Muhammad Ali left the biggest legacy in sport anyone could ever imagine, and his family name is now firmly planted in MMA.

Biaggio Ali Walsh has signed with MMA promotion PFL and is making solid moves in the smart cage, with the legend's other grandson Nico Ali Walsh competing in the boxing ring.

The Ali name carries one of the biggest profiles in combat sports given the heavyweight legend's successes inside and outside the ring, which include huge fights against the likes of Joe Frazier, Sonny Liston and George Foreman.

And in truth, Ali would be looking down proudly on his grandson after making a brutal statement in his latest outing.

Fighting under the Muhammad Ali name

Having spoken at length with his grandfather before his tragic death in 2016, Ali Walsh learned some inspirational lessons which powered his journey into combat sports.

And he has revealed despite the early successes of his MMA career, which has seen him move to a record of three successive wins since signing for the PFL, that he was advised by his grandfather to remain grounded.

He told the Daily Mail: "The biggest advice he gave me and my brother was to stay humble.

"I'm going to take that with me for the rest of my life as my career goes up, and I get more exposure.

"If he wasn't my grandfather I would still look up to him and be super inspired by him. Being his grandson makes it seem like he's a superhero. It's a huge inspiration."

Biaggio Ali Walsh's brutal KO

Ali Walsh fought in the regular season PFL 5 event in Atlanta last night, as he took on Travell Miller.

And the 24-year-old began his encounter on the front-foot dazzling the crowd which include MMA stars Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

But it was a brutal moment just minutes into the opening stanza which captured the imagination as he began unloading a barrage of shots on his feet.

Watch: Biaggio Ali Walsh's knockout

He planted his stance and landed a swift jab then right-hand combination which left his rival reeling, before following up with a booming left hook which dropped his opponent to the canvas.

The rising star then followed up with a flurry of shots, but his rival was clearly sparked out, and the referee jumped in to halt any significant ground-and-pound from taking place.

Ali Walsh has been tipped for stardom in the promotion and will likely attract a huge audience given his family reputation in the sport.