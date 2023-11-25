Highlights Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, scored a knockout victory in his seventh amateur MMA fight, extending his knockout winning streak to six in a row.

Despite being the underdog, Ali Walsh stunned his opponent, Joel Lopez, with a powerful overhand right, ultimately forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Ali Walsh's success could lead to a professional career, attracting promotions and sponsorships, fuelled by his famous name and impressive performance.

The grandson of the boxing great Muhammad Ali has landed yet another highlight-making knockout of his own in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, forcing his opponent to faceplant in brutal circumstances.

Biaggio Ali Walsh knocked out Joel Lopez in his seventh amateur MMA fight just over a minute into the second round. The lightweight bout took place as part of the undercard for Professional Fighters League (PFL) 10 World Championships in Washington D.C. Ali Walsh startled Lopez with a powerful overhand right and then connected with a left hook before his opponent hit the canvas, forcing the referee to stop the fight. This was despite him coming into the fight as the underdog against the Puerto Rican, who boasted an unbeaten record before meeting Biaggio’s right fist.

Biaggio said after the fight: "I fought for all of my brothers and sisters who are suffering every day in Palestine. I fought for all of the children who have been taken from their parents.”

The career of Biaggio Ali Walsh

This brings the fighter’s amateur record to 6-1, with Biaggio now extending his knockout winning streak to six in a row after losing his first fight to Devin Rothwell by submission.

Gaining momentum, the 25-year-old may soon look to turn pro, meaning he will be able to earn cash prizes from competing and his record will restart.

Biaggio said: “I'm still an amateur, so I'm still getting used to just everything. To get this kind of experience as an amateur is insane. I'm super blessed and grateful. I don't know, I'll sit down with my coach and see what happens. But I'll definitely announce soon, so everybody will know."

His big name and winning streak are likely to appeal to promotions and sponsorships alike and could help push the American’s career.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Sean Strickland is said to be a great mentor for the up-and-comer as both train at Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. He is well on the way to forging his own lane after taking up MMA instead of boxing like his infamous grandfather and brother Nico Ali Walsh, claiming he instead enjoys using a mixture of fighting tools.

Video: Biaggio Ali Walsh's knockout

PFL 10, shown on ESPN+ pay-per-view, also saw six match-ups for the $1 million dollar PFL Championships for the 2023 season, as former UFC competitor Olivier Aubin-Mercier won the lightweight division title.

It was Biaggio’s fifth fight for PFL and fourth knockout this year, for the company that has had various celebrity investors since its inception in 2018, including Wiz Khalifa, Marshawn Lynch, and Alex Rodriguez.

Influencer Jake Paul also signed a multi-fight, multi-year deal with the PFL and the company’s chairman Donn Davis is hoping the Paul brother will make his MMA debut before the end of 2024, potentially against Nate Diaz.