with Brock Lesnar.

2 Canelo Alvarez

Boxing record: 61-2-2, Knockouts: 39, Best win: Gennady Golovkin

Regardless of what happens Saturday when Saul Canelo Alvarez fights world super middleweight title challenger Edgar Berlanga, Canelo is an absolute active legend and Ortega, like many others, recognizes the Mexican gladiator’s greatness. Alvarez is a fan-favorite for his willingness to fight some of the best and the brightest competitors year after year.

Canelo is also beloved by fight fans because of his offensive-minded approach to fights. Alvarez will never be accused of playing it safe, and is a great representative of the Mexican fighting style. One last jewel to the champion's crown would be a rematch against Dmitry Bivol or an all-Mexican shootout against David Benavidez.

1 Julio Cesar Chavez

Boxing record: 107-6-2, Knockouts: 86, Best win: Jose Ramirez

The Mexican legend of all Mexican legends, Julio Cesar Chavez, was a bridge between the Latin warriors of the past and the modern killers of today. JCC has accomplished the greatest of heights in boxing. From winning world titles to putting together an unrivaled number of high-level fights. Chavez has created a legacy of boxing as well. His son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, is a former world champion who is still active in the sport.

Chavez breezed through the competition for most of his career. Age finally caught up to JCC when the generation of fighters turned over. Oscar De La Hoya, another great Mexican champion, beat Chavez twice, but the legendary boxer will be remembered for his being an icon. In his fight versus Greg Haugen, the two men fought in front of an unbelievable audience of 136,000 people.

Two separate combat sports events fall on the weekend closest to Mexican Independence Day, with UFC Noche taking place Saturday at The Sphere, and Canelo vs Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena — both in Las Vegas. UFC Noche airs on ESPN pay-per-view, while Prime Video broadcast Canelo's show.