A clip of the 1977 Oscars resurfaced on Twitter in June of last year from the account @MichaelWarbur17 of Sylvester Stallone and Muhammad Ali.

The funny clip shows Ali entering on stage to "accuse" the man well-known as Rocky Balboa of stealing his script, calling himself Apollo Creed.

Ali then asks Stallone to show what he can do, before the pair engage in a funny touch-spar of sorts, with Ali telling Stallone to bring it.

Muhammad Ali & Sylvester Stallone at the Oscars

This incident all occurred when the infamous movie "Rocky" won the Oscar for best picture, captivating a worldwide audience and remaining just as influential today as it did in 1977.

Since the movie's release, there have been a further six "Rocky" movies with the final release being in 2006. Since then, there have been three spinoff films "Creed" starring Michael B. Jordan who plays Adonis Creed.

Muhammad Ali in 1977 was 35 years old and defended his belt twice, with the Oscars taking place on the 28th of March prior to his bout just less than two months later against Alfredo Evangelista, where Ali won via unanimous decision.

Ali also beat Earnie Shavers that year in September in front of a 12,000-strong crowd.

Sylvester Stallone prior to the Oscars in 1977 had just broken through with his first starring role in a tasteful feature film known as the party at Kitty and Stud's (1970). He was paid $200 for two days of work.

Stallone later explained that he had done the film out of desperation after being evicted from his apartment and finding himself homeless for several days.

Since then the rest has been history for both.

To this day, Ali remains one of the most notorious figures in all of sport, leaving behind a long-lasting legacy that has inspired millions of people from across the world.

Funnily enough, 1977 was the last year when Ali would continue his reign of dominance over the heavyweight division, eventually losing to the likes of Leon Spinks, who he beat in a rematch, and then Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick.

Sylvester Stallone to this day remains a prominent figure in the acting world, with his next film being Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3.