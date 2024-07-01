Highlights Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, rejected a multi-million dollar fight with Jake Paul.

The boxer wanted a traditional boxing path instead, he said, rather than a circus league.

Ali Walsh won a decision victory against Sona Akale recently, avenging his previous loss and showcasing determination.

Since Jake Paul turned pro in 2020, he’s been heavily criticized for the choice of opponents the popular YouTuber puts across from himself. What started out as challenges against fellow influencers grew into mega shows featuring MMA legends like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. The “Problem Child” has only one career loss had come against Tommy Fury.

Paul has been crushed by the media about his scheduled fight with the 57-year-old Mike Tyson, which is now delayed because of a health concern surrounding the former heavyweight champion. Besides his last couple of fights, the Ohio native prefers an opponent with name value. He's been wanting to fight one guy in particular, though — and that guy is related to Muhammad Ali, one of boxing's GOATs.

Nico Ali Walsh Wants Legacy, Not Jake Paul

Ali Walsh blasted what Paul does as 'circus league of boxing'

After a win on Saturday, Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of icon Muhammad Ali, revealed during his post-fight interview that he turned down a fight with Jake Paul because he wants to build his professional boxing record the traditional way:

“I just want everyone to know that I chose the path of boxing, I chose the path of legacy. If I wanted to, I could be a millionaire right now. Before this fight, I denied a multi-million dollar fight from MVP promotions to fight Jake Paul, and I’m fighting a real fighter tonight. So I’m not a part of that circus league of boxing, this is the real league of boxing, this is what I want to do.”

Of course, Paul, who is a social media expert, caught wind of the comments and responded as such:

Nico Ali Walsh Profile

Boxing record: 10-1 (5 KOs), Best win: Sona Akale

Ali Walsh carries his grandfather’s last name with honor and aims to continue the legacy of Muhammad and Laila Ali, his aunt. Having the last name Ali will always bring extra attention and pressure for the 23-year-old boxer, but his management team and coaching staff are slowly building his record and skillset as he climbs the middleweight ladder. The only loss of Walsh’s young career came against Sona Akale last year, and the two met again this past weekend.

Ali looked determined to get that loss back and brought a bigger presence to the ring. With good inside fight and combinations, Walsh was able to land a big left hook right at the end of the third round. Walsh had to fight through adversity as he dislocated his shoulder during the fight, but would go on to win a gutsy decision victory. With a famous last name like Ali, there will be opportunities but also critics. Ali Walsh responded to former world champion Teofimo Lopez’s comments: