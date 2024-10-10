Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk continues to struggle for form and minutes in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, as he toils to prove that he is worth the huge fee that Todd Boehly spent on him in January 2023 - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the chances of the Ukrainian departing the club on loan in the winter window to find his form again are becoming more likely.

Mudryk joined the Blues just under two years ago but he has struggled to find form in the capital, with just 14 goal contributions in 66 games in all competitions - with nine of those coming in the Premier League in 50 games. It's by no means a good enough tally for a club who are pushing for Champions League spots, and with other players being signed ahead of him, sources have stated that he could be on his way out of the club on a temporary basis at the turn of the year.

Sources: Mudryk Could Depart in January

The Ukrainian may be sent out on loan to showcase his talents

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is a chance that Mudryk leaves Chelsea in January - and that the Ukrainian winger could depart on loan.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1 =8th Assists 2 =7th Shots Per Game 1.1 8th Match rating 6.67 13th

The Blues still believe that he is a top-level talent despite his poor stint at Stamford Bridge - but there is a struggle to find consistent form, and it has taken him firmly away from the frame for starting minutes, which is a huge concern, having spent an initial £62million which could rise to £89million on his services just under two years ago.

There is a growing trail of thought at Stamford Bridge at the moment that a loan move could be the best chance for the speedy wide man to find form and confidence - not only to boost his own form for the rest of the season, but to properly challenge for starting spots at Chelsea next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mykhailo Mudryk has two goals in 24 caps for Ukraine.

A loan will be contemplated more closely in December once the transfer window closes in, but if the right opportunity comes along that can benefit Mudryk, Chelsea and any interested club, a loan deal could be sanctioned.

Mudryk Has Been Demoted to a Cup Player

The Ukrainian star has been on form in their lower-profile games

Mudryk has certainly not been favoured by Enzo Maresca after the Italian took him under his guidance in the summer, making just four appearances from seven in the Premier League - with the majority of those being substitute appearances, and his only start seeing him being replaced at half-time.

He's started on the flanks just three times; in a League Cup home clash against Barrow in which he recorded an assist, the away clash to Servette where the Blues lost but Mudryk again supplied a teammate to drag them through on aggregate, and the Conference League clash against Gent at the start of the month when he provided Renato Veiga with a cross to head home the opener.

Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho signing in at Stamford Bridge over the summer has only pushed him further down the pecking order, whilst the form of Noni Madueke won't have helped matters - let alone star man Cole Palmer continuing his form into the campaign.

If Mudryk wants to return to the blistering form that he showed for Shakhtar Donetsk in the months leading up to his move to west London, a loan move could be the best plan of action for all interested parties and a boost in confidence could see him back to his best.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-10-24.