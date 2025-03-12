Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, Muhammad Ali once admitted he believed that even at his very best, he still would have lost to one heavyweight.

Ali achieved stardom when he defeated the legendary Sonny Liston for the world heavyweight championship for the first time. He was a huge underdog going into that fight, but he used his superior speed and mobility to beat his opponent, who didn't answer the bell for the seventh round. Ali would then go on to defeat Liston in a rematch a year later, before making another eight defences of his title.

GiveMeSport's 10 greatest P4P boxers of all time Position Name Nationality Boxing record 10. Roy Jones Jr American 66-10 9. Willie Pep American 229-11-1 8. Henry Armstrong American 152-22-9 7. Manny Pacquiao Filipino 62-8-2 6. Rocky Marciano American 49-0 5. Roberto Duran Panamanian 103-16 4. Floyd Mayweather Jr American 50-0 3. Joe Louis American 66-3 2. Sugar Ray Robinson American 174-19-6 (2 no contests) 1. Muhammad Ali American 56-5

Ali was also well known for his antics before fights, including his skills on the microphone. Before his fight vs George Foreman, which is perhaps the most iconic boxing fight of all time, dubbed 'The Rumble in the Jungle', Ali gave his famous rhyming speech in which he told a reporter: "If you think the world was surprised when Nixon resigned, wait till I whup Foreman's behind! I've done something new for this fight. I done wrestled with an alligator, I done tussled with a whale; handcuffed lightning, thrown thunder in jail; only last week, I murdered a rock, injured a stone, hospitalised a brick; I'm so mean I make medicine sick."

Muhammad Ali Full of Praise For Heavyweight Legend

Even in his prime, Ali thinks he would have lost that fight

Even though he is deemed by many as 'The Greatest', Ali was quick to give heavyweight legend Mike Tyson huge props. In a YouTube video, Ali was asked who would have won in their prime before he pointed at Tyson and said: "I'm scared of him. He's a real champ. I was a dancing master. You are that powerful and so fast. If you hit me, then I hit the canvas."

Related Mike Tyson Was Scared & Refused to Fight One Heavyweight Mike Tyson was scared to fight one heavyweight in particular from his illustrious career.

Tyson was well-renowned for his punching power during his career. Out of his 50 wins, 44 came by way of knockout. He famously knocked out Marvis Frazier in stunning fashion in just 30 seconds. He boasted an incredible record of 37-0 at one point, with many fighters scared to enter the ring with him.